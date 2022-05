Cavaliers want to retain Collin Sexton

Chris Fedor: One team the Cavs are internally wondering about, not necessarily what they’re worried about, is the Detroit Pistons. To get some kind of lethal scorer next to Cade Cunningham and take some of the ball-handling responsibilities and pressure off him. My sources tell me the Cavs do not believe there is a team out there that is going to give Collin a contract north of $20 million annually. -via HoopsHype / May 26, 2022