Michael Scotto: The Cavaliers want to retain Collin Sexton. He’s going to demand starting guard money, I’m told. There are some teams who will be in the market for a point guard this summer, including the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards, who would have to acquire Sexton in a sign-and-trade if they want to get him. Last season, no restricted free agent signed an offer sheet, and players such as Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen switched teams via sign-and-trade.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Sources tell @clevelanddotcom 10 #Cavs players were back in town today at the practice facility and a couple more players are coming tomorrow and Wednesday. Jarrett Allen’s finger is healed, sources say. Collin Sexton isn’t in town. He’s doing on-court stuff but not playing yet. – 9:01 PM
Michael Scotto: One executive told me, “I think Cleveland will extend a qualifying offer to Sexton and look to match an offer. I don’t see him receiving an offer, but I think Cleveland will use Sexton as a trade asset. I expect them to try and sign him to a deal in the $18-20 million annual range so they can eventually trade him.” -via HoopsHype / May 26, 2022
Chris Fedor: My sources tell me at the end of the Sexton negotiations, the two sides were kicking around Bogdan Bogdanovic money, so around $18 million annually. I get the sense that the Cavs are more comfortable in the range of $15-18 million (annually). I think Collin is looking more in the range of $18-22 million (annually). I do think there’s a gap they need to close this offseason. -via HoopsHype / May 26, 2022
Chris Fedor: One team the Cavs are internally wondering about, not necessarily what they’re worried about, is the Detroit Pistons. To get some kind of lethal scorer next to Cade Cunningham and take some of the ball-handling responsibilities and pressure off him. My sources tell me the Cavs do not believe there is a team out there that is going to give Collin a contract north of $20 million annually. -via HoopsHype / May 26, 2022
