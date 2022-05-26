Jalen Rose voted Kyrie Irving for All-NBA 3rd Team

Kyrie Irving, who was basically a part-time player for the Nets this season, received a lone vote for the All-NBA Third Team. The man, nay culprit, who did the deed owned up to it – former NBA star Jalen Rose. “I need to fall on the sword. Because I’m the lone person who voted Kyrie Irving 3rd Team All-NBA,” Rose admitted to voting for the Nets guard. “I’m the lone person to do that. I get mesmerized by his talent, but it was a mistake to put him 3rd team. And I’m glad it didn’t cost Trae Young his spot cause he deserved it more.”
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Rose voting Kyrie Irving third-team All-NBA, when Irving played just 29 games, is ridiculous. He should never be allowed to vote again. That is unforgivable. – 12:59 AM
Andre Iguodala @andre
I agree with @Jalen Rose , nobody was flopping on concrete! Send em back outside… #RidFlopping – 8:33 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
I can’t stop listening to Stephen A. Smith’s reaction to Jalen Rose voting Kyrie Irving All-NBA Third Team. pic.twitter.com/rwixcy5BJA – 8:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: Brooklyn Nets “outright unwilling” to give Kyrie Irving long-term extension nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/25/rum… – 3:01 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension
This news comes after Nets GM Sean Marks and Lakers exec Rob Pelinka met last week at the NBA Draft Combine
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Wait, how did Kyrie Irving get an All-NBA third team vote pr.nba.com/voting-results… – 2:10 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Protect our Youth, by any means necessary!
My prayers are with you
God/Creator.
Please place your hands on our families everywhere. – 8:15 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I feel like it was yesterday when I was watching Jonathan Kuminga go off at the Kyrie Invitational at Barclays Center. Now he’s hitting big shots in the playoffs on a championship contender. – 11:28 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Below is the voting for All-NBA teams, including players who received votes but didn’t make teams. Nets’ Kevin Durant made second team All-NBA. Kyrie Irving received one third-team vote: pic.twitter.com/3TpmV5TUFB – 8:32 PM
