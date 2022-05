Kyle Lowry organized team trip to the Bahamas before playoffs

Yahoo Sports approached Spoelstra with this new information and he confirmed it. “Kyle met with me and told me what he wanted to do with the team. He had all the logistics figured out and I gave him my blessings,” Spoelstra told Yahoo Sports. “There are only about a handful of players like Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Udonis Haslem who’ve played for this franchise that I know could have pulled off something like this. It shows you how special Kyle is and how much we really respect him as a person and a player.” -via Yahoo! Sports / May 26, 2022