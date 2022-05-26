Marcus Smart, Robert Williams questionable for Game 6

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics list Marcus Smart and Rob Williams as both questionable, same designation they had prior to playing in Game 5. – 5:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics injury report for Game 6:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Left Knee Soreness – QUESTIONABLE – 4:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams both listed as questionable for Game 6, as they were for Game 5.
Sam Hauser remains out. – 4:56 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are once again questionable for Game 6 tomorrow after playing in Game 5. – 4:56 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics list both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart as questionable for Game 6 vs the Heat. – 4:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are once again questionable to play in Game 6 Friday night. – 4:51 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
As Celtics coach, Brad Stevens lost in the Conference Finals three times, but he’s faring much better as GM — reacquiring Al Horford, re-signing Marcus Smart, and hiring Ime Udoka.
It’s now Boston’s series to lose.
frontofficesports.com/stevens-celtic… via @FOS
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
You always want to know why in the hell did he or she vote this guy 1st team All-#NBA or that guy MVP.
Well, I decided to share my ballots and explain why I picked Joel Embiid MVP, didn’t vote Ja Morant for Most Improved or Marcus Smart for DPOY and more. azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 11:24 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford on Rob Williams being able to play: “He’s huge for us. His impact, his energy. He’s huge for us.” – 11:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Rob Williams stayed in the locker room to start the second half to get an extra stretch in. Nothing to be concerned about, just some tightness overall. – 11:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on leaving Marcus Smart in the game with foul trouble: “It’s trusting Marcus. We were also playing well.” – 11:20 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Heat shot 2-for-13 when Robert Williams was the closest defender in Game 5, per @SecondSpectrum. – 11:03 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Robert Williams has blocked shots and gotten deflections/steals tonight that have completely shocked the Heat
He’s gotten to balls Miami thought he had no chance to get – 10:50 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Boston has blown this open. Tatum and Brown are hot. Robert Williams has locked up Adebayo. Butler can’t make anything. 77-60, Celtics. – 10:38 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Bam Adebayo is going to have nightmares of Robert Williams when he goes to sleep tonight. – 10:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Robert Williams is dominating this game without touching the basketball. Just elite stuff – 10:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Another incredible close out block to the corner for Rob Williams after stopping the drive at the rim. He’s been dominant the last two games. – 10:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams has checked in for Boston.
No idea what was going on, but Rob was out to start the second half, while Grant Williams started.
Doesn’t seem to be injury related. Maybe nature called at an unfortunate time. – 10:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams checks in. Must have had a bathroom break. #Celtics #Heat – 10:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I can’t wait to see what Marcus
Smart has planned to top that incredible acting by Kyle Lowry.
The flop-off between those two has been epic for years. – 10:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Robert Williams not on the court to start the second half. Grant Williams in. – 9:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams started Q3 in place of Robert Williams.
Rob is also not on the bench for Boston either. – 9:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Robert Williams is not on the court, or on the bench, for the start of the second half. – 9:58 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Grant starts the second half over Robert Williams. #Celtics #Heat – 9:57 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Grant Williams starts the second half in place of Robert Williams. – 9:57 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
No Robert Williams to start the second half. Don’t see Williams on the bench. – 9:57 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Tatum and Brown shot 3-for-16 in that first half. The Heat have nine offensive rebounds even though Horford played nearly 20 minutes and Robert Williams played 13.
The Celtics can breathe a sigh of relief they are only down 5, but it feels like they are playing with fire. – 9:48 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Show Robert Williams the ball and you can get the fly by. He’s going for every ball fake, which opens up the rim for putbacks if he doesn’t get the deflection #CelticsHeat – 9:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Robert Williams and Derrick White are 4 for 4 combined.
Everyone else in this game so far: 4 for 21. – 8:58 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Second straight strong first quarter for Derrick White, who has four quick points coming off the bench for Marcus Smart. Miami’s offense struggling, again: Heat 3-14 from the floor, 0-5 from three. – 8:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two early fouls on Marcus Smart. He’s out and Derrick White is in. – 8:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Marcus Smart called for his second foul with 8:09 left in the first quarter. – 8:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart just picked up his second foul – both of which came on contact with Kyle Lowry above the 3-point line. – 8:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat aren’t taking Rob Williams away from the play defensively
Thought it would be a staple – 8:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart hurt his shoulder boxing out PJ Tucker but is staying in the game. – 8:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 5:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry
(Previous lineup showed Gabe Vincent starting, but Kyle Lowry is available and starting) – 8:14 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams playing for Boston tonight while Tyler Herro is out for the Heat presents a golden opportunity for the Celtics
If Boston wins, I think they’ll close out in the series at home in Game 6, which was my pre-series prediction – 7:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I believe the Celtics are 25-6 in 2022 (including playoffs) when they start:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
In 443 regular season minutes, that group was +24.6 points per 100 possessions. – 7:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Robert Williams will play tonight with no minutes restrictions, said Ime Udoka. – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Rob Williams has “No restrictions. He’s good.” for Game 5. – 7:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart can move “good enough” to play in Game 5. – 7:03 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Celtics have Marcus Smart and Robert Williams available for Game 5 vs. Heat, per Coach Ime Udoka. – 7:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka ask how he expects Marcus Smart to move.
“Good enough” – 7:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Heat injury updates: Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III active for Game 5; Tyler Herro remains out
https://t.co/EOVFgGhyn7 pic.twitter.com/WNj9Iupti5
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro out again; Marcus Smart, Robert Williams available for Celtics in Game 5. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:56 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Heat’s Tyler Herro (groin injury) to miss Game 5; Marcus Smart to return for Celtics: Eastern Conference finals bulletin theathletic.com/news/tyler-her… – 6:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are officially available tonight – 6:47 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Boston Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III will play tonight against the Miami Heat. – 6:46 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams will play tonight in Game 5….Tyler Herro is out for Miami. – 6:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
And Celtics essentially at full strength with Marcus Smart returning – 6:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
pic.twitter.com/AR5jjnp0GQ
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Marcus Smart will return and Robert Williams will play tonight for Boston while Miami’s Tyler Herro is out again. – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Celtics:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – AVAILABLE – 6:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro out tonight
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will play – 6:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics injury report:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – AVAILABLE – 6:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams WILL play tonight. Tyler Herro is OUT. #Celtics #Heat – 6:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both available for Game 5, per the Celtics. – 6:43 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Celtics’ Marcus Smart will return tonight in Game 5 vs. Miami. – 6:43 PM
