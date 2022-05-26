Nikola Jokic comfortable with direction of Nuggets

Nuggets management has been in touch with Nikola Jokic in the days following Tim Connelly’s stunning departure, and the team’s franchise superstar is comfortable with the direction of the team, a league source told The Denver Post. The two parties have spoken over the phone, allaying concerns over Connelly’s exit for Minnesota, which became official Monday.
Source: Mike Singer @ Denver Post
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
All five 2021-22 All-NBA First Team selections are 27 years old or younger:
Luka Doncic, 23
Jayson Tatum, 24
Devin Booker, 25
Nikola Jokic, 27
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 27
It’s the first time that’s happened since the 1954-55 season (Cousy, Foust, Johnston, Pettit, and Schayes). pic.twitter.com/bVRSegYINd – 10:11 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Which NBA draft prospect’s NBA comp for himself is Nikola Jokic with “more bounce?”
Who compared himself to Tyus Jones?
Who used Bobby Portis and P.J. Tucker?
Asked 27 draft prospects for the NBA comps they use for themselves when they talk to NBA teams:
theathletic.com/3329200/2022/0… – 9:20 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic lead 2021-22 Kia All-NBA 1st Team
sportando.basketball/en/giannis-ant… – 1:29 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Jokic headline All-NBA Teams nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/24/ant… – 10:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tim Connelly will likely sign five different players to max contracts in a six-year span. That has to be a record.
– 2018 Nikola Jokic ($148M)
– 2019 Jamal Murray ($170M)
– 2021 Michael Porter Jr. ($207M)
– 2022 Karl-Anthony Towns ($211M)
– 2023 Anthony Edwards (?) – 9:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2021-22 All-NBA Teams: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline First Team, Joel Embiid makes Second Team
cbssports.com/nba/news/2021-… – 9:01 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron gets the nod for third-team All-NBA. He’s now been on 18 All-NBA teams, extending a record he already holds.
1st team: Giannis, Jokic, Tatum, Doncic + Booker.
2nd team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Curry + DeRozan.
3rd team: LeBron, Trae Young, Siakam, Chris Paul, Towns. – 8:44 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For the 3rd straight year, Luka Doncic is 1st Team All-NBA. He’s joined by Giannis, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, and Jayson Tatum. – 8:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Bam Adebayo finishes fifth among centers in voting for All-NBA, behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. – 8:41 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis, Luka and Jokic continue their dominance #NBA75
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 8:37 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
All-NBA First Team:
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum – 8:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
No real surprises for All-NBA teams. Joker had 88 first team votes and 12 second team votes, assumably as the second team center behind Joel Embiid.
I wonder how many first team forward votes Embiid and Joker each received. – 8:33 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis the only player with the maximum 100 first-team All-NBA votes. Jokic and Luka Doncic both got 88. – 8:32 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 All-NBA Teams
First: Luka, Booker, Tatum, Giannis, Jokic
Second: Morant, Curry, DeRozan, Durant, Embiid
Third: Trae, CP3, LeBron, Siakam, Towns – 8:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is First Team All-NBA for the third time in the last four seasons. pic.twitter.com/hrL5oniU9H – 8:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2021-22 All-NBA teams:
First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum
Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan
Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam – 8:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
First Team All-NBA is Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. – 8:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has been named to first team All-NBA alongside Giannis, Doncic, Jokic, and Booker. – 8:26 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Predictions for tonight’s All-NBA reveal:
1ST TEAM
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
2ND TEAM
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Kevin Durant
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
3RD TEAM
Chris Paul
Trae Young
LeBron James
Pascal Siakam
Karl-Anthony Towns – 4:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After battling Jokic, Draymond Green said he’s in the best mental space of his life and at the peak of his defensive powers. Now he’s 1 win away from the Finals: “If I can make this team that much better, then who’s going to beat us? That’s how I feel.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:37 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The Nuggets are betting Jokic’s prime that Connelly was not the guy to finish this iteration of the roster & get them a ring.
Maybe they’re right. But don’t try to sell me on “we did everything we could” because that certainly doesn’t show if the solution is just subtracting TC – 4:42 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Draft record of Tim Connelly in Denver:
Jokic (41)
Hyland (26)
Porter Jr. (14)
Murray (7)
Morris (51)
Also drafted Jusuf Nurkic, Gary Harris and Malik Beasley outside of the lottery – 3:43 PM
Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth is widely expected to assume responsibilities running the team, although nothing’s been made official from the organization. Nuggets governor Josh Kroenke is scheduled to address the media for the first time in years on Thursday. Jokic is close with Connelly, who helped orchestrate the Nuggets’ impromptu trip to Serbia two weeks ago to present him with the MVP trophy. Typically laidback and reserved, Jokic has generally deferred questions about roster decisions to team management. He’s often said he has trust in those tasked with filling out the roster around him. -via Denver Post / May 26, 2022
Michael Singer: The Josh Kroenke press conference for Thursday is likely to be postponed, I’m told. Kroenke recently tested positive for COVID. Look for an official update soon. -via Twitter @msinger / May 25, 2022
Michael Singer: From the #Nuggets: “Over the past two days multiple members of the Denver Nuggets staff have tested positive for Covid-19, including Governor Josh Kroenke who was scheduled to meet with the media tomorrow.” Press conference has been moved, tentatively, for next Tuesday. -via Twitter @msinger / May 25, 2022
