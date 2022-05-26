Otto Porter expected to miss Game 5

Otto Porter expected to miss Game 5

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is not expected to play tonight in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During the second quarter of Game 3 against the Mavericks, Otto Porter Jr. exited with left foot soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/23/inj…1:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. is questionable for Game 5. Warriors flew back from Dallas today. Didn’t practice. – 8:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga is checking in midway through the first, getting Otto Porter Jr.’s early rotation minutes. – 9:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga will get the Otto Porter Jr. rotation in this first half. First rotation minutes for the rookie in this series. – 9:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without veteran Otto Porter Jr. due to foot soreness for Game 4 on Tuesday against the Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/24/inj…6:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Otto Porter out for Warriors-Mavericks Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/24/ott…3:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. won’t play in Game 4 against the Mavericks, Steve Kerr says.
“We have to make the right decision here.” – 1:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Otto Porter Jr. is OUT for Game 4. – 1:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After exiting Game 3 early due to foot soreness, Otto Porter Jr. is considered doubtful for Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/24/inj…12:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During the second quarter of Game 3 against the Mavericks, Otto Porter Jr. exited the contest with left foot soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/23/inj…6:00 PM

Anthony Slater: Otto Porter Jr. is out for Game 4. Steve Kerr: “He’s still sore. Gotta make the wise decision here. This gives him a couple of days to prepare for a possible Game 5.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 24, 2022

