Otto Porter expected to miss Game 5

Chris Haynes: Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is not expected to play tonight in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is not expected to play tonight in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:13 PM
Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (foot) is not expected to play tonight in Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 2:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During the second quarter of Game 3 against the Mavericks, Otto Porter Jr. exited with left foot soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/23/inj… – 1:00 AM
During the second quarter of Game 3 against the Mavericks, Otto Porter Jr. exited with left foot soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/23/inj… – 1:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. is questionable for Game 5. Warriors flew back from Dallas today. Didn’t practice. – 8:35 PM
Otto Porter Jr. is questionable for Game 5. Warriors flew back from Dallas today. Didn’t practice. – 8:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jonathan Kuminga is checking in midway through the first, getting Otto Porter Jr.’s early rotation minutes. – 9:19 PM
Jonathan Kuminga is checking in midway through the first, getting Otto Porter Jr.’s early rotation minutes. – 9:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga will get the Otto Porter Jr. rotation in this first half. First rotation minutes for the rookie in this series. – 9:18 PM
Jonathan Kuminga will get the Otto Porter Jr. rotation in this first half. First rotation minutes for the rookie in this series. – 9:18 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors will be without veteran Otto Porter Jr. due to foot soreness for Game 4 on Tuesday against the Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/24/inj… – 6:00 PM
The Warriors will be without veteran Otto Porter Jr. due to foot soreness for Game 4 on Tuesday against the Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/24/inj… – 6:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Otto Porter out for Warriors-Mavericks Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/24/ott… – 3:16 PM
Otto Porter out for Warriors-Mavericks Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/24/ott… – 3:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Otto Porter Jr. won’t play in Game 4 against the Mavericks, Steve Kerr says.
“We have to make the right decision here.” – 1:00 PM
Otto Porter Jr. won’t play in Game 4 against the Mavericks, Steve Kerr says.
“We have to make the right decision here.” – 1:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After exiting Game 3 early due to foot soreness, Otto Porter Jr. is considered doubtful for Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/24/inj… – 12:06 PM
After exiting Game 3 early due to foot soreness, Otto Porter Jr. is considered doubtful for Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/24/inj… – 12:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During the second quarter of Game 3 against the Mavericks, Otto Porter Jr. exited the contest with left foot soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/23/inj… – 6:00 PM
During the second quarter of Game 3 against the Mavericks, Otto Porter Jr. exited the contest with left foot soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/23/inj… – 6:00 PM
More on this storyline
Golden State: Otto Porter (left foot soreness) has been upgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / May 25, 2022
Anthony Slater: Otto Porter Jr. is out for Game 4. Steve Kerr: “He’s still sore. Gotta make the wise decision here. This gives him a couple of days to prepare for a possible Game 5.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / May 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.