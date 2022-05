Otto Porter remains out for Warriors

During the second quarter of Game 3 against the Mavericks, Otto Porter Jr. exited with left foot soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/23/inj…

Warriors officially rule Otto Porter Jr. out of Game 5. That leaves an important rotation void again. Went to Jonathan Kuminga in Game 4. Nemanja Bjelica played well in fourth quarter comeback. He feels like an option. – 7:16 PM

Steve Kerr said Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) will not play in Game 5 tonight.That’s a boost for the Mavs’ rebounding and frontcourt defense again.Kerr: “Otto’s absence is a really big deal.” – 7:17 PM

Confirmed from Steve Kerr in his media availability that Otto Porter Jr is out for Game 5 of the Warriors vs Mavs tonight. It is his second straight missed game due to a sore left foot. – 7:20 PM

