Otto Porter remains out for Warriors

Main Rumors

May 26, 2022

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Followill @MFollowill
Confirmed from Steve Kerr in his media availability that Otto Porter Jr is out for Game 5 of the Warriors vs Mavs tonight. It is his second straight missed game due to a sore left foot. – 7:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Steve Kerr said Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) will not play in Game 5 tonight.
That’s a boost for the Mavs’ rebounding and frontcourt defense again.
Kerr: “Otto’s absence is a really big deal.” – 7:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Otto Porter Jr officially out for Warriors-Mavericks Gm 5 – 7:16 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Otto Porter Jr. is out tonight, Steve Kerr says. – 7:16 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Otto Porter out tonight. – 7:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) won’t play tonight in Game 5, per Steve Kerr. – 7:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors officially rule Otto Porter Jr. out of Game 5. That leaves an important rotation void again. Went to Jonathan Kuminga in Game 4. Nemanja Bjelica played well in fourth quarter comeback. He feels like an option. – 7:16 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During the second quarter of Game 3 against the Mavericks, Otto Porter Jr. exited with left foot soreness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/23/inj…1:00 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter Jr. is questionable for Game 5. Warriors flew back from Dallas today. Didn’t practice. – 8:35 PM

