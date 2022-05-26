Ricky Rubio and Cavs have mutual interest in reunion?

Chris Fedor: My sources tell me there’s mutual interest in that (Ricky Rubio) reunion. In fact, some people are essentially penciling him in as on the roster. I wouldn’t go that far with it. It’s complicated because even though he’s a great fit, there are some variables here. How good and effective is he going to be coming off a second torn ACL? You’re not going to get him until about midway through the season. The earliest would be November or December.
Ricky Rubio talked about the possibility of playing again in Europe. ‘I’d like to return to Europe, but I don’t know when or where. Right now I only think about my recovery and I’m enjoying basketball as a fan’. -via Mundo Deportivo / May 20, 2022
The hole at point guard is reserved for a stabilizing veteran — Ricky Rubio, Delon Wright or Tyus Jones, among others. Rubio’s relationship with the organization increases the chances of returning, with one source maintaining that it’s ‘highly likely -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 27, 2022
A return to Cleveland depends on several factors. It’s too soon to say one way or another. But Rubio enjoyed his time in Cleveland and his good buddy — Jose Calderon — is in the front office. The Cavs like Rubio just as much, if not more. They never doubted his importance. But if there was ever a question, the team’s regression answers that — emphatically. Rubio went down in late December, prompting the Cavs to put him in the LeVert deal, using that expiring contract as a trade chip. They haven’t been the same team since the injury. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / April 4, 2022

