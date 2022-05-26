Steve Kerr after viral comments on mass shootings: I've had a lot of people reach out to me

Melissa Rohlin: Steve Kerr on the reaction he’s received to his comments on the mass shootings. “I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me, most asking what they can do… What I’m asking people to do is get involved in their local communities…call your senators.”
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Frank Ntilikina has become a shooter all of a sudden over the last couple games. If I’m Steve Kerr I am still leaving him open though. – 9:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jordan Poole for Draymond Green instead of Kevon Looney middle of the first quarter. Rotation tweak from Steve Kerr. Looks like he wants Draymond in with that start of the second quarter unit without Otto Porter around. – 9:16 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Here’s @ronkroichick on Steve Kerr’s latest comments about gun control: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on the reaction he’s received to his comments on the mass shootings. “I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me, most asking what they can do…What I’m asking people to do is get involved in their local communities…call your senators.” – 7:21 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Confirmed from Steve Kerr in his media availability that Otto Porter Jr is out for Game 5 of the Warriors vs Mavs tonight. It is his second straight missed game due to a sore left foot. – 7:20 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Steve Kerr said Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) will not play in Game 5 tonight.
That’s a boost for the Mavs’ rebounding and frontcourt defense again.
Kerr: “Otto’s absence is a really big deal.” – 7:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) won’t play tonight in Game 5, per Steve Kerr. – 7:16 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Good rundown here from @JonSchultzSF on Steve Kerr’s top speeches on gun control: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 11:34 PM
Callie Caplan: Steve Kerr has encouraged others to call their reps since his viral comment on Uvalde: “I have lots of friends who are Democrats and lots of friends who are Republicans. All I know is they all want gun violence to go away, so we just need to get our public servants to respond.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / May 26, 2022
Melissa Rohlin: Kidd was asked about his comment that the Warriors play zone because they can’t guard them one-on-one. He said it’s a compliment to his guys, not a shot at the Warriors. But he added that as a player, he knows if a coach makes adjustments, it’s because his team can’t do something -via Twitter @melissarohlin / May 26, 2022
