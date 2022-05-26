Tomas Satoransky on free agency: Both Europe and the NBA are in play

Tomas Satoransky on free agency: Both Europe and the NBA are in play

Lukas Kuba: Tomas Satoransky when asked about the interest from Barcelona: “I won’t officially comment on anything yet, all I can say is that both Europe and the NBA are in play.” Says it’s obviously an important decision. “I’m leaving myself more time for the final decision.”
Keith Smith: Tomas Satoransky gave up $468,119 in his buyout from the San Antonio Spurs, a league source tells @spotrac. That’s roughly the amount Satoransky recouped in his rest-of-season deal with the Washington Wizards. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / March 1, 2022

