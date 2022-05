Tomas Satoransky on free agency: Both Europe and the NBA are in play

Keith Smith: Tomas Satoransky gave up $468,119 in his buyout from the San Antonio Spurs, a league source tells @spotrac. That’s roughly the amount Satoransky recouped in his rest-of-season deal with the Washington Wizards. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / March 1, 2022

