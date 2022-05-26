Zion Williamson cleared to play

Main Rumors

Andrew Lopez: Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions. Recent imaging showed continued improvement of the bone healing in his right fifth metatarsal.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star cleared for full basketball activities after missing season
cbssports.com/nba/news/zion-…5:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Zion Williamson cleared to return to play “without restrictions” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/26/zio…5:27 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans and Zion can agree on a contract extension starting July 1. Went long on that earlier this month. nola.com/sports/pelican…4:53 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Encouraging Zion update from the Pelicans today: The 21-year-old star has been cleared to play without any restrictions. No more guardrails. nola.com/sports/pelican…4:13 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
New Orleans Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson has been cleared for work without any restrictions. Pelicans added that recent imaging showed “continued improvement”in his right fifth metatarsal. – 4:10 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Pelicans announce that Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions after imaging of his right fifth metatarsal showed continued improvement. – 4:06 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
No health restrictions on Zion is a the best development the Pelicans could have received this offseason.
Bigger than any draft pick or free agent pick up. – 4:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
New Orleans Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions. – 4:01 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Update from the Pelicans: After another round of medical imaging on his right foot, Zion Williamson has been cleared to play without any restrictions. – 4:01 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions.
Recent imaging showed continued improvement of the bone healing in his right fifth metatarsal. – 4:01 PM

