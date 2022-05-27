Darvin Ham hired as new Lakers head coach

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as coach, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bill Oram @billoram
Initial reaction to the Lakers decision to hire Darvin Ham: theathletic.com/news/lakers-da… – 9:44 PM
Initial reaction to the Lakers decision to hire Darvin Ham: theathletic.com/news/lakers-da… – 9:44 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
And this was against a stacked North Carolina squad team headlined by Vince Carter and former Laker Antawn Jamison (both in this gif) – Darvin Ham shattering the backboard in college: pic.twitter.com/xv6Byya309 – 9:44 PM
And this was against a stacked North Carolina squad team headlined by Vince Carter and former Laker Antawn Jamison (both in this gif) – Darvin Ham shattering the backboard in college: pic.twitter.com/xv6Byya309 – 9:44 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
This is my first memory of new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham… At the time (still is in my opinion), it was dope!! pic.twitter.com/z7LB8tNj20 – 9:39 PM
This is my first memory of new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham… At the time (still is in my opinion), it was dope!! pic.twitter.com/z7LB8tNj20 – 9:39 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Congrats to the former @TexasTechMBB backboard breaker Darvin Ham as he takes over @NBAs most glamorous franchise. A really good guy who has waited a LONG time for his chance. – 9:21 PM
Congrats to the former @TexasTechMBB backboard breaker Darvin Ham as he takes over @NBAs most glamorous franchise. A really good guy who has waited a LONG time for his chance. – 9:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James now has played for 3 coaches that he played against:
— Ty Lue
— Luke Walton
— Darvin Ham pic.twitter.com/vFWYUrIwq0 – 9:21 PM
LeBron James now has played for 3 coaches that he played against:
— Ty Lue
— Luke Walton
— Darvin Ham pic.twitter.com/vFWYUrIwq0 – 9:21 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I had Darvin Ham as the best fit of the three final Lakers candidates bleacherreport.com/articles/10036… – 9:19 PM
I had Darvin Ham as the best fit of the three final Lakers candidates bleacherreport.com/articles/10036… – 9:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Los Angeles Lakers hiring Darvin Ham on a four-deal as the franchise’s new coach: es.pn/3PKqNP1 – 9:10 PM
ESPN story on the Los Angeles Lakers hiring Darvin Ham on a four-deal as the franchise’s new coach: es.pn/3PKqNP1 – 9:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers hire Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as coach latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:00 PM
Lakers hire Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as coach latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers hiring Darvin Ham as coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/27/rep… – 8:56 PM
Report: Lakers hiring Darvin Ham as coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/27/rep… – 8:56 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
I first met Darvin Ham when he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1999. He is one of my favorite people that has come through the organization since my dad started working there. Darvin is a true competitor with grit but also a great guy. The Lakers made a great hire! #lakeshow pic.twitter.com/3Hw8k9WFYb – 8:53 PM
I first met Darvin Ham when he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1999. He is one of my favorite people that has come through the organization since my dad started working there. Darvin is a true competitor with grit but also a great guy. The Lakers made a great hire! #lakeshow pic.twitter.com/3Hw8k9WFYb – 8:53 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Raise your hand if you thought you would be raising a glass to Darvin Ham today? – 8:48 PM
Raise your hand if you thought you would be raising a glass to Darvin Ham today? – 8:48 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Darvin Ham was the best candidate to be the head coach of the Lakers. He was a champion as a player, a champion as an assistant coach, had experience coaching the Lakers and has the respect of the players. He checked every box the team had. Great hire. – 8:43 PM
Darvin Ham was the best candidate to be the head coach of the Lakers. He was a champion as a player, a champion as an assistant coach, had experience coaching the Lakers and has the respect of the players. He checked every box the team had. Great hire. – 8:43 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
All Lakers fans need to know about Darvin Ham is that he competed in the 1997 NBA Slam Dunk Contest against Kobe Bryant. (As the replacement player for Allen Iverson) #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/5pAtPFsxn1 – 8:42 PM
All Lakers fans need to know about Darvin Ham is that he competed in the 1997 NBA Slam Dunk Contest against Kobe Bryant. (As the replacement player for Allen Iverson) #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/5pAtPFsxn1 – 8:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
As discussed on @SpectrumSN & @TheHerd, Darvin Ham was the Lakers’ best choice as head coach. He earned respect during assistant coaching gigs w/ Lakers, Hawks & Bucks w/ NBA experience, holding players accountable & want to learn. – 8:38 PM
As discussed on @SpectrumSN & @TheHerd, Darvin Ham was the Lakers’ best choice as head coach. He earned respect during assistant coaching gigs w/ Lakers, Hawks & Bucks w/ NBA experience, holding players accountable & want to learn. – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham about to show Anthony Davis all of those head-to-heads between him and Giannis… pic.twitter.com/MvBRrvDzml – 8:36 PM
Darvin Ham about to show Anthony Davis all of those head-to-heads between him and Giannis… pic.twitter.com/MvBRrvDzml – 8:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Darvin Ham is an excellent hire for the Lakers. Widely respected as an assistant, paid his dues. Has an Ime Udoka-like background (ex-player, longtime assistant). Could be a Udoka-level coach. – 8:35 PM
Darvin Ham is an excellent hire for the Lakers. Widely respected as an assistant, paid his dues. Has an Ime Udoka-like background (ex-player, longtime assistant). Could be a Udoka-level coach. – 8:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Happy for Darvin Ham, as so many will be. Smashing good news. pic.twitter.com/EM0iztmqFQ – 8:34 PM
Happy for Darvin Ham, as so many will be. Smashing good news. pic.twitter.com/EM0iztmqFQ – 8:34 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Can confirm that the Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as the franchise’s next head coach. More to come @TheAthletic – 8:33 PM
Can confirm that the Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as the franchise’s next head coach. More to come @TheAthletic – 8:33 PM
Beto Duran @DuranSports
New #Lakers coach Darvin Ham went from Otero JUCO (Colorado) > Texas Tech > NBA champion with Pistons.
Also Played in Granada 🇪🇸 and
Philippines 🇵🇭 – 8:32 PM
New #Lakers coach Darvin Ham went from Otero JUCO (Colorado) > Texas Tech > NBA champion with Pistons.
Also Played in Granada 🇪🇸 and
Philippines 🇵🇭 – 8:32 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Lakers coach Darvin Ham played 1 game for the @Indiana Pacers in April, ’97 after being acquired from Denver. Played 4 minutes, 54 seconds if you’re scoring at home. Best known at the time for having broken a backboard at Texas Tech. Rick Carlisle called his dunks “Ham Slamwiches.” pic.twitter.com/vdJLBLZjWb – 8:32 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham played 1 game for the @Indiana Pacers in April, ’97 after being acquired from Denver. Played 4 minutes, 54 seconds if you’re scoring at home. Best known at the time for having broken a backboard at Texas Tech. Rick Carlisle called his dunks “Ham Slamwiches.” pic.twitter.com/vdJLBLZjWb – 8:32 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
sixers fans seeing the lakers get darvin ham instead of doc rivers pic.twitter.com/ibbDXwcJqO – 8:30 PM
sixers fans seeing the lakers get darvin ham instead of doc rivers pic.twitter.com/ibbDXwcJqO – 8:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring Bucks assistant Darvin Ham on a four-year contract. – 8:25 PM
Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring Bucks assistant Darvin Ham on a four-year contract. – 8:25 PM
More on this storyline
Marc J. Spears: With the hiring of Darvin Ham as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers via @Adrian Wojnarowski, half of the 30 head coaches in the NBA are now black. With Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (Asian), 16 of the NBA head coaches are of color. The Charlotte Hornets still have an opening. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / May 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.