JaVale McGee would consider re-signing with Suns

JaVale McGee spoke highly of his time in Phoenix throughout the year and said the Suns are on the list of teams he’d consider. “Definitely consider it, definitely consider an opportunity,” he said. “At this point in my career, I’m definitely focused on myself and what’s best for me and my situation and my family. I know what I bring to a team if it’s any organization that I go to. For me, that’s what it’s all about. Make sure I’m valuing myself as much as the team (is) valuing me.”
Source: Arizona’s Sports Page
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I spoke with JaVale McGee at Chase Field about his charity softball game that will take place there on June 22, what he thinks about the way the season ended and if he would consider coming back to the Suns in free agency: arizonasports.com/story/3156913/… – 8:33 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
JaVale McGee getting some BP in today ahead of his 6th annual Water For Life charity softball game. It’s at Chase Field on June 22 and will feature Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cam Johnson, Cam Payne and Ish Wainright. Tickets – https://t.co/Pl00c43ie8 pic.twitter.com/t7LLRwwhKT – 6:05 PM
JaVale McGee @JaValeMcGee
Arizona!I’m taking my talents to the baseball field.Some of my friends and I will be hitting homers,stealing bases,and striking out for a good cause.I will be hosting the Juglife Foundation’s”Water For Life”Charity Softball game on Wednesday,June 22, 2022. https://t.co/KvgHFMLfPK pic.twitter.com/BAGMbjjnM2 – 5:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker, Chris Paul confirmed participants for JaVale McGee’s JUGLIFE charity softball game (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:14 PM
JaVale McGee @JaValeMcGee
In a bear market i like to go 🛒 shopping… so i added a stunt mutant (#4919) to the collection! Welcome to the Fam! @BoredApeYC pic.twitter.com/fd0Qi8B59e – 4:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton isn’t listed as an confirmed participant, but is on the promo for JaVale McGee’s Juglife Foundation Water For Life Charity Softball game June 22 at Chase Field. #Suns pic.twitter.com/gAnozS1vFC – 3:52 PM
