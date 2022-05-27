Jimmy Butler drops 47 points, leads Heat to Game 7

StatMuse: Jimmy Butler tonight: 47 PTS (career playoff high) 9 REB 8 AST 4 STL 16-29 FG 4-8 3P in 46 MINS Only LeBron has scored more in Heat playoff history. pic.twitter.com/QlmUHQdmAj
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This postseason has pretty organically shown us who the 10 best players in the NBA are.
Order them how you’d like, but the guys are Giannis, Luka, Curry, Tatum, Durant, Jokic, Embiid, LeBron, (healthy) Kawhi and Jimmy Butler. – 12:53 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker says he told Jimmy Butler before the game:
“We need 50 tonight. And he looked at us and didn’t say a word and just nodded his head.”
“I was like oh yeah he’s bouta play.” – 12:36 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 111-103 win in Boston: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Harrowing, but able to close.
2. Jimmy Butler conjures his LeBron.
3. Kyle Lowry, Max Strus step back up.
4. Start sets the tone.
5. Tyler Herro still in a waiting game. – 12:19 AM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
And to think @Jimmy Butler was the last player taken in the first round of the 2011 draft and averaged 2.6 points as a rookie w/ Chicago. Shows what hard work can do. That and badassery. – 12:18 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Asked to describe Jimmy Butler’s performance, Kyle Lowry says: “F***ing incredible.” Then Lowry quickly begged the NBA not to fine him. – 12:15 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Kyle Lowry on Jimmy Butler tonight:
“It was f*****g incredible,” as he begs not to fine him – 12:14 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jimmy Butler said he had a “decent game,” but Kyle Lowry corrected him: “It was fucking incredible.” – 12:12 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry begging the NBA to not get fined for saying Jimmy Butler was “f—ing incredible.”
Jimmy Butler: “Fine him.” – 12:11 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: An old Celtics rival helped fuel Jimmy Butler’s dominant Game 6 performance masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:05 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
4th quarter:
Jimmy Butler – 17 points on 6-9 fg
Celtics starting 5 – 15 points on 3-8 fg. – 11:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Second half scoring:
Jimmy Butler:
26 points on 65% shooting
Tatum and Brown COMBINED:
15 points on 42% shooting – 11:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler scored 47 with his back against the wall in the ECF with only one kneecap
I can’t get past this man – 11:50 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
NBA Twitter reacts to Jimmy Butler’s 47-point performance in Game 6…
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-twit… – 11:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
to make it official …
Most points in a playoff win, facing elimination, on road:
50: Wilt Chamberlain, PHL at BOS, 1960
47: Jimmy Butler, MIA at BOS, 2022
46: Jayson Tatum, BOS at MIL, 2022
45: LeBron James, MIA at BOS, 2012
45: Kawhi Leonard, LAC at DAL, 2021 – 11:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– The Pantheon Jimmy Butler Game
– The forgotten Derrick White Game
– #HeatCulture
– Lowry
– Almost a decade anniversary of the LeBron Game 6
Trying to make sense of what we just witnessed in Boston, join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=M_jXOH… – 11:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Jimmy Butler’s performance: “Matching his intensity from the start wasn’t there. He put his head down and got to the basket. Way too many easy baskets.” – 11:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on Jimmy Butler: “Matching his intensity from the start wasn’t there. He put his head down and got to the basket.” – 11:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler this regular season ➡️ playoffs:
21.4 ➡️ 26.9 PPG
5.9 ➡️ 7.3 RPG
1.6 ➡️ 2.1 SPG
2.1 ➡️ 1.5 TOV
48.0 ➡️ 50.3 FG%
23.3 ➡️ 34.4 3P%
0.5 ➡️ 1.4 3PM
Best when the lights are brightest. pic.twitter.com/K6owWlbrMk – 11:39 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jimmy Butler goes LeBron in Game 6 in Boston to keep Heat alive si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:38 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Jimmy Butler joins Michael Jordan as the only two NBA players with multiple 40-point, 4-steal games in a playoff series. pic.twitter.com/7ynjs3QsTe – 11:37 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
3 nba organizations had jimmy butler on their roster and were really like “thanks but no thanks. we got it from here” – 11:36 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Jimmy Butler in the summer of 2014: No cable, no wifi, just buckets https://t.co/yiD5CwqNUk pic.twitter.com/2l4i7xLZbt – 11:33 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Mike Breen really lobbed a Jimmy Butler compliment to his broadcast partners and they responded by saying it shows we coddle players too much. Cheapened the performance. – 11:33 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
And that’s why they extended Jimmy Butler. A career-high 47 points on the road in an elimination game. Now one win away from the NBA Finals. – 11:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Jimmy Butler makes his stand, plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jimmy Butler in the walk-off interview: “We knew we were going to win this one. And we’re going to win the next one too.” – 11:32 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler conjures his LeBron James with 47 as Heat force Game 7 with 111-103 win in Boston. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Consider that $52,413,394 Jimmy Butler is due in 2026 as backpay for this. – 11:31 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Ten years apart Miami produces a huge Game 6 win in BOS in ECF. LeBron James 45-15-5 in 2012 is considered one of his very best games of his career. Jimmy Butler just topped it with 47-9-8-4 steals. – 11:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Someone photoshop a second Jimmy Butler in here. AK pic.twitter.com/AgiBdyGhwK – 11:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in an elimination game:
56 — Wilt Chamberlain
53 — Wilt Chamberlain
51 — Sleepy Floyd
50 — Jamal Murray, Wilt Chamberlain
49 — Hakeem Olajuwon
48 — Kevin Durant
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jimmy Butler on ESPN: “I got a phone call and text message from D Wade earlier today and he was telling me I can do this. Knee is banged up, but nobody cares. Go out there and continue to build your legacy. That meant the world to me, so appreciate you D Wade.” – 11:30 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jimmy Butler is the rare guy in NBA history who isn’t a top 5 overall player but in a playoff setting can take his game to a top 5 overall level…
Who in the past is like this?
I’ll go first: Reggie Miller – 11:28 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jimmy Butler is the first player in Miami Heat’s franchise history to have four games with 40 or more points in a single postseason. In fact, no other Heat player has even had three 40-point games in a single playoff run. pic.twitter.com/ObSMWbavlv – 11:28 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
#LineOfTheNight: @Jimmy Butler 47 pts, 9 rebs, 8 asts, 4 stls, 1 TO, 16-29 FG, 4-8 3FG, 11-11 FT, 46 minutes, W (career playoff high) pic.twitter.com/sCgaxJqHkH – 11:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jimmy Butler doesn’t need a bubble or two good knees apparently. Onto Game 7 in the East!
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 11:28 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler delivered the Heat into Game 7.
He finishes the night with 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists in 46 minutes. He went 16-for-29 from the field and 11-for-11 from the free throw line.
Sunday night is going to be fun. – 11:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in Heat playoff history:
49 — LeBron James
47 — Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/ujQGETPrlM – 11:27 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Incredibly impressive win considering how grim things were looking heading in. Jimmy Butler is something else, man. – 11:27 PM
Ethan J. Skolnick @EthanJSkolnick
LeBron James game 6 in Boston, 2012:
45/15/5
Jimmy Butler game 6 in Boston, 2022:
47/9/8 and 4 steals
A top 5 playoff performance in Miami Heat history.
Sunday in Miami: Game 7.
@5ReasonsSports – 11:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler tonight:
47 PTS (career playoff high)
9 REB
8 AST
4 STL
16-29 FG
4-8 3P
in 46 MINS
Only LeBron has scored more in Heat playoff history. pic.twitter.com/QlmUHQdmAj – 11:27 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Miami Heat clutch Game 6 performances in the Eastern Conference Finals to force a Game 7 against the Celtics:
June 7, 2012: LeBron James (45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 44 minutes, 19-26 FG)
May 27, 2022: Jimmy Butler (47 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 46 minutes, 16-29 FG) – 11:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Incredible game from Jimmy Butler.
The Celtics had it and Butler took it from them. – 11:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Heat 111, Celtics 103.
A thriller in Boston ends with Jimmy Butler putting on a performance for the ages, finishing with 47 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in 46 minutes, sending this series back to Miami for Game 7 – just as LeBron James did 10 years ago. – 11:27 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Everyone deemed the series over. They forgot to tell Jimmy Butler.
Buckets went for 47 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 steals. 4-8 from 3 and made all 9 free throws.
Game 7: Sunday night at 8:30. – 11:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler went into another mode
But man Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker were insane
Lowry stepped up after he was at his lowest, and Tucker did all of the small things necessary
He got the help he needed – 11:26 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Heat got the Jimmy Butler they needed. What a performance pic.twitter.com/e3GmBTXMte – 11:26 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Thanx to Jimmy Butler for giving us Memorial Day weekend hoops – 11:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Most playoff game with at least 40 points and 5 assists over the last three years:
Luka: 7
Jimmy Butler: 5
Giannis: 4 – 11:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler is the first player in Heat history with multiple 45-point playoff games. pic.twitter.com/Oc6UmGGqOB – 11:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler just scored more points in this ECF Game 6 facing elimination than LeBron James scored in 2012 ECF Game 6 facing elimination pic.twitter.com/U9yqPCfeQQ – 11:25 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Stunned silence here now. We’re headed to Game 7. Performance for the ages by Jimmy Butler. – 11:24 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
After Jimmy Butler hit that shot with 2.2 seconds on clock, Celtics staff should’ve already been warming up the bus for the airport and packing everyone’s banana holders for the beach – 11:24 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
They’re going to talk about this Jimmy Butler game forever.
On the road. Facing elimination.
47 points. 9 rebounds. 8 assists. 4 steals. – 11:24 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Boston Celtics keep begging for calls when they are simply getting worked by Miami, specifically Jimmy Butler. – 11:23 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The shot profile of Jimmy Butler in this game is the real impressive part
Just finding switches, windows, and avenues to pull or attack – 11:22 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
A great reminder of why so many people look past Jimmy Butler constantly being mean to them. – 11:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron James 10 years ago in Game 6 in Boston: 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists in 45 minutes.
Jimmy Butler tonight in Game 6 in Boston: 45 points, nine rebounds, eight assists in 45 minutes. – 11:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
LeBron James, 2012 ECF Game 6, down 3-2 in Boston: 45 points
Jimmy Butler, 2022 ECF Game 6, down 3-2 in Boston: 45 points – 11:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
An all-time game for Jimmy Butler.
He’s got 45 points in 45 minutes — 9 rebounds, eight assists and might have just hit the dagger to send this to Game 7. He has willed the Heat all night — and he’s done it all on a bad knee. – 11:18 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Jimmy Butler was the best player in the Playoffs through the first 2 games of the conference finals
He struggled in games 3-5 of this series but tonight, when the Heat needed him the most, he’s been sensational – 11:18 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Unbelievable. Another Heat player with a 45-point Game 6 in Boston facing elimination. LeBron. Jimmy Butler. – 11:18 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Give me Jimmy Butler in an elimination game any day of the week. – 11:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler with 45
This isn’t the LeBron game 6
THIS IS BETTER – 11:17 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
What a masterpiece by Jimmy Butler.
If this run ends with a ring, this becomes an all-timer. – 11:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is really having his own Game 6 masterpiece in Boston. – 11:17 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Jimmy Butler is a bad, bad man.
An All-Time game from him. 45 points in 45 minutes. – 11:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Boston with a major meltdown complaining on every call. Miami on the verge of a huge road win led by @Jimmy Butler – 11:14 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Complain about the officiating all you want, but the Celtics just absolutely melted down, and Jimmy Butler didn’t. – 11:13 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
never thought we’d see a more heroic Jimmy Butler performance than that finals game in the bubble but this will be up there if the Heat hold on to win. undoubtedly. – 11:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jimmy Butler is something else once it’s playoff time, man. Absurd – 11:11 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Might be the best game Jimmy Butler has ever played. Operating with a sore knee that severely limited him in Game 5, Butler up to 43 points in Game 6. – 11:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
It looks like Jimmy Butler tweaked his right ankle on that play. He’s staying in the game with 3:11 left. – 11:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games this playoffs:
4 — Jimmy Butler
3 — Luka Doncic
3 — Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/TPZZzc66CA – 11:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler has reached the 40-point mark for the fourth time this postseason. – 11:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Now you can see why the Heat gave Duncan Robinson money to Jimmy Butler. – 10:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is going to be Jimmy Butler the rest of the way
They need a defensive run right here tho – 10:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jimmy Butler is recreating the LeBron James game from 10 years ago. This is something else. – 10:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jimmy Butler has been brilliant this evening. #Celtics #Heat – 10:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler is getting to his spots at an elite level
Pump-fakes, spins
Just manipulating in insane fashion – 10:42 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
All Derrick White has done for like 3-4 games now is make the exact play the Celtics need at exactly the time the Celtics need it (except for guarding Jimmy Butler, but that’s … not really his fault). – 10:42 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics have led for 96 seconds of the first three quarters.
82-75, Miami heading to the 4th.
10 years ago, LeBron James changed his legacy and NBA history in this game.
Tonight Jimmy Butler (30-9-7-3) is reprising the role. – 10:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 82, Celtics 75. Heat and Jimmy Butler showing a lot of fight. – 10:36 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Watched game 5 in LA with @RossMcMains and he said “Miami needs Jimmy Butler to score, period.” I agreed. He was adamant about how vital this is for Miami’s offense. He’s right. – 10:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler now with 30 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field, 3-of-5 shooting on threes and 7-of-7 shooting from the foul line, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals. What a performance. – 10:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have brought it tonight, and both are far less than 100 percent. – 10:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It’s now a 13-2 run over the last two minutes for the Heat, who have now opened up a 70-58 lead over the Celtics with 5:30 to go in the third quarter and completely silenced this crowd.
Quite the fight from the Heat, who are now giving Jimmy Butler some help. – 10:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Whatever Jimmy Butler took to get to this . . . where do I get some? – 10:21 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jimmy Butler’s getting help now, and Tatum and Jaylen still aren’t. First early danger zone for the Celtics here. – 10:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Just like that, the Heat is ahead by 12 with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Jimmy Butler up to 26 points and Heat shooting 11 of 22 on threes. – 10:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Something I’ve been saying on all our shows, plus on here, the last 48 hours:
Jimmy Butler and 3 point shooting go hand in hand
Butler has 21/9/6
Heat shooting 50% from deep
Not coincidental – 10:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler played 22:05 in that first half, halfway to 42 points, 18 rebounds, 12 assists, 4 steals, 6 3s
LeBron James down 3-2 at Boston for Game 6 ECF 2012: 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, 0 steals, 2 3s (44:49) – 9:54 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
21 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists at the half for Jimmy Butler.
In the 786th game of his career, this is the first time he’s ever gone into halftime with at least 21, 9 and 6. – 9:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
This is a Luka like performance by Jimmy Butler in the first half – 9:53 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum with 36 of Boston’s 46 points — each with 18.
Jimmy Butler leads the Heat with 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists. Kyle Lowry 10 with points.
Heat 48, Celtics 46 at halftime – 9:51 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Excellent drama here in Boston. The Heat, wounded, fighting like hell to stave off elimination. Jimmy Butler with 22 points, Kyle Lowry (!). Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown with 18 points apiece, trying to taste Finals glory. Miami by 2. – 9:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Miami 48, Boston 46.
Heat have gone 8-for-16 from 3, but have committed 12 turnovers that became 16 Celtics points.
Boston has gone 3-for-13 from 3 and has 10 turnovers.
Jimmy Butler has 21-9-6 for Miami.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have 18 each for Boston. – 9:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 48, Celtics 46. Jimmy Butler with 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field, 3-of-3 shooting on threes, nine rebounds and six assists. But Heat’s 12 turnovers have been costly. – 9:50 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jimmy Butler has no lift — and still has 21 points, 9 boards and 6 assists … At halftime. – 9:50 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Robert Williams is just an incredible rim protector. Jimmy Butler had Brown beaten. Williams comes over and changes the layup…. – 9:46 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jimmy Butler has his second playoff game with 3 threes since he joined the Heat. – 9:44 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jimmy Butler reinventing himself as Reggie Miller for Game 6 is not something I expected this evening. – 9:32 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams hurt his right shoulder colliding with Jimmy Butler in the air just now for this third foul. Williams is talking to the officials during Miami’s first free throws of the night. – 9:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This team is fully relying on Jimmy Butler going Superman mode
First 4 minutes he doesn’t score, Celtics run
Now he responds again – 9:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Less than two minutes on the bench for Jimmy Butler, and he’s right back in the game. – 9:20 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
What an elimination can do: None of the Heat players who are playing hurt, look hurt tonight. Not just Jimmy Butler, but Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker (although he was in early foul trouble) too. – 9:20 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Jimmy Butler already with 14 points (6-10 FGs) in the first 12 minutes of Game 6 after finishing with 13 points (4-18 FGs) in 40 minutes for the entire Game 5. – 9:17 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics slow out the gate, trail Miami 29-22 after 1Q. Key Takeaways…
* Jimmy Butler (14 pts on 6/10 shooting)
*Miami plus-9 (26-17) in shot attempts
*Tatum+Brown: 14 pts, 4/6 shooting. Rest of the team: 8 pts, 2-for-11 shooting – 9:15 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Heat’s Jimmy Butler not making it easy on Celtics in closeout game. He has 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Made both of his 3-point attempts. Heat with five 3s in the first quarter. They were 7-for-45 on 3s in Game 5. – 9:15 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
14/5/4
Jimmy Butler in the first quarter
He’s putting everything on the line in the biggest moments once again
Yet the stint he sits is coming up
They need their second and third options to step up now – 9:15 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
The good news for the Celtics is Jimmy Butler will probably be resting soon. – 9:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Miami 29, Boston 22.
Jimmy Butler is back to dominating – he’s already got 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Boston, meanwhile, already has five turnovers, and has allowed Miami to again dominate the possession game (9 more Heat shots already). – 9:14 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Jimmy Butler’s first quarter: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists – 9:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 29, Celtics 22. Good news for the Heat is Jimmy Butler and its three-point shooting look much better early.
Butler with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Heat shooting 5 of 8 on threes. – 9:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler going big, because he does not want to go home. Already with 12 points. (Actually, win or lose, he gets to go home.) – 9:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jimmy Butler with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 11 minutes. #Celtics #Heat – 9:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jimmy Butler has shown up to play today, and so have the Heat. Has been a heck of a start for them to this game. – 9:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler now with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-2 shooting on threes, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Butler looks much better tonight. – 9:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Both Rob Williams and Jimmy Butler stayed in after the timeout. Both looked a little worse for wear before the timeout. – 9:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Looked like Jimmy Butler reached down at his knee walking to the bench for the timeout.
He looked good in the opening few minutes then didn’t seem to have much explosion on his last few drives. – 9:05 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kyle Lowry moving well and Jimmy Butler elevating better and looking for its shot. We’ll see if that’s sustainable but this is a great start for Miami. – 9:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler saw that pass coming like two seconds before it happened. – 8:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 6:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 8:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – May 27, 2022 – Eastern Conference Finals – Game 6 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: None Miami: Herro pic.twitter.com/fjJxNTLjjK – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
True to his word, Spoelstra staying tonight with Heat starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus. – 8:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
My take on the game tonight:
Jimmy Butler and the team’s 3 point shooting goes hand in hand
We will know right when the game starts
If Butler starts attacking and playing well through injury, the perimeter shooting will be there
If he still looks injured: 15% 3 point shooting – 12:37 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The last time there was a Eastern finals game 6, in Boston, for the Heat, the direction of a franchise and trajectory of a career changed forever. You know it — LeBron’s 45 and 15. Miami, in the same spot tonight, needs something like it from Jimmy Butler theathletic.com/3336039/2022/0… – 9:09 AM
Brady Hawk: Udonis Haslem goes over to the announcers “Tell Draymond Green thank you.” Draymond yesterday: “We’re gonna play Boston.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 27, 2022
Keith Smith: Ime Udoka on what happened late: “They attacked the basket, got to the free throw line. They made timely plays. We didn’t get out on shooter the way we should have. Butler was aggressive, we didn’t match his intensity.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / May 27, 2022
Gary Washburn: #Celtics lose 111-103 after melting down for the final three minutes. Game 7 on Sunday. #Heat -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / May 27, 2022
