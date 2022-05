Kent Bazemore on Warriors reaching Finals: Congrats to my homies but I'm sick

The Warriors went the sustainability path. They used all three lottery picks on three teenagers. Steph Curry watched them do it. He didn’t shake the table. He didn’t turn his nearing free agency into a power play. He signed a five-year max extension, messaging to every teammate that the most powerful voice in the room was accepting of management’s long-term approach and everyone else would need to fall in line. “A lot of stars would’ve said, ‘No, you have to trade all these young assets for a star. I need a star,’” Steve Kerr told The Athletic. “Organizationally, the decision was ‘Let’s grow these young guys so we can have a bright future.’ Very few people in Steph’s shoes would’ve said, ‘All right, I’ll embrace it and let’s go to work.’” -via The Athletic / May 27, 2022