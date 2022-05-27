Kent Bazemore on Warriors reaching Finals: Congrats to my homies but I'm sick

Kent Bazemore: Congrats to my homies……. But I’m sick bruh
Source: Twitter @24Bazemore
Kent Bazemore @24Bazemore
I’m mad I even gave y’all the time. That’s on me. Gotta be better. These med ball slams are going to hit different today 😤 pic.twitter.com/hdrw78TJc3 – 1:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bazemore owns free agent decision to choose Lakers over Warriors, “But I’m sick bruh” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/27/baz… – 1:17 PM
Kent Bazemore @24Bazemore
Someone stole my golf clubs. That’s a pain that I can’t explain. – 11:39 AM
Shams Charania: Warriors guard Gary Payton II (elbow fracture) is expected to return in the NBA Finals, sources say. Here’s how soon: pic.twitter.com/6TaaQri0Wc -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 27, 2022
Clutch Points: It’s here! The 2022 NBA Finals schedule has been released 👇 (via @NBAPR) pic.twitter.com/Vrlje34hEk -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 27, 2022
The Warriors went the sustainability path. They used all three lottery picks on three teenagers. Steph Curry watched them do it. He didn’t shake the table. He didn’t turn his nearing free agency into a power play. He signed a five-year max extension, messaging to every teammate that the most powerful voice in the room was accepting of management’s long-term approach and everyone else would need to fall in line. “A lot of stars would’ve said, ‘No, you have to trade all these young assets for a star. I need a star,’” Steve Kerr told The Athletic. “Organizationally, the decision was ‘Let’s grow these young guys so we can have a bright future.’ Very few people in Steph’s shoes would’ve said, ‘All right, I’ll embrace it and let’s go to work.’” -via The Athletic / May 27, 2022
