Klay Thompson: 'I can't believe we're back'

Klay Thompson told the celebrating crowd he wouldn’t get emotional, but the high definition video board at Chase Center couldn’t hide tears swelling in his eyes. “I’m just so happy to be back. I’m so thankful for this team,” Thompson said to TNT host Ernie Johnson with a grin. “I don’t wanna get emotional. I can’t believe we’re back. This is crazy. I’m gonna enjoy this tonight, but we still got 4 more to go.”
Source: Shayna Rubin @ San Jose Mercury-News
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Whether Klay Thompson gets that coveted fourth ring is to be determined. Considering his misery-filled journey the past three years, returning to the NBA Finals is in itself an achievement worthy of savoring nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:07 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond on Klay getting emotional on the podium postgame: “We saw the dark days. You see him for a week straight, and he’s down. Yet, continuing to plug away at it. … So, to see him have that moment, it’s special. It’s coming from the struggle, and it’s a beautiful thing.” – 12:58 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘His perseverance, his mental toughness, it’s insane.’ Warriors G Jordan Poole, who spent two years watching Klay Thompson rehab and recover from devastating injuries before returning to the team in January. – 12:51 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Klay Thompson’s 8 three-pointers tonight gives him 431 career playoff treys, one behind LeBron James for second on the all-time list. Stephen Curry is No. 1 at 540. By this time next week, the Splash Brothers will likely be 1-2. Klay has always been more than just Game 6. – 12:47 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have now won 21 playoff series together, the 2nd-most by any trio over the last 30 seasons per Elias Sports Bureau. They passed the Lakers trio of Shaq-Kobe-Derek Fisher. pic.twitter.com/WlNCPF5ltr – 12:45 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson said he had a great breakfast this morning. Also said of his daily routine, “I play with Rocco and maybe some Nintendo. …I have to keep this routine going for the next series.” – 12:37 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Klay says he won’t reveal all his secrets on his game day routine but he says he had “a great breakfast,” jumped in his 65-degree pool to wake himself up (and notes how lucky he is to have a pool), played with his dog Rocco and played some Nintendo. Sounds like a damn good day. – 12:37 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Klay on the Game 6 Klay moniker: “It’s nice not to have to bring him out…yet” – 12:32 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson: “I’m satisfied with ‘Game 6 Klay.’ I don’t need another nickname.” – 12:31 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“Just a surreal feeling.”
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Klay Thompson says “I dreamt about this every day” about being back here in his sixth Finals after his Achilles surgery. – 12:28 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson on being back in the NBA Finals: “Just such a surreal feeling. It’s hard to even put into words really. This time last year, I was just starting to jog again.” – 12:26 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Klay Thompson says it’s “surreal” to be here in the Finals. He says at this exact time last year, he was just starting to run again. pic.twitter.com/H1fGgwJO1x – 12:24 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
“This time last year, I was just starting to jog again. … I’m just grateful.” — Warriors’ Klay Thompson – 12:24 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: After two arduous seasons filled w/ injuries & losses, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green return the Warriors to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/05… – 12:06 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
On both the Bulls and Warriors making the Finals six times in eight years since the early 90s, Steve Kerr says it takes incredibly competitive players like Michael and Scottie and Steph, Draymond and Klay. – 12:03 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
My imagination, or did TNT’s Ernie Johnson get a little bit choked up talking about Klay during the floor celebration? – 12:01 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr: “I’m happy for everybody, and I could go down the list. … But, it’s hard not to be most excited for Klay given what he’s been through. The two-year absence, the fight to get back to this point.” – 11:56 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Klay Thompson’s last 8 years
2015 – Finals
2016 – Finals
2017 – Finals
2018 – Finals
2019 – Finals
2020 – DNP
2021 – DNP
2022 – Finals
Everybody wanna be Like Mike, Klay with a real nice try – 11:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
When Klay Thompson plays, the Warriors go to the Finals. Indisputable fact, no? Six straight active years, June – 11:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Warriors since 2015:
— Made Finals every season with Klay
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
For all intents and purposes, Klay Thompson hasn’t missed an NBA Finals since 2014. – 11:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Warriors forward Draymond Green: “This one is special because this is a group that no one thought would ever be back here. Klay Thompson went through two catastrophic injuries. Stephen Curry breaks his hand. We won 15 games two years ago.” (TNT postgame TV interview) – 11:36 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Modern medicine is the real MVP of this series. Klay shook off an ACL and an Achilles – 11:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay Thompson has 3 30-point games this playoffs, his most in a single playoffs since 2016.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
From a purely human perspective, much respect to Klay. Bro been through so much and it’s always dope to see people overcome adversity. – 11:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It’s very neat seeing Klay Thompson get to have moments like this again. – 11:33 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Very cool moment for Klay Thompson, almost 1000 days from that injury in the Finals. A moment everyone is soaking up – 11:33 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Warriors have reached the Finals six times in eight years but they’ve gone 6-for-6 with a healthy Steph, Draymond & Klay. But those lottery years were a necessary reprieve that allowed those guys to recover, Klay to fight all the way back & the franchise to replenish the roster. – 11:33 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Warriors fans should pinch themselves that Klay Thompson can still be this elite after nearly three years away from live NBA action. The league doesn’t have a comeback player award, but he’d be granite unanimous. – 11:27 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Warriors in the NBA Finals again. Six in eight years. Unbelievable to see a homegrown team reach these heights. Not just Steph, Klay, and Draymond leading the way. Looney was incredible. Poole has been so important all year, even Moody stepping up. Amazing to witness. – 11:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Luka Doncic had a post series conversation with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Steve Kerr and Mike Brown.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Final: Warriors 120, Mavericks 110
-Klay 32 pts, w/8 3s
-Looney 10pts, 18 rebs
-Draymond 17pts, 9 rebs
-Wiggins 18 and 10
-Curry 15 and 9 assts
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Bob Myers on May 24, 2021: “If those three guys (Steph, Draymond, Klay) are on the floor together, I’m not afraid of any team in the NBA. That’s how I feel.”
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Klay Thompson in Last 2 Series-Clinching Wins
vs MEM vs DAL
Pts 30 32
3-pt 8-14 8-16
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
In each of the last 6 seasons Klay Thompson has played during the Warriors regular season, he & the Warriors have played in the NBA Finals. – 11:21 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
A wire-to-wire win over the Mavericks advances the Warriors to their sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons. All five Warriors starters score in double digits. Klay led the way with 32 points. – 11:20 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson just had a long hug with Stephen Curry along the baseline. Can’t help but think about the journey they’ve had to get back to the Finals. – 11:18 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Game 5 Klay
32 points / 12/25 FG / 8/16 3P
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson
-30 points on 11/22 FG in the Game 6 closeout of the Grizzlies:
David Locke @DLocke09
Is the Golden State Warriors 6 straight finals with Klay Thompson/Steph Curry and Draymond like the Chicago Bulls 6 straight Finals with Michael Jordan – 11:16 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Klay and Kevon bring it home and then the Curry sleep tight finisher. – 11:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Klay and Steph with the back-to-back F U 3s. Lol classic Warriors 😂 – 11:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay threes this series:
7 — First 4 games combined
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Lol Klay just got on Belly a bit for looking him off just there. – 11:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Klay be having me in tears when he don’t respect a shot somebody made 😂😂😂 he be waving his hand like “foh” 😭😭 – 11:02 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It is a ballgame. 94-84, Mavs not quitting. Luka with a quick masterclass while the Warriors messed around. Klay with 27. Luka 21–7-6 – 10:48 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
The last time Klay Thompson missed the Finals, Jonathan Kuminga was 11. – 10:33 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Through the first four games of the series, Klay Thompson had seven made threes. Tonight in game five, he’s currently 7-12 from three. – 10:30 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
If it was ever in doubt, Klay Thompson has locked up his place in the Hall of Fame this postseason. Didn’t even wait until Game 6 tonight. – 10:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond Green delivers a fastbreak behind-the-back bounce pass to Klay Thompson for a 3. Warriors up 74-53 and inching closer to their return to the NBA Finals. – 10:22 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 69, Mavericks 52
-Klay 19, JP 12, Draymond 10
-Steph: 5 pts, 4 FG atts, 7 assists, team-high plus-16. Appeared to tweak ankle early but still rolling
-Moody (plus-7)/Bjelica (plus-14) have been huge
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson in first halves so far this series:
Games 1-4: 18 points combined.
Game 5: 19 points.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson: 19 points in 18 first half minutes. Hadn’t scored more than 19 in a game this series. Luka Doncic: 2-of-12 shooting with three turnovers. Warriors up 17. – 10:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks got a ton of work to do in the second half, which they’ll start down 69-52. Klay Thompson with 19 points, Steph Curry with seven assists. Luka 2-of-12, looking pretty frustrated that he can’t buy a call. – 10:01 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
(Psst: there’s nobody ready to help Luka on Poole because they’re too busy guarding Steph and Klay) – 9:58 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Warriors run after a make and get a Klay three, something I talked about with @Rob Mahoney earlier in the day on @RealGM Radio. – 9:57 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Monster second quarter for the Warriors, as they’ve opened up 18-point lead with 3:59 left in the half. Up to 54 percent shooting on the night. Klay Thompson leads all scorers with 16 points. – 9:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Bjelica just did something quite valuable for the Warriors: he got the board, brought the ball up, pointed Moody in the right direction, got the Warriors into their set, made a good entry pass to Green in the post, which set up the Klay 3. Small stuff, but important stuff. – 9:41 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Klay Thompson is having himself a game. He leads all scorers with 16 points, including going 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, to give the Warriors a 45-32 lead with 7:30 left in the second quarter. He has scored twice as many points as anyone else, on either team. – 9:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After being mostly quiet this series, Klay is up to 16 points in 14 minutes, 4/7 from 3
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Call me crazy, but it’s almost like the Warriors missed Klay Thompson the prior two seasons. Crazy I know – 9:40 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay with a Steph Shimmy after that trey. Dubs up 13 and winning the non-Steph & Luka stretch which killed them on Tuesday. – 9:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Draymond just dished an assist to Klay Thompson for a 3 to push Warriors up 45-32 before a timeout. Draymond gave Klay a high-five with the right hand before shaking the wrist again. – 9:40 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Klay is playing/shooting like he’s feeling it tonight. Might not matter if you get a hand in his face to contest – 9:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In the series’ first four games Klay Thompson scored 61 points and shot 7-of-24 on 3-pointers.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Start of the 2Q unit: Poole, Moody, Klay, Draymond, Bjelica. Warriors searching without Porter. – 9:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Klay Thompson finally has announced his presence in the series. Eight early points. – 9:19 PM
