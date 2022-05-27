LeBron James welcomes Darvin Ham to Lakers

LeBron James: So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛
Source: Twitter @KingJames
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Congrats to the former @TexasTechMBB backboard breaker Darvin Ham as he takes over @NBAs most glamorous franchise. A really good guy who has waited a LONG time for his chance. – 9:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James now has played for 3 coaches that he played against:
— Ty Lue
— Luke Walton
— Darvin Ham pic.twitter.com/vFWYUrIwq0 – 9:21 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
I had Darvin Ham as the best fit of the three final Lakers candidates bleacherreport.com/articles/10036… – 9:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Los Angeles Lakers hiring Darvin Ham on a four-deal as the franchise’s new coach: es.pn/3PKqNP1 – 9:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers hire Bucks assistant Darvin Ham as coach latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 9:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers hiring Darvin Ham as coach nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/27/rep… – 8:56 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
I first met Darvin Ham when he signed with the Milwaukee Bucks in 1999. He is one of my favorite people that has come through the organization since my dad started working there. Darvin is a true competitor with grit but also a great guy. The Lakers made a great hire! #lakeshow pic.twitter.com/3Hw8k9WFYb – 8:53 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Raise your hand if you thought you would be raising a glass to Darvin Ham today? – 8:48 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
So damn EXCITED!!!!!!!! Congrats and welcome Coach DHam!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #LakeShow💜💛 – 8:45 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Darvin Ham was the best candidate to be the head coach of the Lakers. He was a champion as a player, a champion as an assistant coach, had experience coaching the Lakers and has the respect of the players. He checked every box the team had. Great hire. – 8:43 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
All Lakers fans need to know about Darvin Ham is that he competed in the 1997 NBA Slam Dunk Contest against Kobe Bryant. (As the replacement player for Allen Iverson) #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/5pAtPFsxn1 – 8:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
As discussed on @SpectrumSN & @TheHerd, Darvin Ham was the Lakers’ best choice as head coach. He earned respect during assistant coaching gigs w/ Lakers, Hawks & Bucks w/ NBA experience, holding players accountable & want to learn. – 8:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Darvin Ham about to show Anthony Davis all of those head-to-heads between him and Giannis… pic.twitter.com/MvBRrvDzml – 8:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Darvin Ham is an excellent hire for the Lakers. Widely respected as an assistant, paid his dues. Has an Ime Udoka-like background (ex-player, longtime assistant). Could be a Udoka-level coach. – 8:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Happy for Darvin Ham, as so many will be. Smashing good news. pic.twitter.com/EM0iztmqFQ – 8:34 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Can confirm that the Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as the franchise’s next head coach. More to come @TheAthletic – 8:33 PM
Beto Duran @DuranSports
New #Lakers coach Darvin Ham went from Otero JUCO (Colorado) > Texas Tech > NBA champion with Pistons.
Also Played in Granada 🇪🇸 and
New #Lakers coach Darvin Ham went from Otero JUCO (Colorado) > Texas Tech > NBA champion with Pistons.
Also Played in Granada 🇪🇸 and
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Lakers coach Darvin Ham played 1 game for the @Indiana Pacers in April, ’97 after being acquired from Denver. Played 4 minutes, 54 seconds if you’re scoring at home. Best known at the time for having broken a backboard at Texas Tech. Rick Carlisle called his dunks “Ham Slamwiches.” pic.twitter.com/vdJLBLZjWb – 8:32 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
sixers fans seeing the lakers get darvin ham instead of doc rivers pic.twitter.com/ibbDXwcJqO – 8:30 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers are hiring Bucks assistant Darvin Ham on a four-year contract. – 8:25 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1996, the @Chicago Bulls Michael Jordan scored 45 points in a series-clinching win over the Magic in Game 4 of the ECF.
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Stephen Curry is now a career 21-4 (.840) in playoff series. Better than MJ, LeBron, Kareem, Larry and Magic.
Stephen Curry is a career 89-39 (.695) in playoff games. Better than any MVP in NBA history (min. 50 games).
Joe Vardon @joevardon
To reach a Finals, Erik Spoelstra said ‘ridiculously tough stuff’ and ‘breakthrough moments’ are required. The Heat franchise had that once, in Boston, in Game 6. In the exact same spot tonight, can their best player channel LeBron James from 2012? theathletic.com/3336039/2022/0… – 9:56 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 6 AST
It’s the 10th time Doncic led the Mavericks (either outright or tied) in points, rebounds, and assists this postseason.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stephen Curry in the 2022 WCF:
✅ 23.8 PPG
✅ 6.6 RPG
✅ 7.4 APG
Draymond Green @Money23Green
They don’t understand that he’s speaking of Lebron to show the magnitude that Steph should be mentioned. Not that he’s bigger or better than LeBron. It’s simply saying he’s one of the goats. They can only make one greater than the other. They don’t like them being GOATs! – 8:41 AM
Jordan McRae @JordyMac52
If they did the eastern conference mvp when bron was making his run. He would have it every year lol – 8:30 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron makes surprise visit to his I Promise school on final day, reactions priceless nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/27/leb… – 8:04 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Warriors have won 18 straight playoff series against Western Conference teams, tied for longest streak in NBA history.
They haven’t lost a playoff series to a West team since 2014 to Clippers.
CP was on the Clippers.
LeBron was still on the Heat.
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Klay Thompson’s 8 three-pointers tonight gives him 431 career playoff treys, one behind LeBron James for second on the all-time list. Stephen Curry is No. 1 at 540. By this time next week, the Splash Brothers will likely be 1-2. Klay has always been more than just Game 6. – 12:47 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lots of Stephen Curry top-10 chatter.
Which then begs the question… who gets bumped out?
MJ, LeBron, Kareem, Magic, Bird, Wilt, Russell, Duncan.
If Curry is top 10, that leaves one spot for:
Kobe, Shaq, Big O, Dr. J, Moses, Hakeem, Elgin, Durant.
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Superstars w/ 6+ Finals appearances: Russell, Kareem, LeBron, Magic, West, Havlicek, Kobe, MJ, Shaq, Wilt, Cousy, Duncan, Elgin… Steph. – 11:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with multiple MVPs and 6+ Finals appearances in NBA history:
Bill Russell
Wilt Chamberlain
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Tim Duncan
LeBron James
And now, Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/2CqTzLFv9C – 11:21 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in elimination games:
35.0 — Luka Doncic
33.5 — LeBron James
31.3 — Michael Jordan
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Luka, LeBron & Magic are the only three people in NBA history with the combination of skill, size, strength & vision to make *that* specific pass. That was remarkable. – 9:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
I’ll be on @SpectrumSN at 7 pm PT with @geeter3 and @Mark Medina. We’re talking Lakers coaching candidates, Russell Westbrook’s future, the three biggest offseason questions and LeBron making All-NBA third team. pic.twitter.com/HJ7R0UI5EL – 9:29 PM
