Luka Doncic on Jalen Brunson: He's going to deserve all the money he gets

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic’s not-so-offseason plans: More input on Mavs’ roster moves and lots more basketball dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Re-signing Jalen Brunson is Mavericks’ top priority this offseason, general manager Nico Harrison said Friday.
Re-signing Jalen Brunson is Mavericks’ top priority this offseason, general manager Nico Harrison said Friday.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic on Jalen Brunson’s upcoming free agency: “All the conversation around him, he stayed focused. He wanted to win. The step — the huge leap — he took this year was unbelievable, and he’s going to deserve all the money he gets.” – 5:17 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Jalen Brunson was one of the breakout stars of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. While it’s possible he re-signs with the Dallas Mavericks, @BryanFonsecaNY examined several other landing spots that make sense for the 25-year-old: basketballnews.com/stories/examin… – 4:53 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
What Jason Kidd said to Luka Doncic after Game 5: “We’re going to get better from this, and we’re going to learn. It’s all right to fail. Don’t feel like you came up short. The great ones have always failed and found a way to improve going forward to win a championship.” – 4:32 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Joined @Malika Andrews to talk Dallas
Joined @Malika Andrews to talk Dallas
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson got all teammates to sign one of his jerseys as a keepsake from this Mavs season: “I love playing with these guys.” pic.twitter.com/SvzuphGDNQ – 4:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison said Mavs’ conference finals run exceeded his expectations:
“Not only did we get there, we got there in style and class.”
Nico Harrison said Mavs’ conference finals run exceeded his expectations:
“Not only did we get there, we got there in style and class.”
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Is Luka Magic Enough, or Do Dallas Mavericks Need to Land Doncic Another Star? bleacherreport.com/articles/10037… – my look (and suggestions) on direction for a team that took a big step forward – 4:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic’s exit interview:
On personnel decisions: “I’m involved. Two-way conversations with me, Nico, Fin and J.”
On Jalen Brunson’s free agency: “He’s going to deserve all the money he gets.”
Luka Doncic’s exit interview:
On personnel decisions: “I’m involved. Two-way conversations with me, Nico, Fin and J.”
On Jalen Brunson’s free agency: “He’s going to deserve all the money he gets.”
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Mavericks GM Nico Harrison on Jalen Brunson’s free agency: “It’s the top priority. We’ve got to figure that out. Obviously, we’re not in control of it, but he’s definitely a priority. We want to re-sign him. He knows it. We want him back. He’ll be a big part of our future.” pic.twitter.com/IMPVrRZKT2 – 3:18 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Getting tired of the Luka not trying on defense narrative already. Basically, for the season he showed significant defensive improvement, to the point that he was more often solid than not.
Getting tired of the Luka not trying on defense narrative already. Basically, for the season he showed significant defensive improvement, to the point that he was more often solid than not.
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Sights and sounds from a scene that was familiar and foreign: The Warriors advancing to the Finals…at Chase Center, at @TheAthletic
Nintendo Klay, “Trophy Hunting” Steph, the Luka Longview, and a Chet Holmgren chat about his time with Dirk.
Sights and sounds from a scene that was familiar and foreign: The Warriors advancing to the Finals…at Chase Center, at @TheAthletic
Nintendo Klay, “Trophy Hunting” Steph, the Luka Longview, and a Chet Holmgren chat about his time with Dirk.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic feels like the Mavs are on a “great, great path” after their West finals run. The big question now: Does Dallas need to find a way to get a co-star to take the next step or can Luka plus high-quality complementary pieces who fit well work? espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:44 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Mavericks offseason preview: Jalen Brunson’s free agency, trade market options and more.
Mavericks offseason preview: Jalen Brunson’s free agency, trade market options and more.
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka playoffs career:
31/10/9 in 2020
36/8/10 in 2021
32/10/6 in 2022
Luka playoffs career:
31/10/9 in 2020
36/8/10 in 2021
32/10/6 in 2022
Brad Townsend @townbrad
TNT’s Inside the NBA crew calls Mavs’ playoff run ‘a fluke,’ says Luka Doncic must improve dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:25 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:
✅ 31.7 PPG
✅ 9.8 RPG
✅ 6.4 APG
Doncic has averaged at least 30p/5r/5a in each of the last three postseasons.
Luka Doncic in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:
✅ 31.7 PPG
✅ 9.8 RPG
✅ 6.4 APG
Doncic has averaged at least 30p/5r/5a in each of the last three postseasons.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mark Cuban hints at big Jalen Brunson offer: ‘We can pay him more than anybody’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:31 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 6 AST
It’s the 10th time Doncic led the Mavericks (either outright or tied) in points, rebounds, and assists this postseason.
Luka Doncic last night:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 6 AST
It’s the 10th time Doncic led the Mavericks (either outright or tied) in points, rebounds, and assists this postseason.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What’s next for Mavericks? Kidd throws down challenge to Doncic, team nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/27/wha… – 9:15 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
How do the Mavs take the next step? The ideal teammates to pair with Luka Doncic: sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/lu… – 8:05 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka: ‘I played terrible,’ but proud of Mavs’ run espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:26 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mark Cuban Q&A: Summer needs; what’s next for Luka Doncic; and Jason Kidd’s brilliance dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:36 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic’s stats in 80 games for 2021-22, regular season and playoffs:
29.0 points, 9.25 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals; 45.6% FG, 35.1% 3FG, 75% FT in 35.7 minutes per game.
Luka Doncic’s stats in 80 games for 2021-22, regular season and playoffs:
29.0 points, 9.25 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals; 45.6% FG, 35.1% 3FG, 75% FT in 35.7 minutes per game.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic and Dallas couldn’t do much against the Golden State Warriors who are back for good
Luka Doncic and Dallas couldn’t do much against the Golden State Warriors who are back for good
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
An @ESPNStatsInfo look at Luka Doncic’s playoff track record: pic.twitter.com/lIBmWD4Q54 – 1:00 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
In first year under Jason Kidd, Luka Doncic, Mavs exceeded expectations, took ‘huge step’ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:50 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Only 2 players in NBA history have averaged 30 points in each of their first 3 career postseasons per @ESPNStatsInfo:
Luka Doncic
Only 2 players in NBA history have averaged 30 points in each of their first 3 career postseasons per @ESPNStatsInfo:
Luka Doncic
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic, with a sly grin: “I’m going to take probably one week off of basketball.”
Luka Doncic, with a sly grin: “I’m going to take probably one week off of basketball.”
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic’s view of Mavs’ championship potential moving forward: “Great. Honestly great. I think this year we made a huge, huge step. Maybe a couple steps. I think we are in a great way.” – 12:13 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic: “I don’t like losing, especially like this. I played terrible.” He adds: “I’m really proud of this team.” – 12:10 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Theyre back
– Steph Curry MVP
– Looney new Junkyard Dog
– Luka Doncic’s Year 4 Report Card
– Mavs outlook
– Game 5 Klay
– Steph’s? Defense!
– Wiggins X-factor
– Survivor/Better Call Saul Season Finales
Join us!⬇️
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Theyre back
– Steph Curry MVP
– Looney new Junkyard Dog
– Luka Doncic’s Year 4 Report Card
– Mavs outlook
– Game 5 Klay
– Steph’s? Defense!
– Wiggins X-factor
– Survivor/Better Call Saul Season Finales
Join us!⬇️
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Bjelica was Otto Porter tonight. 22 minutes, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and one big down-the-stretch 3-pointer, no turnovers. Also had to guard Doncic a bit. Couldn’t ask for much more from a guy who’d only logged 19-plus minutes in the first four games and didn’t play at all in two. – 11:57 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr opens his press conference praising Dallas, says Luka Doncic was “impossible to guard” and how Jason Kidd coached a great series. Kerr said it was “exhausting, stressful, emotional” getting back here to the Finals. – 11:52 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic postgame huddle includes Dirk, Luka’s father and Goran Dragic and Doncic’s agent, Bill Duffy. pic.twitter.com/rsxyWz8ls4 – 11:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic meets with his closest crew after the game — Dirk, Goran Dragic, dad Sasa, agent Bill Duffy, Mark Cuban, his girlfriend. etc. pic.twitter.com/68GXY9qKCl – 11:48 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Chet Holmgren to Luka Doncic: “I’ll see you out there next year.” pic.twitter.com/0SOpSs0EBX – 11:46 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The offseason in Dallas
💰The free agency and cost of Jalen Brunson
🏀The tradable contracts:
13 players earning between $2 to 19.6M
The offseason in Dallas
💰The free agency and cost of Jalen Brunson
🏀The tradable contracts:
13 players earning between $2 to 19.6M
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Luka Doncic had a post series conversation with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Steve Kerr and Mike Brown.
Luka Doncic had a post series conversation with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Steve Kerr and Mike Brown.
StatMuse @statmuse
Luka this playoffs:
— 31.7 PPG (1st)
— 9.8 RPG
— 6.4 APG
— 3 40-point games
— Took down the 1st seed
Luka this playoffs:
— 31.7 PPG (1st)
— 9.8 RPG
— 6.4 APG
— 3 40-point games
— Took down the 1st seed
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in elimination games:
35.0 — Luka Doncic
33.5 — LeBron James
31.3 — Michael Jordan
Most PPG in elimination games:
35.0 — Luka Doncic
33.5 — LeBron James
31.3 — Michael Jordan
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
That’s EXCELLENT 1-on-1 defense by Kevon Looney on Jalen Brunson.
That’s EXCELLENT 1-on-1 defense by Kevon Looney on Jalen Brunson.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Some Luka magic! #dALLasIN #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/QZp68WJlwa – 10:56 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
At what point does Doncic say “no mas?” Not yet. What a player. – 10:56 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Luka is heatin up! We have a gaaaaaame.
Watch the 4th with us:
Luka is heatin up! We have a gaaaaaame.
Watch the 4th with us:
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A 15-0 blitz has given the Mavericks a heartbeat. They trail 94-84 going into the fourth. Luka had a 15-point third quarter after a zero-point second quarter. – 10:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q3: Warriors up 94-84. Doncic has come alive and, suddenly, Golden State’s 25-point lead is down to 10. – 10:48 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Gotta start the 4th with Luka. Don’t care how gassed he is.
Steph is sitting to start the 4th, go with Luka & see if they can continue this run. – 10:48 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
GSW really making a concerted effort to drive when Luka ends up being the low man who is responsible for protecting the rim. Poole just got a straight line layup there – 10:48 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It is a ballgame. 94-84, Mavs not quitting. Luka with a quick masterclass while the Warriors messed around. Klay with 27. Luka 21–7-6 – 10:48 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Not many guys, now or in a long time, who can control a game offensively the way Luka did in the last few minutes of this third quarter. – 10:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The lead was once 25, it’s now down to 11. Luka has risen – 10:44 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Doncic just hit his first 3-pointer of the night late in the third quarter. Once again, Wiggins has been absolutely superb defensively. He should’ve gotten more All-Defensive Team consideration. – 10:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Congrats to the Warriors for hounding Luka Doncic into the first all-around bad game of his NBA playoff career.
Less congrats to the rest of the Western Conference next season if Luka Doncic decides to spend the offseason stewing on this one. – 10:42 PM
Congrats to the Warriors for hounding Luka Doncic into the first all-around bad game of his NBA playoff career.
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Wiggins full court pressure + ball denial on Luka has been really impressive. – 10:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Tonight is very mindful of Game 6 vs Warriors in 07. Mavs got blown out at Oracle 111-86. Dirk’s MVP season ended with 8 pts-10 rebs on 2-13 shooting. Dirk turned out OK. Luka will too. – 10:33 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
If Luka had a migraine today, I’d say he was having a Pippen-like elimination game – 10:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Luka Doncic has scored 40 or more points in 28.5% of his playoff games (8-of-28). I don’t want to hear any slander tonight. Getting the Mavericks this far was an achievement in itself. – 10:30 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Another bucket as a result of Luka walking back on D after the miss. Just looks totally out of gas. – 10:22 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Barkley’s clearly seeing things nobody else is, But it’s not like anybody in the Peanut Gallery is going to correct his unobservant ass!! He claimed Luka came out throwing up treys. Really?! Didn’t take lst until 4 minutes into game. Took 2d with 3 min left, 3d at 0:57 mark!! – 10:21 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Fwiw, however down I get on Luka tonight it’s a one night down.
Dude is legit. This game is only happening because he’s on this team.
But, can be disappointed and emotional for a night. – 10:18 PM
Fwiw, however down I get on Luka tonight it’s a one night down.
Dude is legit. This game is only happening because he’s on this team.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Charles Barkley on Luka Doncic’s first half: “I’m very disappointed in Luka. He’s not playing with any energy, going through the motions, not getting back on defense. He’s not competing.” – 10:18 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
If Luka doesn’t come out of the half looking very different, I expect the lead to go to 30+ pretty quickly. – 10:13 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Steph=5 pts @ halftime. GSW up 17. But hey, when I’ve pointed out when Luka doesn’t hustle on defense, I kept hearing “he’ll learn” or that I was nitpicking. Bad habits come back to bite you @ the worst time. Hustle isnt about age. Vets dog it too. Hes paid a lot to play AND lead – 10:13 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Luka is 1-7 in the paint. And those have almost all turned into Warriors fast breaks when he complains. – 10:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson: 19 points in 18 first half minutes. Hadn’t scored more than 19 in a game this series. Luka Doncic: 2-of-12 shooting with three turnovers. Warriors up 17. – 10:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks got a ton of work to do in the second half, which they’ll start down 69-52. Klay Thompson with 19 points, Steph Curry with seven assists. Luka 2-of-12, looking pretty frustrated that he can’t buy a call. – 10:01 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Less than ideal time for Luka to have the worst playoff half of his career. – 10:01 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
For all yall who like to recite a boxscore to suggest someone did their job, go look at Luka after a missed shot. Like SVG said, and Ive said this repeatedly, when the best player/leader checks out mentally and doesn’t hustle, so do others. – 10:00 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Luka finna book that private jet to Slovenia at halftime so it’s ready by the final buzzer. – 9:59 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
(Psst: there’s nobody ready to help Luka on Poole because they’re too busy guarding Steph and Klay) – 9:58 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
This might be the worst half of basketball I’ve ever seen Doncic play. – 9:57 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is rubbing his right kneecap. Could make a joke about Warriors kneecapping the Mavs, but I’ll let it rest. – 9:56 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka has been the worst Mav on the court tonight.
Didn’t think that would ever be the case. – 9:51 PM
Luka has been the worst Mav on the court tonight.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Warriors have scored seven quick points for their biggest lead of the game, 45-32. Mavericks can’t play from this far behind for long. Need to get a run of their own going. Luka likely back after this timeout. – 9:43 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
First time in the series, Mavs have lost the 2nd quarter non Luka minutes. 17-9 in first 4:30. Unfortunately this is looking a lot like Game 1. Warriors shooting 53%, Mavs can’t buy a 3pt shot – 9:42 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay with a Steph Shimmy after that trey. Dubs up 13 and winning the non-Steph & Luka stretch which killed them on Tuesday. – 9:40 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Big 3-pointers late in the first by Spencer Dinwiddie gets Mavs within 28-23 going into the second. Cause for concern: Luka has taken 10 shots, made just two. Steph Curry has taken just two shots, made one and has five assists. – 9:32 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs fortunate to be down only 5. Only 4 paint points despite Luka’s best efforts to get inside. GS w/12 paint points – 9:31 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Luka, LeBron & Magic are the only three people in NBA history with the combination of skill, size, strength & vision to make *that* specific pass. That was remarkable. – 9:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
That pass and shot by Luka and Dinwiddie is basketball at it’s highest level. Elite stuff right there!! – 9:30 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Luka played poorly that quarter but the Dirk shot + that absolutely *insane* cross court pass to end the quarter makes it OK. – 9:29 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Spencer Dinwiddie, two triples in the last 20 seconds of the first quarter, keeping Mavs in it. 28-23.
Spencer Dinwiddie, two triples in the last 20 seconds of the first quarter, keeping Mavs in it. 28-23.
Michael Dugat @mdug
As bad as Luka has looked all-around in a long time … or since Game 1.
Is he sick or something again? – 9:29 PM
As bad as Luka has looked all-around in a long time … or since Game 1.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Luka got away with his first hip check. Gets caught on that one – 9:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Not even sure my mom helped me up when I fell as a child as much as Draymond has checked on Luka Doncic this series. – 9:24 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sorry everyone, I’m gonna need another hour or so to process Luka posting up Golden State’s center and casually banking in a Dirk fadeaway over him. – 9:22 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Luka is off and the Mavs are not getting blown out. I’ll take that as a positive… at least for a moment. – 9:22 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is 2-8, 0-3 on 3-pointers. He’s not barely missing those 3s, either. – 9:20 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Steph Curry came up hobbling after Luka Doncic split a double-team. He’s getting some attention from Warriors staffers during the timeout. Seems to be some sort of right foot/ankle issue. He appears to be staying in the game. – 9:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry came up limping on that double of Luka. Can’t tell if it was ankle or he banged his knee. He was working it out, trying to walk it off, and was clearly unhappy about it – 9:08 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Luka gets hit in the face on the drive and no call… and then Powell gets a ticky tack over the back call from the ref 40 feet away? Not ideal. – 9:08 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Congrats, everybody. Another night where we get to watch Luka Dončić play playoff basketball. – 8:47 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and his sharp-shooting Latvian frontcourt counterpart warming up for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals … just as the Mavs and fans all hoped and dreamed back in January 2019. pic.twitter.com/2az8EEx0cE – 8:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
IMO, THE 2 key Mavericks tonight, Finney-Smith and Kleber, provided that Doncic has a typical Doncic game. Finney-Smith is wearing earbuds so that the TNT studio guys can speak to him during warmups. pic.twitter.com/d7XCfubiux – 7:51 PM
