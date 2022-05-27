Marcus Smart, Robert Williams will play on Game 6 against Miami

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available for Game 6 tonight.
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics list Marcus Smart and Robert Williams as both available. Smart then comes out, to applause, to do his pre-game shooting. – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – AVAILABLE – 7:46 PM
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are officially in and playing tonight – 7:40 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
For tonight’s ECF Game 6
Miami: Tyler Herro – out
Boston: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams – available
All the stars are aligning for the Celtics to make their first trip back to the NBA Finals since 2010 – so expect a proud but banged up Heat team to come out swinging… – 7:37 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart has been upgraded from questionable to available for Game 6 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:35 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both available for the Celtics tonight – 7:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Celtics:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Robert Williams – AVAILABLE – 7:34 PM
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Celtics’ Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available to play in Game 6 vs. Heat, per team. – 7:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available for tonight. #Celtics #Heat – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both available for Game 6, per the Celtics. – 7:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available for Game 6 tonight. – 7:31 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Udoka: still a game time decision on Marcus Smart and Robert Williams – 6:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udoka says Marcus Smart and Robert Williams remain game-time decisions tonight. – 6:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart & Robert Williams are both going to test their injuries and are game time decisions – 6:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka again says Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both go through pregame testing to determine their availability for Game 6 tonight. – 6:47 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Robert Williams and Marcus Smart remain game-time decisions, per Ime Udoka. – 6:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both going to go through pregame testing, but it’s still a gametime decision if they play. – 6:46 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Stephen Curry vs. Marcus Smart is going to be all-time NBA Finals theater. pic.twitter.com/5UIVSWZ3Ad – 11:03 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Some @FOXSports / @FOX Sports News NBA coverage:
– I wrote about how moving Marcus Smart to PG unlocked the Celtics: foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho…
– @melissarohlin spoke to Bob Meyers about the Warriors’ road back to the finals: foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 10:22 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Al Horford and Robert Williams III are the first pair of Celtics teammates to each have 10 blocks in a single series since Kevin Garnett and Kendrick Perkins in 2008 1st Round.
Miami has shot only 30% from the field when Horford and Williams are both on the floor in this series. – 9:34 AM
More on this storyline
Gary Washburn: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will be tested pregame and remain game-time decisions. Udoka is not giving any early hints. #Celtics #Heat. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / May 27, 2022
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are once again questionable to play in Game 6 Friday night. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 26, 2022
Tim Bontemps: No minutes limit for either Marcus Smart or Robert Williams, though Ime Udoka said team will monitor both guys. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 25, 2022
