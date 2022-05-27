Mavericks general manager says re-signing Jalen Brunson is Dallas' top priority

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson got all teammates to sign one of his jerseys as a keepsake from this Mavs season: “I love playing with these guys.” pic.twitter.com/SvzuphGDNQ – 4:09 PM
Nico Harrison said Mavs’ conference finals run exceeded his expectations:
“Not only did we get there, we got there in style and class.”
Said re-signing Jalen Brunson is “No. 1 priority” and he’ll travel to visit all players at their homes this offseason, not just Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/tLJBtIKZrS – 4:08 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Mavericks GM Nico Harrison on Jalen Brunson’s free agency: “It’s the top priority. We’ve got to figure that out. Obviously, we’re not in control of it, but he’s definitely a priority. We want to re-sign him. He knows it. We want him back. He’ll be a big part of our future.” pic.twitter.com/IMPVrRZKT2 – 3:18 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Mavericks offseason preview: Jalen Brunson’s free agency, trade market options and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/maverick… – 10:43 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mark Cuban hints at big Jalen Brunson offer: ‘We can pay him more than anybody’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:31 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The offseason in Dallas
💰The free agency and cost of Jalen Brunson
🏀The tradable contracts:
13 players earning between $2 to 19.6M
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 11:29 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
That’s EXCELLENT 1-on-1 defense by Kevon Looney on Jalen Brunson.
Wow. – 10:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jalen Brunson trolls his dad after Mavericks’ Game 4 win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/25/jal… – 7:00 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs playing solid D so far, limiting GS to 40% in the 1H. Luka and Jalen Brunson both have 13 pts. Reggie Bullock has bounced back from G3 with 3 made 3s in the first half. At halftime, Mavs 62 Warriors 47. Brad Davis and I will have the 2nd half shortly on @theeagledallas – 10:10 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“I have never seen two base-year players traded for each other on a sign-and-trade”: A Mitchell Robinson-for-Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade sounds appetizing but there’s complications #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/05/24/mit… – 4:35 PM
More on this storyline
Bally Sports Southwest: “We can pay him more than anybody…I think he wants to stay and that’s most important.” @mcuban talks to @TheSteinLine about the Mavericks chances of re-signing @jalenbrunson1 this offseason. -via Twitter / May 27, 2022
Callie Caplan: Jalen Brunson, free-agent to be: “When it happens, it happens. I’m not worried about it right now. Honestly, at this point, how I feel, I’m really happy that I got to play with these guys, and the things that we did this year, that’s all I’m really focused on right now.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / May 27, 2022
The Knicks executives’ controversial appearance in Dallas also raised eyebrows because of the expectation that New York will aggressively pursue Mavericks ball-handler Jalen Brunson as an unrestricted free agent. One source with knowledge of the Knicks front office even suggested to B/R that New York’s efforts before the February trade deadline were primarily geared toward freeing ample cap space to offer Brunson a competitive contract this July. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022
