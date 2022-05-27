Mavericks general manager says re-signing Jalen Brunson is Dallas' top priority

Mavericks general manager says re-signing Jalen Brunson is Dallas' top priority

Main Rumors

Mavericks general manager says re-signing Jalen Brunson is Dallas' top priority

May 27, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson got all teammates to sign one of his jerseys as a keepsake from this Mavs season: “I love playing with these guys.” pic.twitter.com/SvzuphGDNQ4:09 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Nico Harrison said Mavs’ conference finals run exceeded his expectations:
“Not only did we get there, we got there in style and class.”
Said re-signing Jalen Brunson is “No. 1 priority” and he’ll travel to visit all players at their homes this offseason, not just Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/tLJBtIKZrS4:08 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Mavericks GM Nico Harrison on Jalen Brunson’s free agency: “It’s the top priority. We’ve got to figure that out. Obviously, we’re not in control of it, but he’s definitely a priority. We want to re-sign him. He knows it. We want him back. He’ll be a big part of our future.” pic.twitter.com/IMPVrRZKT23:18 PM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Mavericks offseason preview: Jalen Brunson’s free agency, trade market options and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/maverick…10:43 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mark Cuban hints at big Jalen Brunson offer: ‘We can pay him more than anybody’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…9:31 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson: “We had a lot of fun proving people wrong.” – 12:07 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The offseason in Dallas
💰The free agency and cost of Jalen Brunson
🏀The tradable contracts:
13 players earning between $2 to 19.6M
espn.com/nba/insider/st…11:29 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
That’s EXCELLENT 1-on-1 defense by Kevon Looney on Jalen Brunson.
Wow. – 10:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jalen Brunson trolls his dad after Mavericks’ Game 4 win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/25/jal…7:00 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs playing solid D so far, limiting GS to 40% in the 1H. Luka and Jalen Brunson both have 13 pts. Reggie Bullock has bounced back from G3 with 3 made 3s in the first half. At halftime, Mavs 62 Warriors 47. Brad Davis and I will have the 2nd half shortly on @theeagledallas10:10 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“I have never seen two base-year players traded for each other on a sign-and-trade”: A Mitchell Robinson-for-Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade sounds appetizing but there’s complications #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/05/24/mit…4:35 PM

More on this storyline

Bally Sports Southwest: “We can pay him more than anybody…I think he wants to stay and that’s most important.” @mcuban talks to @TheSteinLine about the Mavericks chances of re-signing @jalenbrunson1 this offseason. -via Twitter / May 27, 2022
Callie Caplan: Jalen Brunson, free-agent to be: “When it happens, it happens. I’m not worried about it right now. Honestly, at this point, how I feel, I’m really happy that I got to play with these guys, and the things that we did this year, that’s all I’m really focused on right now.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / May 27, 2022
The Knicks executives’ controversial appearance in Dallas also raised eyebrows because of the expectation that New York will aggressively pursue Mavericks ball-handler Jalen Brunson as an unrestricted free agent. One source with knowledge of the Knicks front office even suggested to B/R that New York’s efforts before the February trade deadline were primarily geared toward freeing ample cap space to offer Brunson a competitive contract this July. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home