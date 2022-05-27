Mavs keeping Jalen Brunson?

Bally Sports Southwest: “We can pay him more than anybody…I think he wants to stay and that’s most important.” @mcuban talks to @TheSteinLine about the Mavericks chances of re-signing @jalenbrunson1 this offseason.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Mavericks offseason preview: Jalen Brunson’s free agency, trade market options and more.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Mark Cuban hints at big Jalen Brunson offer: ‘We can pay him more than anybody’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 9:31 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The offseason in Dallas
💰The free agency and cost of Jalen Brunson
🏀The tradable contracts:
13 players earning between $2 to 19.6M
espn.com/nba/insider/st… – 11:29 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
That’s EXCELLENT 1-on-1 defense by Kevon Looney on Jalen Brunson.
Wow. – 10:59 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jalen Brunson trolls his dad after Mavericks’ Game 4 win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/25/jal… – 7:00 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs playing solid D so far, limiting GS to 40% in the 1H. Luka and Jalen Brunson both have 13 pts. Reggie Bullock has bounced back from G3 with 3 made 3s in the first half. At halftime, Mavs 62 Warriors 47. Brad Davis and I will have the 2nd half shortly on @theeagledallas – 10:10 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“I have never seen two base-year players traded for each other on a sign-and-trade”: A Mitchell Robinson-for-Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade sounds appetizing but there’s complications #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/05/24/mit… – 4:35 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Mitchell Robinson-for-Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade swap likely a mathematical #Knicks pipe dream #NBA nypost.com/2022/05/24/mit… – 3:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Want proof the Mavs are staying loose and “in character,” as Jason Kidd likes to say, despite 3-0 deficit?
Here’s Jalen Brunson napping at end of shootaround this morning. pic.twitter.com/6JBJAvlF1q – 12:06 PM
More on this storyline
Callie Caplan: Jalen Brunson, free-agent to be: “When it happens, it happens. I’m not worried about it right now. Honestly, at this point, how I feel, I’m really happy that I got to play with these guys, and the things that we did this year, that’s all I’m really focused on right now.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / May 27, 2022
The Knicks executives’ controversial appearance in Dallas also raised eyebrows because of the expectation that New York will aggressively pursue Mavericks ball-handler Jalen Brunson as an unrestricted free agent. One source with knowledge of the Knicks front office even suggested to B/R that New York’s efforts before the February trade deadline were primarily geared toward freeing ample cap space to offer Brunson a competitive contract this July. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022
But word of the Detroit Pistons’ interest in pairing Brunson with Rookie of the Year finalist Cade Cunningham, similar to how Brunson has thrived alongside Dallas’ supersized point-forward Luke Doncic, has been as persistent as the Knicks’ rumored desire for Brunson. The Indiana Pacers, who hired former Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle last offseason, are another team known to have interest in Brunson’s services. However, Dallas personnel have also shared a repeated confidence they will be able to retain Brunson after this strong postseason run in North Texas. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022
