Nikola Jokic set to sign supermax contract extension with Nuggets

After Jokic publicly stated his desire to sign the extension late last month, sources say the 27-year-old has reiterated his long-term commitment to the franchise this week and made clear his belief in the organization’s future in the wake of Connelly’s exit. Multiple sources tell The Athletic that when the Nuggets offer Jokic the five-year, $260 million supermax deal in July, the All-NBA center plans to sign the contract.
Source: Shams Charania, Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Source: Shams Charania, Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Sam Amick @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Nikola Jokic has reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Denver in recent days, clearing way to sign a $260M supermax in offseason.
Inside what’s next for the Nuggets in wake of Tim Connelly’s departure — with @Sam Amick at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3336981/2022/0… – 11:17 AM
Sources: Nikola Jokic has reaffirmed his long-term commitment to Denver in recent days, clearing way to sign a $260M supermax in offseason.
Inside what’s next for the Nuggets in wake of Tim Connelly’s departure — with @Sam Amick at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3336981/2022/0… – 11:17 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My All-NBA 1st team: Booker, Morant, DeRozan, Antetokounmpo and Embiid.
Final All-NBA 1st team: Booker, Doncic, Tatum, Antetokounmpo and Jokic.
My DPOY: Bridges. NBA: Smart.
My Most Improved: Maxey. NBA: Morant.
My 6th Man: Herro. NBA: Same.
Thoughts? https://t.co/0pYEpU8IIU pic.twitter.com/d4oHkDtQTR – 6:40 PM
My All-NBA 1st team: Booker, Morant, DeRozan, Antetokounmpo and Embiid.
Final All-NBA 1st team: Booker, Doncic, Tatum, Antetokounmpo and Jokic.
My DPOY: Bridges. NBA: Smart.
My Most Improved: Maxey. NBA: Morant.
My 6th Man: Herro. NBA: Same.
Thoughts? https://t.co/0pYEpU8IIU pic.twitter.com/d4oHkDtQTR – 6:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live! Come join.
✅ Scouting report on Marjon Beauchamp
✅ Jokic happy in Denver, Embiid…not happy in Philly?
✅ Dline tiers all NBA logos
youtube.com/watch?v=FdjMoR… – 3:33 PM
We are live! Come join.
✅ Scouting report on Marjon Beauchamp
✅ Jokic happy in Denver, Embiid…not happy in Philly?
✅ Dline tiers all NBA logos
youtube.com/watch?v=FdjMoR… – 3:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Up for super-max extension, Nikola Jokic still comfortable with Nuggets after Tim Connelly’s departure nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/26/rep… – 3:06 PM
Report: Up for super-max extension, Nikola Jokic still comfortable with Nuggets after Tim Connelly’s departure nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/26/rep… – 3:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
All five 2021-22 All-NBA First Team selections are 27 years old or younger:
Luka Doncic, 23
Jayson Tatum, 24
Devin Booker, 25
Nikola Jokic, 27
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 27
It’s the first time that’s happened since the 1954-55 season (Cousy, Foust, Johnston, Pettit, and Schayes). pic.twitter.com/bVRSegYINd – 10:11 AM
All five 2021-22 All-NBA First Team selections are 27 years old or younger:
Luka Doncic, 23
Jayson Tatum, 24
Devin Booker, 25
Nikola Jokic, 27
Giannis Antetokounmpo, 27
It’s the first time that’s happened since the 1954-55 season (Cousy, Foust, Johnston, Pettit, and Schayes). pic.twitter.com/bVRSegYINd – 10:11 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Which NBA draft prospect’s NBA comp for himself is Nikola Jokic with “more bounce?”
Who compared himself to Tyus Jones?
Who used Bobby Portis and P.J. Tucker?
Asked 27 draft prospects for the NBA comps they use for themselves when they talk to NBA teams:
theathletic.com/3329200/2022/0… – 9:20 AM
Which NBA draft prospect’s NBA comp for himself is Nikola Jokic with “more bounce?”
Who compared himself to Tyus Jones?
Who used Bobby Portis and P.J. Tucker?
Asked 27 draft prospects for the NBA comps they use for themselves when they talk to NBA teams:
theathletic.com/3329200/2022/0… – 9:20 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic lead 2021-22 Kia All-NBA 1st Team
sportando.basketball/en/giannis-ant… – 1:29 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic lead 2021-22 Kia All-NBA 1st Team
sportando.basketball/en/giannis-ant… – 1:29 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Jokic headline All-NBA Teams nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/24/ant… – 10:07 PM
Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Jokic headline All-NBA Teams nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/24/ant… – 10:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tim Connelly will likely sign five different players to max contracts in a six-year span. That has to be a record.
– 2018 Nikola Jokic ($148M)
– 2019 Jamal Murray ($170M)
– 2021 Michael Porter Jr. ($207M)
– 2022 Karl-Anthony Towns ($211M)
– 2023 Anthony Edwards (?) – 9:29 PM
Tim Connelly will likely sign five different players to max contracts in a six-year span. That has to be a record.
– 2018 Nikola Jokic ($148M)
– 2019 Jamal Murray ($170M)
– 2021 Michael Porter Jr. ($207M)
– 2022 Karl-Anthony Towns ($211M)
– 2023 Anthony Edwards (?) – 9:29 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
2021-22 All-NBA Teams: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline First Team, Joel Embiid makes Second Team
cbssports.com/nba/news/2021-… – 9:01 PM
2021-22 All-NBA Teams: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline First Team, Joel Embiid makes Second Team
cbssports.com/nba/news/2021-… – 9:01 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron gets the nod for third-team All-NBA. He’s now been on 18 All-NBA teams, extending a record he already holds.
1st team: Giannis, Jokic, Tatum, Doncic + Booker.
2nd team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Curry + DeRozan.
3rd team: LeBron, Trae Young, Siakam, Chris Paul, Towns. – 8:44 PM
LeBron gets the nod for third-team All-NBA. He’s now been on 18 All-NBA teams, extending a record he already holds.
1st team: Giannis, Jokic, Tatum, Doncic + Booker.
2nd team: Embiid, Morant, Durant, Curry + DeRozan.
3rd team: LeBron, Trae Young, Siakam, Chris Paul, Towns. – 8:44 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For the 3rd straight year, Luka Doncic is 1st Team All-NBA. He’s joined by Giannis, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, and Jayson Tatum. – 8:43 PM
For the 3rd straight year, Luka Doncic is 1st Team All-NBA. He’s joined by Giannis, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, and Jayson Tatum. – 8:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Bam Adebayo finishes fifth among centers in voting for All-NBA, behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. – 8:41 PM
Heat’s Bam Adebayo finishes fifth among centers in voting for All-NBA, behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. – 8:41 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis, Luka and Jokic continue their dominance #NBA75
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 8:37 PM
Giannis, Luka and Jokic continue their dominance #NBA75
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 8:37 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
All-NBA First Team:
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum – 8:35 PM
All-NBA First Team:
Nikola Jokic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum – 8:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
No real surprises for All-NBA teams. Joker had 88 first team votes and 12 second team votes, assumably as the second team center behind Joel Embiid.
I wonder how many first team forward votes Embiid and Joker each received. – 8:33 PM
No real surprises for All-NBA teams. Joker had 88 first team votes and 12 second team votes, assumably as the second team center behind Joel Embiid.
I wonder how many first team forward votes Embiid and Joker each received. – 8:33 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Giannis the only player with the maximum 100 first-team All-NBA votes. Jokic and Luka Doncic both got 88. – 8:32 PM
Giannis the only player with the maximum 100 first-team All-NBA votes. Jokic and Luka Doncic both got 88. – 8:32 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
2022 All-NBA Teams
First: Luka, Booker, Tatum, Giannis, Jokic
Second: Morant, Curry, DeRozan, Durant, Embiid
Third: Trae, CP3, LeBron, Siakam, Towns – 8:30 PM
2022 All-NBA Teams
First: Luka, Booker, Tatum, Giannis, Jokic
Second: Morant, Curry, DeRozan, Durant, Embiid
Third: Trae, CP3, LeBron, Siakam, Towns – 8:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is First Team All-NBA for the third time in the last four seasons. pic.twitter.com/hrL5oniU9H – 8:29 PM
Nikola Jokic is First Team All-NBA for the third time in the last four seasons. pic.twitter.com/hrL5oniU9H – 8:29 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
2021-22 All-NBA teams:
First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum
Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan
Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam – 8:28 PM
2021-22 All-NBA teams:
First: Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum
Second: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan
Third: Karl-Anthony Towns, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Trae Young, Pascal Siakam – 8:28 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
First Team All-NBA is Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. – 8:27 PM
First Team All-NBA is Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. – 8:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has been named to first team All-NBA alongside Giannis, Doncic, Jokic, and Booker. – 8:26 PM
Jayson Tatum has been named to first team All-NBA alongside Giannis, Doncic, Jokic, and Booker. – 8:26 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Predictions for tonight’s All-NBA reveal:
1ST TEAM
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
2ND TEAM
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Kevin Durant
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
3RD TEAM
Chris Paul
Trae Young
LeBron James
Pascal Siakam
Karl-Anthony Towns – 4:43 PM
Predictions for tonight’s All-NBA reveal:
1ST TEAM
Luka Doncic
Devin Booker
Jayson Tatum
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nikola Jokic
2ND TEAM
Stephen Curry
Ja Morant
Kevin Durant
DeMar DeRozan
Joel Embiid
3RD TEAM
Chris Paul
Trae Young
LeBron James
Pascal Siakam
Karl-Anthony Towns – 4:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After battling Jokic, Draymond Green said he’s in the best mental space of his life and at the peak of his defensive powers. Now he’s 1 win away from the Finals: “If I can make this team that much better, then who’s going to beat us? That’s how I feel.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:37 PM
After battling Jokic, Draymond Green said he’s in the best mental space of his life and at the peak of his defensive powers. Now he’s 1 win away from the Finals: “If I can make this team that much better, then who’s going to beat us? That’s how I feel.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:37 PM
More on this storyline
Jokic’s brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja, met with Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth and assistant GM Tommy Balcetis in recent days to discuss the team’s future. All sides, sources say, left the meeting aligned in their vision. For the new Nuggets regime, it was important to spend time with the Jokic family in person stateside in the aftermath of Connelly’s departure. Booth and coach Michael Malone have also spoken to Nikola Jokic over the phone, as the big man remains on his annual offseason respite in Serbia. Both sides reaffirmed their long-term commitment to the partnership in that conversation. -via The Athletic / May 27, 2022
Yet while the Nuggets are expected to move forward with their core of Jokic, Murray and Porter, sources say this Booth-led front office plans on being aggressive when it comes to improving the roster around them. The focus, sources say, is on adding the kind of long and versatile defensive-minded players who are on display in the Boston–Miami Eastern Conference finals. If that means discussing the team’s draft assets as a way of upgrading the level of win-now talent, sources say, then there will be an openness to doing just that. -via The Athletic / May 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.