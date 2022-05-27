Stephen Curry wins first ever Conference Finals MVP

“This is special… we know this isn’t the ultimate goal but we have to celebrate this” Stephen Curry accepts the FIRST EVER Earvin “Magic” Johnson Trophy awarded to the Western Conference Finals MVP.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry’s stability, above all else, delivers Warriors to another NBA Finals
Quotes from Curry, Steve Kerr and Joe Lacob in here theathletic.com/3336272/2022/0… – 4:01 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Klay Thompson’s 8 three-pointers tonight gives him 431 career playoff treys, one behind LeBron James for second on the all-time list. Stephen Curry is No. 1 at 540. By this time next week, the Splash Brothers will likely be 1-2. Klay has always been more than just Game 6. – 12:47 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have now won 21 playoff series together, the 2nd-most by any trio over the last 30 seasons per Elias Sports Bureau. They passed the Lakers trio of Shaq-Kobe-Derek Fisher. pic.twitter.com/WlNCPF5ltr – 12:45 AM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Steph Curry this year has the Kobe Award, the Magic Award, and now shooting for the Russell Award. That would be a decent 2022 collection. – 12:22 AM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Stephen Curry might be the most acutely articulate pro athlete in the history of pro sports. His analysis of these Warriors and this postseason run on the TNT postgame was phenomenal. He is an absolute wonder in every respect. – 12:19 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
I didn’t initially know how to feel when the NBA created the conference finals MVP. But after seeing Steph Curry receive the Magic Johnson trophy, I realize it’s been long overdue to elevate reaching the NBA Finals. Winning is so hard & ringz culture was sadly obscuring that feat – 12:09 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: After two arduous seasons filled w/ injuries & losses, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green return the Warriors to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/05… – 12:06 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lots of Stephen Curry top-10 chatter.
Which then begs the question… who gets bumped out?
MJ, LeBron, Kareem, Magic, Bird, Wilt, Russell, Duncan.
If Curry is top 10, that leaves one spot for:
Kobe, Shaq, Big O, Dr. J, Moses, Hakeem, Elgin, Durant.
Top 10 is a tough club! – 12:04 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Theyre back
– Steph Curry MVP
– Looney new Junkyard Dog
– Luka Doncic’s Year 4 Report Card
– Mavs outlook
– Game 5 Klay
– Steph’s? Defense!
– Wiggins X-factor
– Survivor/Better Call Saul Season Finales
Join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=qCYuYF… – 12:00 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Stephen Curry really is the guard Tim Duncan.
His ability to selflessly elevate everyone around him is unparalleled.
I don’t know if there’s another superstar chameleon in the history of the game who can shape-shift to the talents of his teammates. – 12:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph Curry celebrates return to the Finals with the first-ever Western Conference finals MVP Magic Johnson trophy espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:50 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Steph Curry has an MVP (2x), All-Star MVP and Western Conference Finals MVP. When he wins Finals MVP next month that’s all of them. – 11:43 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Your Western Conference Finals MVP, Stephen Curry. pic.twitter.com/RiVQgaHymE – 11:38 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Warriors forward Draymond Green: “This one is special because this is a group that no one thought would ever be back here. Klay Thompson went through two catastrophic injuries. Stephen Curry breaks his hand. We won 15 games two years ago.” (TNT postgame TV interview) – 11:36 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry won the Western Conference MVP Award pic.twitter.com/WgE2fZA7pk – 11:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Your first ever Western Conference Finals MVP: Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/jz5iFdacvG – 11:34 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay Thompson has 3 30-point games this playoffs, his most in a single playoffs since 2016.
He’s also 2nd in made threes this playoffs, trailing only Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/fShsfECtIH – 11:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry named WCF MVP. Shaun Livingston presents it. pic.twitter.com/fa5xEJINrW – 11:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Steph Curry named as the first ever Western Conference Finals MVP!
Curry averaged 23.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 43.9% 3P in 5 games against the Mavericks!
#GoldBlooded #NBAPlayoffs – 11:30 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Steph Curry wins the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP. – 11:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The first NBA Western Conference finals Magic Johnson MVP award goes to Stephen Curry. – 11:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry finally wins a (Conference) Finals MVP. pic.twitter.com/Z7ArDzBiEn – 11:29 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry is the first winner of the Western Conference MVP award. “M-V-P!” chants rain down from the crowd. – 11:29 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry wins the inaugural Magic Johnson WCF MVP trophy. – 11:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steph Curry named Western Conference Finals MVP and wis the first Magic Johnson trophy. – 11:29 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the inaugural winner of the Magic Johnson award, given to the MVP of the Western Conference finals. – 11:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Luka Doncic had a post series conversation with Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Steve Kerr and Mike Brown.
Here is a look at his walk through the Warriors pic.twitter.com/4ForH56fPx – 11:25 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Final: Warriors 120, Mavericks 110
-Klay 32 pts, w/8 3s
-Looney 10pts, 18 rebs
-Draymond 17pts, 9 rebs
-Wiggins 18 and 10
-Curry 15 and 9 assts
Warriors advance to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in 8 years, matching the Jordan Bulls. – 11:25 PM
Final: Warriors 120, Mavericks 110
-Klay 32 pts, w/8 3s
-Looney 10pts, 18 rebs
-Draymond 17pts, 9 rebs
-Wiggins 18 and 10
-Curry 15 and 9 assts
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry arrived tonight in the Curry 5 — the shoe he wore in the 2018 Finals, when the Warriors last won a championship.
His hoody?
“Trophy Hunting” 🏆 pic.twitter.com/DePMpA3RSi – 11:24 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with multiple MVPs and 6+ Finals appearances in NBA history:
Bill Russell
Wilt Chamberlain
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Tim Duncan
LeBron James
And now, Steph Curry. pic.twitter.com/2CqTzLFv9C – 11:21 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Now that the Warriors are back in the NBA Finals, it’s time to trot out my favorite work story.
Long-time followers know this one.
That time in 2008 when Steph Curry, fresh off the Elite Eight, walked into a summer league game, but didn’t play.
app.com/story/sports/2… – 11:20 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson just had a long hug with Stephen Curry along the baseline. Can’t help but think about the journey they’ve had to get back to the Finals. – 11:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most Finals appearances by a point guard in NBA history:
9 — Magic Johnson
9 — Jerry West
8 — KC Jones
8 — Derek Fisher
7 — Bob Cousy
6 — Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/7xdrdz7oZy – 11:17 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Is the Golden State Warriors 6 straight finals with Klay Thompson/Steph Curry and Draymond like the Chicago Bulls 6 straight Finals with Michael Jordan – 11:16 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Klay and Kevon bring it home and then the Curry sleep tight finisher. – 11:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Finals appearances in first 13 seasons:
6 — Steph Curry
6 — Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/q4gZkH0IRT – 11:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a 15-2 run spread over the final 3:51 of the third quarter for the Mavericks. Turned a 23-point runaway Warriors blowout into a manageable 10-point hole entering the fourth quarter. Dallas has a chance to make it interesting here against the non-Curry unit. – 10:48 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Funny how all these players over the years play their best basketball next to Steph Curry. Must be a total coincidence. – 10:40 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry had all but stopped driving since his ankle sprain. But he just made two back-door cuts, which is a good sign – 10:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks got a ton of work to do in the second half, which they’ll start down 69-52. Klay Thompson with 19 points, Steph Curry with seven assists. Luka 2-of-12, looking pretty frustrated that he can’t buy a call. – 10:01 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry has been totally content to facilitate tonight. Has more than twice as many assists (7) as shot attempts (3) late in the second quarter. – 9:57 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is on the bench working out that right ankle. He then gets up and joins Wiggins to head to the scorer’s table – 9:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Big 3-pointers late in the first by Spencer Dinwiddie gets Mavs within 28-23 going into the second. Cause for concern: Luka has taken 10 shots, made just two. Steph Curry has taken just two shots, made one and has five assists. – 9:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry strapping up his shoe a bit tighter during the timeout, getting worked on by trainers. Stretching out his right ankle with the band. But looks like he’s staying in the game. – 9:10 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Steph Curry came up hobbling after Luka Doncic split a double-team. He’s getting some attention from Warriors staffers during the timeout. Seems to be some sort of right foot/ankle issue. He appears to be staying in the game. – 9:09 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry came up limping on that double of Luka. Can’t tell if it was ankle or he banged his knee. He was working it out, trying to walk it off, and was clearly unhappy about it – 9:08 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry is limping. He’s trying to shake it out/walk it off. – 9:08 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Second-most-watched man in the arena right now — behind Curry, who is warming up on the other end. pic.twitter.com/FOULSKZBXf – 8:02 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Pop quiz: Which player in the 2021-22 NBA conference finals has been forced to defend the most pick-and-rolls?
If you didn’t know the answer was Steph Curry (!), you should read this piece about why:
theringer.com/2022/5/26/2314… – 6:20 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Will Steph Curry or Luka Doncic score 35+ points in Game 5? Make your predictions for the game here. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/golden-s… – 3:21 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins is ready to replace Magic Johnson with Steph Curry on the NBA Mount Rushmore. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/24/ken… – 10:00 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Steph Curry on why he said last year that people don’t want to see them next year: “It was more a message for us… re-establish what Warriors basketball is (after last year’s strong finish before the play-in)… the tone was set that we could be that team again.” -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / May 27, 2022
“A lot of stars would’ve said, ‘No, you have to trade all these young assets for a star. I need a star,’” Steve Kerr told The Athletic. “Organizationally, the decision was ‘Let’s grow these young guys so we can have a bright future.’ Very few people in Steph’s shoes would’ve said, ‘All right, I’ll embrace it and let’s go to work.’” -via The Athletic / May 27, 2022
