Tyler Herro expected to miss Game 6 against Celtics

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is not expected to play Friday in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics with a groin injury, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
For tonight’s ECF Game 6
Miami: Tyler Herro – out
Boston: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams – available
All the stars are aligning for the Celtics to make their first trip back to the NBA Finals since 2010 – so expect a proud but banged up Heat team to come out swinging… – 7:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Spoelstra sticks with same starters vs. Celtics; groin strain keeps Tyler Herro out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It’s pretty simple. If Tyler Herro could play through the groin injury, he’d play through the groin injury. – 7:17 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Miami Heat are going to have to try to save their season without Tyler Herro, who will miss his third consecutive Eastern Finals game with a strained groin. Story, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/heat-tyle… – 7:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Tyler Herro again out for Game 6 of East finals with groin injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “As badly as he wants to get out there, this is the most responsible decision for us.” – 7:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
As @Chris Haynes reported, Tyler Herro is OUT for tonight. #Celtics #Heat. – 7:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tyler Herro is officially out, per Spo.
“He’s definitely made progress, but he’s not quite ready to step into this kind of intensity of a game.” – 7:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (groin) expected to miss tonight’s pivotal Game 6 against Boston Celtics, which is a huge blow for a team trying to stave off elimination, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. sports.yahoo.com/sources-heat-t… – 6:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Despite the group’s recent struggles, Erik Spoelstra plans to stick with same Heat starting lineup for Game 6. Spoelstra explains miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Victor Oladipo on playing in the East finals for the first time, a Herro injury update and more – 3:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra sticking with same starters vs. Celtics; Herro (groin), ‘doing everything he possibly can’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Despite the group’s recent struggles, Erik Spoelstra plans to stick with same Heat starting lineup for Game 6. Spoelstra explains miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Victor Oladipo on playing in the East finals for the first time, a Herro injury update and more – 1:41 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Heat are sticking with Lowry, Strus as starters. And Tyler Herro (groin) is trying to return for Game 6, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/heat-herr… – 12:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra sticking with same starters vs. Celtics; Tyler Herro (groin), “doing everything he possibly can.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra says Herro is doing “everything he possibly can” to convince coaching staff and trainers that he can play tonight. Herro did a little more at shootaround. His status for tonight remain unclear. – 12:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro is doing everything he can to try to play tonight. Herro’s status will be determined closer to tip. – 11:59 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro did some work this morning. Spoelstra said team is still working through it. – 11:59 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Zach Zarba, Eric Lewis and Courtney Kirkland the refs tonight for Heat at Celtics. Ed Malloy alternate.
On the Tyler Herro front, I’d be really surprised if he plays. Unsure when Heat will make the final call there; shootaround starts later this morning.
Celtics favored by 9. – 9:21 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Jordan Poole vs. Tyler Herro
The battle of non-max SG rookie extensions this offseason. – 9:58 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Inside the Heat’s stunning three-point regression and what data shows. And a Herro update. And bunch of tidbits: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tyler Herro was upgraded to questionable for Game 6 on the Heat’s latest injury report.
Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is OUT tonight for game 6 -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 27, 2022
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra, “He’s definitely made progress, but he’s not quite ready.” -via Twitter @Murf56 / May 27, 2022
Herro, 22, participated in parts of shootaround Friday morning, but he experienced some discomfort while sliding defensively, sources said. The Heat and Herro do not want to put his health at risk, particularly if he steps on the court prematurely and suffers a long-term injury that could require offseason surgery. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 27, 2022
