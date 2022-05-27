Zach LaVine an option for Mavericks?

Zach LaVine an option for Mavericks?

Main Rumors

Zach LaVine an option for Mavericks?

May 27, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Chicago guard Zach LaVine underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery this week. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/25/zac…6:00 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
From @KeyJayandMax
Bobby Marks says it’s very unlikely Zach LaVine ends up with the Lakers … youtu.be/kEN_N7xrgyo via @YouTube1:18 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Odds have surfaced regarding Zach LaVine’s next team. Although a stretch, it’s no surprise the Lakers are on this list, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/WUeRR6tqqb12:21 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Vegas wants your money on Zach LaVine’s next team (if not the #Bulls)
#Pistons at 9/1, tho ???
From @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/ILVJZGdBwy11:46 AM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The Chicago Bulls feel confident that they can re-sign star guard Zach LaVine in free agency. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/26/bul…6:00 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Chicago guard Zach LaVine underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery this week. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/25/zac…1:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zach LaVine free agency: How star guard could fit with Lakers, Blazers, others if he leaves Bulls this summer
cbssports.com/nba/news/zach-…11:25 AM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
The Chicago Bulls feel confident that they can re-sign star guard Zach LaVine in free agency. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/26/bul…9:36 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Are LaVine rumors smoke without fire? Report says teams expect him to re-sign with Bulls nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/25/are…5:01 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
All about the agents? Some NBA sources are saying Klutch is behind the Zach LaVine – @Chicago Bulls situation: “The more drama in the process, the better. No one was talking about Zach. Now everyone is. Mission accomplished.”
More from @HeavySan :
heavy.com/sports/chicago…12:05 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Chicago guard Zach LaVine underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery this week. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/05/25/zac…11:21 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s official: Bulls’ Zach LaVine has arthroscopic surgery on left knee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/25/its…11:01 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Zach LaVine (with no All-NBA)
Chicago: 5 years $212.3M
Not with Chicago: 4 years $157.4M – 8:39 PM

More on this storyline

He offered that with a caveat though. “I’m just reporting what I was hearing at the Combine – and that is multiple people connected to other teams, agents, etc., the chatter at that Combine, the representation of that chatter is that Zach is very much in play,” Johnson said. “Now that said, the Bulls are still very confident in their ability to re-sign Zach LaVine. Michael Reinsdorf has said it. Arturas Karnisovas has said it. They still have the power to pay him more than any other franchise.” -via Audacy / May 26, 2022
🎥: K.C Johnson: Bulls’ Zach LaVine going to explore options during free agency | NBC Sports Chicago -via Twitter / May 26, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , , , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home