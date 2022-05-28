Deni Avdija to train with Drew Hanlen, trainer of Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, others

Quinton Mayo: Wizards third-year forward, Deni Avdija will be training with NBA skills coach @DrewHanlen for a few weeks this off-season, sources tell me. Some notable full time clients of Hanlen’s are Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Zach LaVine, Jordan Clarkson & RJ Barrett. 1/
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Officiating errors cited by NBA in last two minutes of Friday’s Heat-Celtics:
— Two uncalled 3-second violations on Adebayo.
— Two fouls on Celtics’ White that should not have been called.
— An uncalled Tatum travel.
— An uncalled Celtics 5-second inbound violation. – 3:22 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards third-year forward, Deni Avdija will be training with NBA skills coach @DrewHanlen for a few weeks this off-season, sources tell me.
Some notable full time clients of Hanlen’s are Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Zach LaVine, Jordan Clarkson & RJ Barrett.
[1/2] – 12:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime points out that Miami was blitzing Tatum both in pick and roll and just doubling when he operated in the middle of the floor.
“Getting shots up instead of turnovers with other guys being the recipients.” – 11:04 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Tatum and Brown in fourth quarter last night: one combined basket from the field, five combined turnovers. Can Heat do this again? Tatum has been extraordinary after losses this postseason: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:25 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat-Celtics notes heading into Game 7, including why Celtics are supremely confident heading back to Miami. And Celtics discuss what Miami did to Tatum/Brown. PLUS Heat on Butler eruption; NFL praise for Jimmy, and tidbits: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:20 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
One of the most underrated plays of the game last night:
Up 3, Tatum gets the switch he wants
Bam helps over to force the Tatum spin, and Tucker waits there to strip him
That was their moment pic.twitter.com/5YUNffnRak – 9:43 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Evaluating value as Heat live in the moment. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: An Adebayo rivalry; legs that are too tired?; Tatum a year late, dollars short; Kerr with Heat praise; more. – 9:15 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
3 point game with under two minutes to go facing elimination… P.J. Tucker with the clutch defense on Tatum. pic.twitter.com/k8QQ8RWfg1 – 2:10 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics vs. Heat: Jayson Tatum said his confidence of making the NBA Finals is at a 10 going into Game 7
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 1:21 AM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
How well did Miami contain Tatum and Brown in the second half? They shot a combined 3-7. Brown was 0-3, with only one shot in the fourth and two enormous missed free throws with the score tied 99-99. – 1:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This postseason has pretty organically shown us who the 10 best players in the NBA are.
Order them how you’d like, but the guys are Giannis, Luka, Curry, Tatum, Durant, Jokic, Embiid, LeBron, (healthy) Kawhi and Jimmy Butler. – 12:53 AM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
I asked Jayson what his confidence level was in the #Celtics winning Game 7 in Miami:
Tatum: “On a scale of 1 to 10?”
Me: “Yes.”
Tatum: “10.” – 12:11 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum’s confidence level: “Scale of 1-10? 10! It shouldn’t be any less than that, right? It’s the last game. It’s what it’s all about.” – 12:11 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum asked what his confidence level is that Boston can win Game 7 in Miami: “Scale of 1-10? 10! Shouldn’t be any less than that, right?” – 12:11 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum, on his confidence level in going to Miami and getting a win.
“On a scale of 1 to 10? 10.” – 12:10 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Second half scoring:
Jimmy Butler:
26 points on 65% shooting
Tatum and Brown COMBINED:
15 points on 42% shooting – 11:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stat that will make no one feel good:
Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum in the first half: 36 points on 12-of-18 shooting
Jaylen Brown & Jayson Tatum in the second half: 14 points on 3-of-7 shooting.
How do your two best players combine for just 7 FGAs in a half of a closeout game? – 11:47 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum and Jaylen combined to take just 7 shots in the entire second half. That’s wild. – 11:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
to make it official …
Most points in a playoff win, facing elimination, on road:
50: Wilt Chamberlain, PHL at BOS, 1960
47: Jimmy Butler, MIA at BOS, 2022
46: Jayson Tatum, BOS at MIL, 2022
45: LeBron James, MIA at BOS, 2012
45: Kawhi Leonard, LAC at DAL, 2021 – 11:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Heat win 111-103. Series tied 3-3
Tatum – 30/9/4
White – 22 points
Brown – 20/6/5
Smart – 14 points
Celtics – 44.4% FGs
Celtics – 11-33 3Ps
Celtics – 18 TOs
Butler – 47/9/8/4
Lowry – 18/4/10
Strus – 13 points
Tucker – 11 points
Heat – 46.2% FGs
Heat – 15-35 3Ps
Heat – 19 TOs – 11:30 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
What a perfectly timed double by PJ Tucker on the Jayson Tatum spin – 11:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If that a foul on Brown, then it was a foul on Tucker when Tatum drove earlier in the corner.
Just be consistent. – 11:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
White and Horford show their elite BBall IQ there by early in the play, White goes to stand near Horford to pass off the Vincent matchup onto Horford, then Horford immediately runs over to screen for Tatum, knowing Miami will blitz and he can find White on the short roll. – 11:03 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Somehow Tatum is driving diagonally across the lane as they mismatch hunt and is still managing to get foul calls just cause of the way the Heat space their defense by sinking under the nail and weak block. – 10:59 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
In retrospect Celtics should have saved their challenge for this one, think Tatum’s forearm didn’t get outside 90 degrees and they would have had two points. – 10:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
For all the things Butler has dominated tonight, it’s once again flustering and tricking Tatum into throwing the ball right to him that has been his greatest accomplishment. – 10:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s time for Tatum and Brown to go win this game for Boston. Stars need to make plays. – 10:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum has 24 points on 11 shots. He’s go to take over this game. #Celtics #Heat – 10:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Heat lead 82-75 after three
Tatum – 24/5/3/2
Brown – 18/5/3/3
Rob – 12 points
White – 11 points
Celtics – 44.6% FGs
Celtics – 7-23 3Ps
Celtics – 13 TOs
Butler – 30/9/7/3
Lowry – 13 points
Strus – 13 points
Oladipo – 9 points
Heat – 44.4% FGs
Heat – 13-30 3Ps
Heat – 13 TOs – 10:39 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics end 3Q on a 9-2 run, trail #Heat 82-75. Tatum 24, Brown 18, RWilliams 12, White 11, Smart 10; Butler 30, Lowry 13, Strus 13.
3pt FG
MIA 13-30
BOS 7-23 – 10:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 82, Celtics 75 going into fourth. Butler with 30. Tatum with 24. – 10:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Huge shot by Lowry. Tatum drifted a little too far off and that gave Lowry the space they needed. – 10:30 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jimmy Butler’s getting help now, and Tatum and Jaylen still aren’t. First early danger zone for the Celtics here. – 10:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Celtics:
-take care of the ball
-hit the boards
-get someone to step up on offense to help Brown and Tatum
they’ll win and go to The Finals. – 9:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Heat lead 48-46 at the half
Brown – 18 points
Tatum – 18 points
Celtics – 41.7% FGs
Celtics – 3-13 threes
Celtics – 10 turnovers
Butler – 21/9/6/2
Lowry – 10 points
Tucker – 6 points
Heat – 39.5% FGs
Heat – 8-16 threes
Heat – 12 turnovers
Heat – 9 offensive rebounds – 9:53 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Miami 48, Boston 46, halftime.
Butler looks more than fine: 21 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 3-3 3FGAs.
Tatum and Brown 18 points each for Celtics.
They’ve shot 12 of 18.
All other Celtics: 3 of 18. – 9:52 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum with 36 of Boston’s 46 points — each with 18.
Jimmy Butler leads the Heat with 21 points, nine rebounds, six assists. Kyle Lowry 10 with points.
Heat 48, Celtics 46 at halftime – 9:51 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Excellent drama here in Boston. The Heat, wounded, fighting like hell to stave off elimination. Jimmy Butler with 22 points, Kyle Lowry (!). Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown with 18 points apiece, trying to taste Finals glory. Miami by 2. – 9:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Looked like the #Celtics were about to take control but Jayson misses a 3 with a 4pt lead, and #Heat half on a 6-0 run. MIA 48, BOS 46.
Butler 21, Lowry 10, Tucker 6, Martin 5; Tatum 18, Brown 16
3pt FG
MIA: 8-16
BOS 3-13. – 9:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Miami 48, Boston 46.
Heat have gone 8-for-16 from 3, but have committed 12 turnovers that became 16 Celtics points.
Boston has gone 3-for-13 from 3 and has 10 turnovers.
Jimmy Butler has 21-9-6 for Miami.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have 18 each for Boston. – 9:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Momentum swings in Celtics direction, but Heat hang in, up 48-46 at half. Butler with 21, Tatum 18. – 9:50 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Feels like #makeormissleague is applied to these 2 teams differently.
For the Heat, it’s about the guys the Celtics don’t respect on the perimeter (Martin, Butler, Adebayo, etc.) making jumpers.
For the Celtics, it’s mostly about Tatum & Brown one-on-one. – 9:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tucker replaces Bam at the 5 while Robinson is out there and Boston goes on a quick 9-3 run. Horford is drawing a ton of bodies through the paint as the small Heat lineup has to collapse and it’s leaving room for Tatum to cut to the deep paint and find shots in his wheel house. – 9:25 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Jayson Tatum with 16 of Celtics’ 31 points — 5-for-6 from the field, 2-for-3 on 3s and 4-for-4 from the line. He has last 11 Celtics points. – 9:25 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum on a personal 11-3 run.
Celtics getting outshot, outrebounded and have turned it over 6 times.
Yet they’re only down 1, 32-21 8:17 left 1st half. – 9:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
9-3 to start the quarter for Boston… all 9 by Tatum, who is now up to 16 points in the game – 9:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum has scored the last 11 #Celtics points, cutting the deficit to 1. Timeout #Heat. – 9:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
2 mintues into the quarter and no one has hit a basket. First points of the quarter on 2 Tatum FT’s – 9:21 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics slow out the gate, trail Miami 29-22 after 1Q. Key Takeaways…
* Jimmy Butler (14 pts on 6/10 shooting)
*Miami plus-9 (26-17) in shot attempts
*Tatum+Brown: 14 pts, 4/6 shooting. Rest of the team: 8 pts, 2-for-11 shooting – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Heat lead 29-22 after one
Brown – 7 points
Tatum – 7 points
Smart – 4 points
Celtics – 35.3% FGs
Celtics – 2-6 threes
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Butler – 14/5/4/2
Lowry – 5 points
Martin – 5 points
Heat – 46.2% FGs
Heat – 5-8 threes
Heat – 5 turnovers
Heat – 6 offensive rebounds – 9:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Heat 29-22 after 1Q. Tatum 7, Brown 7, Smart 4; Butler 14, Lowry 5, Martin 5.
BOS 6-17 FG
MIAN 12-26 FG – 9:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brilliant lead pass by Derrick White as he spotted Robinson lurking from behind to pick it off. Threw it just far enough ahead of Tatum so he could get it and still be on balance enough to finish in traffic. Truly The Initiator. – 9:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White in for his first run. Jayson Tatum gets his first rest. Presumably a short one for Tatum. – 9:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Another bad turnover for Tatum but Butler is so hurt he can’t go up like normal in transition. Kicks out for a 3 that misses and Boston answers with a JB 3. Big swing there. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 6:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 8:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – May 27, 2022 – Eastern Conference Finals – Game 6 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: None Miami: Herro pic.twitter.com/fjJxNTLjjK – 8:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
“Troel” Embiid trolls Heat during loss, and NBA Twitter runs wild with it nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/26/tro… – 9:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
My All-NBA 1st team: Booker, Morant, DeRozan, Antetokounmpo and Embiid.
Final All-NBA 1st team: Booker, Doncic, Tatum, Antetokounmpo and Jokic.
My DPOY: Bridges. NBA: Smart.
My Most Improved: Maxey. NBA: Morant.
My 6th Man: Herro. NBA: Same.
Thoughts? https://t.co/0pYEpU8IIU pic.twitter.com/d4oHkDtQTR – 6:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live! Come join.
✅ Scouting report on Marjon Beauchamp
✅ Jokic happy in Denver, Embiid…not happy in Philly?
✅ Dline tiers all NBA logos
youtube.com/watch?v=FdjMoR… – 3:33 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
Group Chat After Dark is back on the juice, w/ @Rob Mahoney and @J. Kyle Mann: The Heat run out of options against the Celtics, the Mavs’ future, Embiid’s timely commentary and more:
open.spotify.com/episode/4MNHXA… – 2:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
You always want to know why in the hell did he or she vote this guy 1st team All-#NBA or that guy MVP.
Well, I decided to share my ballots and explain why I picked Joel Embiid MVP, didn’t vote Ja Morant for Most Improved or Marcus Smart for DPOY and more. azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 11:24 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Joe Girardi has to go, & Joel Embiid can’t be tweeting stuff like that ⬇️ audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… – 7:33 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Game 5
– Heat Culture kidnapped
– Jimmy, Jaylen, Jayson
– Zombie Kyle Lowry
– Embiid tweet
– And where did it lead you? Back to me.
– Finished Last Kingdom
Talking about it all now, join us!⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=1dMDHY… – 11:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Joel Embiid pretty much outlining tonight’s @LockedOnHeat pic.twitter.com/0frKHuQTp3 – 11:03 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Don’t disagree with Tatum here; I voted Embiid first team. BUT, when you say that, show your work. Who’s Tatum taking off first team? pic.twitter.com/nKRCUMDtTy – 2:49 PM
