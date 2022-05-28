Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's injury status: It's a wait-and-see thing

Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s injury status: “He’s doing rest and treatment today. He won’t do any court work or anything today.” “We’ll see him in the morning. See the progress he’s made.” Says it’s a wait and see thing
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro (groin), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) all again listed as questionable for Game 7.
Herro looks to be the only real question mark for tomorrow. – 5:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat fined $25,000 by NBA for bench behavior in Game 6. Also, a Tyler Herro update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Eleventh heaven? Heat with a mixed, memorable history in 10 previous Game 7s; Also, Spoelstra on Herro, Draymond sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Erik Spoelstra on how Draymond Green’s comment motivated the Heat locker room. “I don’t know. Each person can find different forms of motivation. We have a big audacious goal that’s motivating enough”, he said. #HEATCulture – 3:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on what stuck out from the film of Jimmy Butler’s 47 last night:
“He was just extremely efficient and fundamental. I think that’s one of the most underrated parts of his game.” – 3:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra said the Heat are still taking a “wait and see”approach with Herro in regard to him potentially playing in Game 7 Sunday. He’ll try to get a workout in tomorrow and they’ll see where he’s at. – 3:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra:
“There’s nothing like a game 7. And I’m just really glad we all get to experience that together.” – 3:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro’s injury status:
“He’s doing rest and treatment today. He won’t do any court work or anything today.”
“We’ll see him in the morning. See the progress he’s made.”
Says it’s a wait and see thing – 3:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 111-103 win in Boston: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Harrowing, but able to close.
2. Jimmy Butler conjures his LeBron.
3. Kyle Lowry, Max Strus step back up.
4. Start sets the tone.
5. Tyler Herro still in a waiting game. – 12:19 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Erik Spoelstra: “Jimmy Butler’s competitive will is as high as anyone.” – 11:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’m just glad that no one has brought up Boston closing out teams that did not have Ben Simmons, Khris Middleton, or Tyler Herro fully available… – 10:06 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With the hiring of Darvin Ham as the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers via @Adrian Wojnarowski, half of the 30 head coaches in the NBA are now black. With Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra (Asian), 16 of the NBA head coaches are of color. The Charlotte Hornets still have an opening. pic.twitter.com/QBObPk82Q6 – 8:40 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – May 27, 2022 – Eastern Conference Finals – Game 6 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: None Miami: Herro pic.twitter.com/fjJxNTLjjK – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Despite the group’s recent struggles, Erik Spoelstra is sticking with same Heat starting lineup for Game 6 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Erik Spoelstra said this morning, the Heat is sticking with the starting lineup of Lowry, Strus, Tucker, Butler and Adebayo tonight. – 8:01 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
For tonight’s ECF Game 6
Miami: Tyler Herro – out
Boston: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams – available
All the stars are aligning for the Celtics to make their first trip back to the NBA Finals since 2010 – so expect a proud but banged up Heat team to come out swinging… – 7:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Spoelstra sticks with same starters vs. Celtics; groin strain keeps Tyler Herro out again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 7:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It’s pretty simple. If Tyler Herro could play through the groin injury, he’d play through the groin injury. – 7:17 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
The Miami Heat are going to have to try to save their season without Tyler Herro, who will miss his third consecutive Eastern Finals game with a strained groin. Story, @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/heat-tyle… – 7:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Tyler Herro again out for Game 6 of East finals with groin injury miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Spoelstra: “As badly as he wants to get out there, this is the most responsible decision for us.” – 7:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
As @Chris Haynes reported, Tyler Herro is OUT for tonight. #Celtics #Heat. – 7:04 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tyler Herro is officially out, per Spo.
“He’s definitely made progress, but he’s not quite ready to step into this kind of intensity of a game.” – 7:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (groin) expected to miss tonight’s pivotal Game 6 against Boston Celtics, which is a huge blow for a team trying to stave off elimination, league sources tell @YahooSports, @NBAonTNT. sports.yahoo.com/sources-heat-t… – 6:48 PM
Brady Hawk: Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is OUT tonight for game 6 -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 27, 2022
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra, “He’s definitely made progress, but he’s not quite ready.” -via Twitter @Murf56 / May 27, 2022
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is not expected to play Friday in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics with a groin injury, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 27, 2022
