Marcus Smart, Robert Williams questionable for Game 7

Jay King: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both questionable again for Game 7, per the Celtics.
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Same injury report as usual right now… Marcus Smart (ankle), Robert Williams (knee) – questionable for Game 7. – 6:36 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Celtics: Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are the usual – questionable – 5:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are again questionable for tomorrow’s Game 7.
Sam Hauser remains out. – 5:25 PM
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are again questionable for tomorrow’s Game 7.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics injury report for Game 7:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Left Knee Soreness – QUESTIONABLE – 5:24 PM
Celtics injury report for Game 7:
Sam Hauser – Right Shoulder Instability Episode – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – QUESTIONABLE
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams remain questionable for Game 7 at Miami tomorrow. – 5:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Rob Williams wasn’t dealing with anything physical. He said that the team was trying to manage Williams’ minutes, and him not coming back in was the result of Al Horford making big plays late in the game. – 11:06 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Marcus Smart. Always have, always will. And he’s a modern point guard, so stop with all the “Need a point guard stuff.”, especially when you don’t even know what that means in today’s game.
But 4-of-15 and 1-of-9 doesn’t cut it. Just a brutal game from him. – 11:59 PM
I love Marcus Smart. Always have, always will. And he’s a modern point guard, so stop with all the “Need a point guard stuff.”, especially when you don’t even know what that means in today’s game.
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
PJ Tucker laughing at Marcus Smart being the victim of flopping is all the vibes I need rn – 11:27 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Marcus Smart complaining about a guy drawing a charge by sliding under a player going up for a dunk is pretty rich. – 11:24 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I like to complain about Bam’s moving screens but Marcus Smart is running around putting people in sleeper holds. – 11:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics finally back to taking advantage of Lowry as the low man with quick cuts to draw Bam up and one-time oop it to Rob Williams, who can grab it out of the sky where nobody else can go. – 10:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
I swear the Celtics continually try to throw lobs higher and higher to see if Robert Williams can come down with it. He somehow does every time. – 10:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Four fouls on PJ Tucker.
Marcus Smart gets one to fall and has a chance at a four-point play. Great pass by Al Horford. – 10:12 PM
Four fouls on PJ Tucker.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart is clearly hurting, but Boston needs more from him. – 10:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams starts for Rob Williams as Rob returns to the bench a minute into the half from stretching/going to the bathroom/whatever they say next – 10:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams is again starting the third quarter in place of Robert Williams. Same as Game 5. – 10:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Robert Williams is just an incredible rim protector. Jimmy Butler had Brown beaten. Williams comes over and changes the layup…. – 9:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart is telling all of the Celtics to calm down after that foul call against Derrick White.
Zach Zarba just warned both teams about complaining. But that was a very soft foul call against White. – 9:41 PM
Marcus Smart is telling all of the Celtics to calm down after that foul call against Derrick White.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Both Rob Williams and Jimmy Butler stayed in after the timeout. Both looked a little worse for wear before the timeout. – 9:09 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Rob Williams just affected or blocked four shots on one possession, which 1) wow Rob 2) the Heat got four shots on one possession (and still have the ball). – 9:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 6:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Celtics starters for Game 6:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics list Marcus Smart and Robert Williams as both available. Smart then comes out, to applause, to do his pre-game shooting. – 7:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Celtics:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Per Celtics:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are officially in and playing tonight – 7:40 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
For tonight’s ECF Game 6
Miami: Tyler Herro – out
Boston: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams – available
All the stars are aligning for the Celtics to make their first trip back to the NBA Finals since 2010 – so expect a proud but banged up Heat team to come out swinging… – 7:37 PM
For tonight’s ECF Game 6
Miami: Tyler Herro – out
Boston: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams – available
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart has been upgraded from questionable to available for Game 6 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:35 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both available for the Celtics tonight – 7:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Celtics:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Per Celtics:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Celtics’ Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available to play in Game 6 vs. Heat, per team. – 7:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available for tonight. #Celtics #Heat – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both available for Game 6, per the Celtics. – 7:31 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Udoka: still a game time decision on Marcus Smart and Robert Williams – 6:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udoka says Marcus Smart and Robert Williams remain game-time decisions tonight. – 6:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart & Robert Williams are both going to test their injuries and are game time decisions – 6:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka again says Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both go through pregame testing to determine their availability for Game 6 tonight. – 6:47 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Robert Williams and Marcus Smart remain game-time decisions, per Ime Udoka. – 6:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both going to go through pregame testing, but it’s still a gametime decision if they play. – 6:46 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available for Game 6 tonight. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 27, 2022
Gary Washburn: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will be tested pregame and remain game-time decisions. Udoka is not giving any early hints. #Celtics #Heat. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / May 27, 2022
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are once again questionable to play in Game 6 Friday night. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 26, 2022
