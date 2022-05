Pelicans currently not willing to offer Zion Williamson a fully guaranteed five-year deal

Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions.Recent imaging showed continued improvement of the bone healing in his right fifth metatarsal. – 4:01 PM

No health restrictions on Zion is a the best development the Pelicans could have received this offseason.Bigger than any draft pick or free agent pick up. – 4:02 PM

The Pelicans and Zion can agree on a contract extension starting July 1. Went long on that earlier this month. nola.com/sports/pelican…

