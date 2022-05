Udonis Haslem: Draymond Green broke the code

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire took a shot at Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro on ESPN’s “First Take.” Stoudemire questioned where Herro’s focus is in the playoffs, and he believes the Sixth Man of the Year is too focused on entertainment rather than actually playing basketball. “Where’s his focus?” Stoudemire said of Herro. “He wants to wear the shades. He wants to have his back out in the press conference. He wants to do the gun show. He wants all this entertainment stuff, but where is the focus on basketball?” -via Heat Nation / May 20, 2022