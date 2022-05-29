Al Horford played Game 6 following his grandfather's death

Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals was played under difficult circumstances for Al Horford. ESPN Deportes first reported that the grandfather of the Boston Celtics big man, José Reynoso Núñez, passed away at 81 on Thursday, a day before the Heat forced a seventh game with a 111-103 win at TD Garden.
Source: Jake Levin @ NBC Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Horford with another offensive rebound an md a great rim contest on Bam – 11:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford is doing all the dirty work tonight, including mopping up the floor just now – 11:04 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Another great all around game from Al Horford. Tremendous job on the glass and defensively. – 11:01 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I bet Ime Udoka called that timeout to put Al Horford in for Robert Williams
The Timelord is giving all he can but he’s clearly limited and this isn’t a game where you take any chances down the stretch – 10:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great cut by Tatum and even better pass by Horford.
Just keep moving. – 10:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Boston went into the locker room and figured out how to target Miami’s switching to get the Jays downhill and collapse the paint for open shooters on the second side. Last play was as simple as brown and Horford high PnR to get Bam switched onto JB for a blow by as Horford rolls – 10:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is starting the second half. He has stayed in the locker room for extra stretching and therapy each of the last two games.
Guessing with Al Horford and Grant Williams having three fouls each, that necessitated Rob start the second half. – 10:07 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
grant williams, derrick white, and al horford all have three fouls – 10:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Halftime foul trouble watch:
Boston
Al Horford – 3
Derrick White – 3
Grant Williams – 3
Miami
None – 7 fouls total – 9:58 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler scored 18 of his 24 first-half points in the second quarter, dragging the Heat into this game. Kyle Lowry arrived by drawing fouls on Al Horford and Marcus Smart, turning them into four points. Shaping up to maybe be a good one after all. – 9:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Three fouls on Al Horford.
That’s three on both Horford and Grant Williams. – 9:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tatum takes a bad 3 over Bam instead of trying to attack and pull up, then Horford tries to switch Tatum off Bam in transition and nobody picks up Butler for the open 3. Of course Jimmy drains it because he’s on a heater for the ages. 9 point game. – 9:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Horford was just giving Rob a big talk on the sideline. Now Rob is sitting on the bench away from the play being diagrammed. He’s out of the game and White is in – 9:28 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Three fouls on Grant Williams. Horford back in. #Celtics #Heat – 9:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford strips Oladipo at the buzzer to put an exclamation point on a near-flawless first quarter for the Celtics. Even though Bam has scored some tough shots on Horford, Al has dominated that matchup tonight and shut down everyone coming at the rim. – 9:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Holy Shit Al Horford with the moster block at the rim. What a play – 9:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Starters
Heat: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo
Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 8:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 29, 2022 – – Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Rob Williams
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Hauser Miami: None pic.twitter.com/B5gFrjbs7C – 8:04 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
How deep do we think the rotations go tonight?
Boston plays seven tonight imo: Smart, Jaylen, Tatum, Horford, RWIII, Grant, White
Heat play Jimmy, PJ, Kyle, Bam, Strus, Vincent, Herro and Oladipo, but cut at least one, if not two of those guys out in the second half. – 7:09 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I am all in on the Celtics tonight, get Thunder legend Al Horford to the Finals. – 6:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: It’s a do-or-die Game 7 for a trip to the Finals – Do it for Al Horford
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/05/29/kar… – 11:42 AM
