Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's return: It's all hands on deck

Tim Reynolds: Spo on Herro playing: “Right now, it’s all hands on deck.” Says he went through both shootaround and subsequent tests with trainers to be available.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Erik Spoelstra wins the challenge. Instead of Kyle Lowry’s fifth foul, it is Jaylen Brown’s fourth, and it becomes Miami ball. – 10:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat still fighting the good fight, down 82-75 going into fourth. Butler with 31, Adebayo 21 . . . and that’s pretty much it. No Herro yet in second half. – 10:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat only went eight deep in first half. Based on how Herro looked, might only be seven deep in second half. No Caleb Martin. No Duncan Robinson. No Dewayne Dedmon. – 10:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
They gotta get Herro out of the game….he’s like 20 percent – 9:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro looking like someone without his legs. – 9:37 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
And now the hunting of Herro is weighing on Miami. Celtics dictating almost every matchup – 9:27 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
I guess the fourth time is the charm. Boston went at Tyler Herro four consecutive trips, finally scored on Marcus Smart lay-up. – 9:23 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics going right at Tyler Herro, and having success. – 9:23 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Strong pass by Herro out of the aggressive trap to find Bam. – 9:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Herro-Bam PnR has been missed – 9:21 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s second assist comes with 9:06 left in second period (Herro to Adebayo). – 9:21 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Semi-standing ovation for Tyler Herro checking in.
Bam Adebayo said this morning after shoot around the groin strain was a “sensitive” injury. I almost lol-ed. – 9:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Here comes Tyler Herro. Heat need to find some way to get an offensive rhythm — they have put themselves in a big hole early. Question is always the same for this group: Who can help Jimmy? – 9:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Tyler Herro to the rescue ? – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tyler Herro coming in for his first minutes in a while. – 9:16 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Here comes Herro with 11:37 left in the second. Almost felt like a break glass in case of emergency, and down 15 early qualifies. – 9:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro in the game with 11:37 left in the second quarter. – 9:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
I stand corrected: Tyler Herro is now checking in here early in the second quarter to a standing ovation. – 9:16 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro in. – 9:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tyler Herro checking in for the first time – 9:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro now enters. – 9:15 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
wonder if we see tyler herro here – 9:12 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Obviously a lot of game left, but looking early on like Tyler Herro was a decoy, much like Robert Williams in Game 7 against Milwaukee. Victor Oladipo is once again in off the bench in Herro’s customary spot. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent are the first two players off the Heat’s bench. No Tyler Herro yet. – 9:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Oladipo into the game not Herro – 9:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Oladipo ahead of Herro, which is telling. – 9:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro is back watching from Heat bench. – 8:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro not on the court for pregame introductions. We’ll see if/how much he plays tonight after missing the last three games with a groin injury. – 8:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro into tunnel pregame. Wondering if it’s a matter of trying to keep warm during game in wake of strain. – 8:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Game 7 all hands on deck: Heat’s Herro, Celtics Smart and Williams cleared to play nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/29/gam…8:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
my guess is that Herro will get some early run and the Heat will go from there. if he’s too much of a defensive liability, Spo could stick with Oladipo, Vincent and Martin off the bench. – 7:54 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Tyler Herro (groin) intends to play tonight in Game 7 per @Adrian Wojnarowski7:34 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Tyler Herro has had a net rating of -19.3 against the Celtics in the playoffs — up from his net rating of -23.1 against the Celtics in the regular season. – 7:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tyler Herro warming up. Seems to be moving ok right now pic.twitter.com/Y7mo6YbkVG7:10 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
How deep do we think the rotations go tonight?
Boston plays seven tonight imo: Smart, Jaylen, Tatum, Horford, RWIII, Grant, White
Heat play Jimmy, PJ, Kyle, Bam, Strus, Vincent, Herro and Oladipo, but cut at least one, if not two of those guys out in the second half. – 7:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Tyler Herro getting some shots up prior to Game 7. He hasn’t played in over a week since suffering a groin strain in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/VNm1Mqhrnh7:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro out on the floor
He will play pic.twitter.com/IYwOvCgnEw7:00 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon
Game 7 as it should be: All Heat, Celtics are available, including Tyler Herro @The Athletic theathletic.com/news/heat-tyle…6:58 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Tyler Herro To Return In Game 7 ⁦@HoopsRumorshoopsrumors.com/2022/05/tyler-…6:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro back in Heat mix for Game 7 after missing three games with groin strain. https://t.co/OTnEPL2laU pic.twitter.com/AdtLhjnsp36:57 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro (groin) made significant progress and passed the necessary steps to be available for Game 7 tonight against the Boston Celtics. – 6:51 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro has passed all tests with training staff and has made significant improvement with his strained groin. pic.twitter.com/pyJvrWl7uj6:48 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
“It’s all hands on deck”
Spo on why Tyler Herro will be available for Game 7. – 6:48 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Eric Spoelstra says Tyler Herro has passed all his tests. – 6:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Tyler Herro expected to return for Game 7 of East finals vs. Celtics miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…6:48 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Soelstra said Herro passed testing levels required by team to be available with groin injury – 6:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Spo on Herro playing: “Right now, it’s all hands on deck.” Says he went through both shootaround and subsequent tests with trainers to be available. – 6:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Spo says it’s all hands on deck with Tyler Herro and he has passed all his tests with the trainers. Did shootaround this morning. – 6:47 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra on Herro: “It’s all hands on deck. He passed his testing with the trainers.” – 6:47 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Oer Miami – Tyler Herro (groin) still listed as questionable, and will warm up “with the intent of playing.” – 6:45 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Heat guard Tyler Herro (groin) will warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s Game 7 vs the Celtics, the team says. – 6:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams will play tonight, while Tyler Herro is warming up with the intent to play, per the teams. – 6:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Miami’s Tyler Herro is expected to play in Game 7 tonight vs. Celtics. – 6:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro will warm up with the intention to play
Whole team intact for game 7 – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tyler Herro will warmup with the intent to play tonight.
Remainder of the questionable Heat players are in the same boat. – 6:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury update:
Tyler Herro (groin): Available
Kyle Lowry (hamstring): Available.
Gabe Vincent (hamstring): Available.
Max Strus (hamstring): Available.
P.J. Tucker (knee): Available. – 6:43 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Heat say Tyler Herro and the rest of the players on the injury report will be “warming up with the intent of playing” – 6:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tyler Herro will warm up pre-game with the intent to play. #Celtics #Heat6:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Looks like Tyler Herro will play. He will warm up with the intent to play. – 6:43 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro will try to play. Warming up – 6:43 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro will warm up with the intention of playing. – 6:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat, Erik Spoelstra have forged a bond of conciliation rather than confrontation. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…5:04 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Erik Spoelstra didn’t even have to finish the sentence.
After Miami’s season-extending win, players and staff were standing around him in the locker room.
“There’s no two better words…” Spo said.
“Game 7,” about a half-dozen people responded in unison. basketballnews.com/breakingnews/g…3:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Concern remains for Heat’s Herro ahead of Game 7 vs. Celtics, “It’s a sensitive injury, so got to take his time.” https://t.co/OTnEPL2laU pic.twitter.com/jcRJbd1yLh3:22 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Udonis Haslem explains the biggest misconception about Bam Adebayo’s offensive game miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Tyler Herro update from morning shootaround – 3:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Udonis Haslem explains the biggest misconception about Bam Adebayo’s offensive game miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Tyler Herro update from morning shootaround – 12:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat, Erik Spoelstra have forged a bond of conciliation rather than confrontation sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…12:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Bam rocking a Tyler Herro t-shirt at practice today. The Heat look and sound ready for the moment that Game 7 will bring. Photo via @MalindaAdams pic.twitter.com/uiZaKmekHx11:44 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Erik Spoelstra, with a smile: “I told the guys when we brought it in (from shootaround) Good luck trying to take a nap.” – 11:31 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is still questionable for Game 7. – 11:31 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro is still questionable for Game 7. – 11:30 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra told players after shootaround today, “Good luck trying to take a nap.” – 11:30 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra said no Herro decision on tonight – 11:30 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
‘If you’re a competitor, you want this kind of scenario more than any other scenario that this game can provide’.
Erik Spoelstra sets the tone for Game 7 and emphasizes the Heat’s biggest motivation. And it’s not Draymond Green’s comment. #HEATCulture
sdna.gr/mpasket/970843…10:52 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
“We have some great competitors in our locker room and this is competition at its highest, purest form. A Game 7. Elimination game for both teams. If you’re a competitor, you want this kind of scenario more than any other scenario that this game can provide.” – Erik Spoelstra. pic.twitter.com/j4RUUVaT5s9:27 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Heat fined $25,000 by NBA for bench behavior in Game 6. Also, a Tyler Herro update miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…9:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat, Erik Spoelstra have forged a bond of conciliation rather than confrontation. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… P.J. Tucker reflects on first season with Miami Heat, Erik Spoelstra, as NBA Eastern Conference finals against Boston Celtics draw to close. – 9:14 AM

Chris Haynes: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (groin) tells @YahooSports he’s not 100 percent and doesn’t know if he’ll be in the rotation, but says he’ll give it his all when and if called upon tonight. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 29, 2022

