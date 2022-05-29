Heat owner Micky Arison missing Game 7 due to COVID-19

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison was unable to attend Sunday’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena due to NBA health-and-safety protocols. Arison, a fixture at his courtside seat at midcourt opposite the scorers’ table, has been particularly vigilant amid the pandemic, including one of the driving forces behind the team’s vaccination campaign.
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Heat owner Micky Arison not at tonight’s Game 7 vs. Celtics because of protocols, according to the team. – 8:23 PM
Heat’s owner Micky Arison forced to miss Game 7 vs. Celtics due to protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:16 PM
With the virus impacting the family, Nick Arison, Micky Arison’s son, also bypassed Game 7. Nick Arison is chief executive officer of the Heat. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / May 29, 2022
Ira Winderman: For those who insist on living on Twitter rumors (and blowing up my phone). NO Heat players did not return with the team due to COVID. Two STAFFERS did not return: a broadcaster and a therapist. Team otherwise would have HAD to list on injury report if that was case with players. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 25, 2022
Barry Jackson: ABC/ESPN’s Mike Greenberg has a non-COVID illness and will miss tonight’s ABC Heat-Celtics pre-game show at 8 p.m. Malika Andrews fills in. -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / May 23, 2022
