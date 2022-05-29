Heat owner Micky Arison missing Game 7 due to COVID-19

Dwyane Wade talking with Micky Arison Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Heat owner Micky Arison missing Game 7 due to COVID-19

Main Rumors

Heat owner Micky Arison missing Game 7 due to COVID-19

May 29, 2022- by

By |

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison was unable to attend Sunday’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena due to NBA health-and-safety protocols. Arison, a fixture at his courtside seat at midcourt opposite the scorers’ table, has been particularly vigilant amid the pandemic, including one of the driving forces behind the team’s vaccination campaign.
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat owner Micky Arison not at tonight’s Game 7 vs. Celtics because of protocols, according to the team. – 8:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s owner Micky Arison forced to miss Game 7 vs. Celtics due to protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…8:16 PM

More on this storyline

Ira Winderman: For those who insist on living on Twitter rumors (and blowing up my phone). NO Heat players did not return with the team due to COVID. Two STAFFERS did not return: a broadcaster and a therapist. Team otherwise would have HAD to list on injury report if that was case with players. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 25, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home