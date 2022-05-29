Marcus Smart, Robert Williams available for Game 7

Marc Stein: Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will play in tonight’s Game 7, Celtics say.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Marcus Smart really thinks he’s Steph Curry in every 4th quarter. – 11:13 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The Celtics have taken and missed four shot attempts since going up by 13 with 3:35 left. Marcus Smart has taken all of them. – 11:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Marcus Smart is such a roller coaster, this is wild to watch – 11:09 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Jrue Holiday got Marcus Smart on the end line, knock it off him, out of bounds move in the last round and Jimmy Butler gets him just now. #DPOY – 10:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams can barely get up off the bench during the timeout. He’s gotta be done for the night. #Celtics #Heat – 10:44 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
I bet Ime Udoka called that timeout to put Al Horford in for Robert Williams
The Timelord is giving all he can but he’s clearly limited and this isn’t a game where you take any chances down the stretch – 10:44 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Rough Rob Williams game. Struggling to move or do much of anything. A little surprised Ime Udoka went back to him to start the fourth. – 10:43 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Rob Williams can’t even move out there, not sure how you could ever put him out there to play. – 10:42 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams isn’t right. When he’s right, that’s a slam at one end and a swat at the other. – 10:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Shocked that Rob Williams is back in the game, he hasn’t been able to move all night. – 10:42 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kyle Lowry showing Marcus Smart how it’s done when it matters most. What clutch grifting. – 10:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyle Lowry and Marcus Smart are putting on Hall of Fame flopping performances tonight. – 10:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Sensational start to second half for Marcus Smart. Nine points already in the third quarter. – 10:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bam Adebayo is having the kind of game I expected him to repeatedly in this series, but that he only has, so far, in Game 3.
Meanwhile, this has been a heck of a response by Boston to start the third quarter. Now a 17-9 run after a second Marcus Smart 3, & lead is back up to 14. – 10:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The NBA just overturned Max Strus’ 3-pointer earlier in this quarter because he was standing out of bounds. So instead of an 8-point game that became a 5-point possession for Boston – 3 points off the board for Miami and 2 Robert Williams FTs. Lead up to 13. – 10:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams is not with it right now. His knee might be part of the issue but his head doesn’t seem to be in this right now – 10:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob Williams is starting the second half. He has stayed in the locker room for extra stretching and therapy each of the last two games.
Guessing with Al Horford and Grant Williams having three fouls each, that necessitated Rob start the second half. – 10:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boston is back out with its starting five to begin the second half, after Robert Williams didn’t start the third quarter of Games 5 or 6. – 10:06 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
So maybe it will be a while again before a guard wins the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Marcus Smart is said to be strong enough to guard multiple positions but Jimmy Butler has 71 points in the past three halves vs. his Celtics team. – 9:57 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Jimmy Butler scored 18 of his 24 first-half points in the second quarter, dragging the Heat into this game. Kyle Lowry arrived by drawing fouls on Al Horford and Marcus Smart, turning them into four points. Shaping up to maybe be a good one after all. – 9:55 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
nobody:
kyle lowry and marcus smart playing basketball: pic.twitter.com/NFsJD5rUcE – 9:27 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart has been very good overall but needs to dial it back on the early shot clock 3s, especially with C’s comfortably ahead. Better looks are available. – 9:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart needs to relax. He’s pulling these shots way too quickly. – 9:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart has taken some ill-advised 3-pointers so far. He has to calm down. #Celtics #Heat – 9:24 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
I guess the fourth time is the charm. Boston went at Tyler Herro four consecutive trips, finally scored on Marcus Smart lay-up. – 9:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Three fouls on Grant Williams.
That’s huge with Rob Williams looking very limited. – 9:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
3 on Grant Williams and Robert Williams III hasn’t been moving great. This is the first possibly not-great news of the night for Boston. – 9:21 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Pritchard into the game for Boston. Robert Williams back on the floor too – 9:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Obviously a lot of game left, but looking early on like Tyler Herro was a decoy, much like Robert Williams in Game 7 against Milwaukee. Victor Oladipo is once again in off the bench in Herro’s customary spot. – 9:07 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Have to keep an eye on Robert Williams. He looked like he was laboring in the opening minutes. That sore knee has been day-to-day for weeks now. Grant Williams — off to a hot start — will play an even bigger role. – 9:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not sure Rob Williams should be out there. He’s so important, but he looks like he was having a hard time getting up and down the floor before Grant Williams came in for him. – 8:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Seriously wonder if we’ll see Robert Williams at all in the final 43 minutes. He was laboring out there. – 8:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams can barely move right now. He was having a new knee brace fitted before Game 6 and played well that night. Right now he looks like he can barely use the knee. Udoka claps at him and gives him a quick talk during this dead ball. – 8:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Starters
Heat: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo
Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 8:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 29, 2022 – – Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Rob Williams
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Hauser Miami: None pic.twitter.com/B5gFrjbs7C – 8:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said not starting Robert Williams at the beginning of the last two second halves had nothing to do with strategy. Called it a “physical thing” and said it’s about Williams getting extra treatment and stretching at halftime. – 7:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will start tonight, and neither will have any minute restrictions, per Ime Udoka. – 7:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka says there are no minutes limits for either Marcus Smart or Robert Williams. – 7:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams will play tonight, while Tyler Herro is warming up with the intent to play, per the teams. – 6:44 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams WILL play for #Celtics. #Heat. – 6:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both available to play in Game 7, per the Celtics. – 6:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both be available for Game 7 tonight here in Miami. – 6:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are officially available to play tonight – 6:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics announce that Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available tonight. – 6:40 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
the celtics say marcus smart and rob williams are both available tonight – 6:39 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are available for game 7. – 6:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will play in tonight’s Game 7, Celtics say. – 6:39 PM
