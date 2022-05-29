Mavericks keeping Theo Pinson, Boban Marjanovic?

Sources say that Dallas is determined to find the roster room to retain Theo Pinson next season, while Boban Marjanović is under contract for one more season at $3.5 million. Both are regarded as key figures in the Mavericks’ team dynamic despite their extremely limited playing time.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
No surprise Theo Pinson and Tim Hardaway Jr. exited as a duo cracking jokes about the bench fines.
THJ: “It was amazing, the best feeling ever.”
Theo: “We got fined [after WCF Game 2] and when I found out, I called Tim and said ‘I hope you got a white shirt tonight.’” pic.twitter.com/peJwcHSwwH – 4:03 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Theo Pinson crashed postgame interviews: “I tell y’all there’s not one team that had more fun than we did.” pic.twitter.com/NWOar0uJaP – 12:18 AM
Theo Pinson crashed postgame interviews: “I tell y’all there’s not one team that had more fun than we did.” pic.twitter.com/NWOar0uJaP – 12:18 AM
