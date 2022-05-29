Mavericks keeping Theo Pinson, Boban Marjanovic?

Mavericks keeping Theo Pinson, Boban Marjanovic?

Main Rumors

Mavericks keeping Theo Pinson, Boban Marjanovic?

May 29, 2022- by

By |

Sources say that Dallas is determined to find the roster room to retain Theo Pinson next season, while Boban Marjanović is under contract for one more season at $3.5 million. Both are regarded as key figures in the Mavericks’ team dynamic despite their extremely limited playing time.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
No surprise Theo Pinson and Tim Hardaway Jr. exited as a duo cracking jokes about the bench fines.
THJ: “It was amazing, the best feeling ever.”
Theo: “We got fined [after WCF Game 2] and when I found out, I called Tim and said ‘I hope you got a white shirt tonight.’” pic.twitter.com/peJwcHSwwH4:03 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Theo Pinson crashed postgame interviews: “I tell y’all there’s not one team that had more fun than we did.” pic.twitter.com/NWOar0uJaP12:18 AM

More on this storyline

Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home