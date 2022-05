Tyler Herro returning for Miami after missing last three games

Bam rocking a Tyler Herro t-shirt at practice today. The Heat look and sound ready for the moment that Game 7 will bring. Photo via @MalindaAdams pic.twitter.com/uiZaKmekHx

Concern remains for Heat’s Herro ahead of Game 7 vs. Celtics, “It’s a sensitive injury, so got to take his time.” https://t.co/OTnEPL2laU

Looks like Tyler Herro will play. He will warm up with the intent to play. – 6:43 PM

Tyler Herro will warm up with the intention of playing.Entire Heat roster expected to be available. – 6:43 PM

Spoelstra on Herro: “It’s all hands on deck. He passed his testing with the trainers.” – 6:47 PM

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro has passed all tests with training staff and has made significant improvement with his strained groin. pic.twitter.com/pyJvrWl7uj

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said Tyler Herro (groin) made significant progress and passed the necessary steps to be available for Game 7 tonight against the Boston Celtics. – 6:51 PM

Game 7 as it should be: All Heat, Celtics are available, including Tyler Herro @The Athletic

Tyler Herro getting some shots up prior to Game 7. He hasn’t played in over a week since suffering a groin strain in Game 3. pic.twitter.com/VNm1Mqhrnh

How deep do we think the rotations go tonight?Boston plays seven tonight imo: Smart, Jaylen, Tatum, Horford, RWIII, Grant, WhiteHeat play Jimmy, PJ, Kyle, Bam, Strus, Vincent, Herro and Oladipo, but cut at least one, if not two of those guys out in the second half. – 7:09 PM

Tyler Herro warming up. Seems to be moving ok right now pic.twitter.com/Y7mo6YbkVG

Tyler Herro has had a net rating of -19.3 against the Celtics in the playoffs — up from his net rating of -23.1 against the Celtics in the regular season. – 7:12 PM

my guess is that Herro will get some early run and the Heat will go from there. if he’s too much of a defensive liability, Spo could stick with Oladipo, Vincent and Martin off the bench. – 7:54 PM

Tyler Herro into tunnel pregame. Wondering if it’s a matter of trying to keep warm during game in wake of strain. – 8:39 PM

Tyler Herro not on the court for pregame introductions. We’ll see if/how much he plays tonight after missing the last three games with a groin injury. – 8:44 PM

Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent are the first two players off the Heat’s bench. No Tyler Herro yet. – 9:02 PM

Obviously a lot of game left, but looking early on like Tyler Herro was a decoy, much like Robert Williams in Game 7 against Milwaukee. Victor Oladipo is once again in off the bench in Herro’s customary spot. – 9:07 PM

I stand corrected: Tyler Herro is now checking in here early in the second quarter to a standing ovation. – 9:16 PM

Here comes Herro with 11:37 left in the second. Almost felt like a break glass in case of emergency, and down 15 early qualifies. – 9:16 PM

Here comes Tyler Herro. Heat need to find some way to get an offensive rhythm — they have put themselves in a big hole early. Question is always the same for this group: Who can help Jimmy? – 9:17 PM

Semi-standing ovation for Tyler Herro checking in.Bam Adebayo said this morning after shoot around the groin strain was a “sensitive” injury. I almost lol-ed. – 9:17 PM

I guess the fourth time is the charm. Boston went at Tyler Herro four consecutive trips, finally scored on Marcus Smart lay-up. – 9:23 PM

And now the hunting of Herro is weighing on Miami. Celtics dictating almost every matchup – 9:27 PM

Heat only went eight deep in first half. Based on how Herro looked, might only be seven deep in second half. No Caleb Martin. No Duncan Robinson. No Dewayne Dedmon. – 10:12 PM

Heat still fighting the good fight, down 82-75 going into fourth. Butler with 31, Adebayo 21 . . . and that’s pretty much it. No Herro yet in second half. – 10:37 PM

