CJ McCollum joins ESPN as NBA analyst

ESPN today announced it has signed CJ McCollum as a multi-platform NBA analyst. McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans star and current NBPA President, will make his debut on Thursday, June 2 – the date of NBA Finals Game 1. McCollum will appear as part of NBA Finals: Celebrating 75, ESPN2’s alternate presentation for NBA Finals Game 1, which will celebrate the NBA 75th Anniversary Season. More telecast details will be announced on Tuesday.
Source: Katie Hughes @ ESPN Press Room
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelicans’ CJ McCollum joining ESPN as an NBA analyst nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/30/pel… – 8:01 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
I love this! @CJ McCollum is going to do an outstanding job. basketballnews.com/breakingnews/p… – 5:39 PM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Congrats to @CJ McCollum … a great addition to ESPN
Congrats to @CJ McCollum … a great addition to ESPN
More on this storyline
As part of his analyst role, McCollum will work closely with ESPN to develop a new podcast that will be available on all streaming platforms throughout the year. Additionally, McCollum will serve as game analyst for ESPN’s coverage of NBA Summer League, while also contributing studio analysis on a year-long basis. He’ll provide insights to NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, Get Up and First Take, among other platforms. -via ESPN Press Room / May 30, 2022
