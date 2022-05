Rudy Gobert commited to play in Eurobasket with France

Α renewed Rudy Gobert celebrated the victory of Real Madrid in the Final of the Champions League, in Paris, alongside Karim Benzema. The difference in height is more than obvious! #ChampionsLeagueFinal #UCLFinal #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/o7gBDPtzqE

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.