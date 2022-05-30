Rudy Gobert commited to play in Eurobasket with France

Rudy Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year in the NBA and confirmed his plans to help the pursuit of EuroBasket gold when speaking to French media outlet L’Equipe. “It’s been a few days that it’s been clear in my head,” he said via L’Equipe. “The process took some time. If I listened to myself, I would still be 200 percent to go, but in recent years I’ve had a few breaks because of knee pain.”
Source: BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Α renewed Rudy Gobert celebrated the victory of Real Madrid in the Final of the Champions League, in Paris, alongside Karim Benzema. The difference in height is more than obvious! #ChampionsLeagueFinal #UCLFinal #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/o7gBDPtzqE – 8:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Mavericks more interested in Zach LaVine than Rudy Gobert nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/28/rep… – 5:01 PM
Rudy Gobert: “Once I had an MRI to ensure there was no problem, I was able to organize my summer. It was important that everything was clear in my head before I committed. The fact that Evan [Fournier] is there is a factor, I love going to war with him.” -via BasketNews / May 30, 2022
Although it’s not official yet, Goran Dragic is highly likely to dress up again for the Slovenian national team for one last and also crucial game, according to multiple reports. Dragic will reunite with Luka Doncic with whom he led Slovenia to EuroBasket gold in 2017. That was also his last run with the national team. -via EuroHoops.net / May 30, 2022
This summer will mark Zubac’s return to the national team and it’s an ambitious one. “I think we have a really good chance to do something in the EuroBasket this summer,” Zubac said. “We got a lot of good players and I think that this is the year that we’re all going to come together. We can get a good result. Of course [I’m committed]. I’ll be there. Hopefully, everyone else will. I think we have a good team and this is a good chance for us to finally fight for the medal.” -via EuroHoops.net / May 26, 2022
