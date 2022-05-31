Blazers remain super interested in Jerami Grant

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Portland has been the team most attached to Jerami Grant if DET elects to trade him. But what if POR looks elsewhere?
There is one other team & potential deal that may be enticing.
@Chris Kirschner and I discuss what we’ve heard and analyze (sub for $1)
theathletic.com/3339506/2022/0… – 8:24 AM
Portland has been the team most attached to Jerami Grant if DET elects to trade him. But what if POR looks elsewhere?
There is one other team & potential deal that may be enticing.
@Chris Kirschner and I discuss what we’ve heard and analyze (sub for $1)
theathletic.com/3339506/2022/0… – 8:24 AM
More on this storyline
The Hawks certainly need to make some tweaks to get back to where they believe they belong on their timeline. Atlanta showed some form of interest in Grant during the 2021-22 season, per sources, and The Athletic believes that the interest still stands. -via The Athletic / May 31, 2022
The Blazers’ interest in trading at least one of those picks to acquire Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has been one of the worst-kept secrets in NBA circles. “That was a big deal to them,” said a Western Conference official. “The expectation was certainly, ‘Once we get this pick, we’ll turn it into someone. We’ll overpay to get someone.’” Grant seemed to be at the top of their list. He and Lillard have a relationship dating back to their days with Team USA, and they share an interest in playing together once again, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / April 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.