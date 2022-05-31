Blazers targeting OG Anunoby?

The Trail Blazers remain widely expected to pursue trade scenarios with the No. 7 pick in order to add a complementary veteran alongside All-NBA guard Damian Lillard, and Anunoby is believed to be one of their primary targets along with Jerami Grant.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors won’t trade Anunoby this summer for the same reason they were never going to trade Siakam last summer: they value him much higher than the market does (coming off a season in which he missed 30+ games) and aren’t in the business of selling low on their core players. – 2:47 PM
The Raptors won’t trade Anunoby this summer for the same reason they were never going to trade Siakam last summer: they value him much higher than the market does (coming off a season in which he missed 30+ games) and aren’t in the business of selling low on their core players. – 2:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
OG Anunoby popped up in the NBA rumor mill this morning. He would be about as perfect as it gets in terms of what the Sixers need, but like many names who will pop up this summer, i don’t see a reasonable path to them acquiring him: phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 1:20 PM
OG Anunoby popped up in the NBA rumor mill this morning. He would be about as perfect as it gets in terms of what the Sixers need, but like many names who will pop up this summer, i don’t see a reasonable path to them acquiring him: phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 1:20 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
1. I’m sure lots of teams would like to acquire OG Anunoby.
2. I’m pretty sure Anunoby would like a bigger role, even if he has to understand that missing 30 games chipped away at his ability to maintain one
3. The Raptors would ask for a ton, and wouldn’t actively shop. – 12:34 PM
1. I’m sure lots of teams would like to acquire OG Anunoby.
2. I’m pretty sure Anunoby would like a bigger role, even if he has to understand that missing 30 games chipped away at his ability to maintain one
3. The Raptors would ask for a ton, and wouldn’t actively shop. – 12:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: OG Anunoby dissatisfied with role on Raptors, named in trade talk nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/31/rep… – 10:15 AM
Report: OG Anunoby dissatisfied with role on Raptors, named in trade talk nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/31/rep… – 10:15 AM
More on this storyline
As the NBA offseason continues for all teams outside of Golden State and Boston, one of the more intriguing names to emerge in early league trade chatter has been Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby. -via Bleacher Report / May 31, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.