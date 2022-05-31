Brian Scalabrine would 'seriously think about' taking John Wall over Kyrie Irving if he were the Nets

Now, the future for the Nets is very murky. In fact, rumors have begun to swirl regarding Irving. Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine recently stated that the Nets should seriously consider having former All-Star guard John Wall over Irving. Brian Scalabrine: ‘If I’m Brooklyn, I’m seriously thinking about John Wall over Kyrie Irving’
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ ahnfiredigital.com

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Would the Nets be better with John Wall instead of Kyrie Irving next year?
Hear what @Brian Scalabrine thinks ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P5lmP7jzp312:03 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart have each scored at least 20 points in the same game five times this postseason.
The NBA record for must such games in a postseason is six. It’s been done four times, most recently by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love (2016). pic.twitter.com/irEW3TopTv11:01 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis
NBA teams after getting rid of Kyrie Irving…
youtube.com/watch?v=O5Q3qW…6:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Other teams believe Nets open to Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/30/rep…6:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
A few other updated odds on players who could be changing teams this summer: Russell Westbrook (if not with the Lakers), Kyrie Irving, Zach LaVine – via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/eGCxsUJoEZ4:58 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Would the Celtics be in the Finals if Kyrie chose to re-sign? – 11:09 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The biggest free agent signings in 2019: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
Three years later – the team KD left (the Warriors) and the team Kyrie left (the Celtics) are facing off in the NBA Finals – 8:46 AM

“They need those shiny objects for them to be able to analyze what’s going on… Steph Curry got double teamed 7X the amount Kevin Durant did…the impact he has on a game, if you don’t understand basketball, you’re going to say he needs a FMVP to validate who he is.” – Draymond Green on Stephen Curry and Finals MVP. Kevin Durant responded on Twitter: From my view of it, this is 100% false… -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / May 31, 2022

