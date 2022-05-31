Caleb Martin on free agency: I want to be in Miami

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Caleb Martin on what he expects next season #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…8:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
All the highlights from Heat exit interview day:
-Spoelstra reflects on season and gives his thoughts on roster
-Haslem on his future
-Herro on his hope to be starter next season
-Caleb Martin hopes to re-sign with the Heat
-And much more
miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…7:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Caleb Martin about his takeaway from his first post-season to work on individually in the Summer:
He mentions a lot about playing a role like PJ Tucker
Here’s what else he said:
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/45a928ETIT4:16 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Max Strus on rescinded 3-pointer, “human error makes an error”; Tyler Herro addresses postseason slump, injury. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Caleb Martin on free agency; Gabe Vincent on role; Udonis Haslem on retirement; Herro on extension; Victor Oladipo’s offseason. – 3:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Caleb Martin what the one skill-set he took from his playoff experience to improve on:
References being that “tweener” like PJ Tucker who can screen and play-make off the roll
Kept saying he wants to be here
Now it seems like he’s locked in on his role – 2:41 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Caleb Martin, an impending restricted FA: “I want to be here. I got better here.” – 2:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Caleb Martin on his free agency:
“I wanna be here. I love being here. I wanna be here. That’s all I got on my mind right now.” – 2:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin entering restricted free agency this offseason: “I want to be here. I’ve gotten better here and I believe I’ll get better here.” – 2:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin on his impending free agency. “I want to be here. I’ve gotten better here.” – 2:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin:
“I want to be here.” – 2:35 PM

More on this storyline

Miami’s postseason will be critical for evaluating Herro and other rotation pieces alongside the Adebayo-Butler-Lowry trio. Herro’s extension wouldn’t hit the Heat’s books until 2023-24, the final year of Lowry’s hefty deal, but Miami’s creative front office may need careful calculus to bring back both Victor Oladipo, barring a strong return from injury, and restricted free agent Caleb Martin for 2022-23. Both players are known to have strong interest in remaining with the Heat, sources told B/R. -via Bleacher Report / March 11, 2022

