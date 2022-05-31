Draymond Green on not making 1st Team All-Defense: I can't name five guys who had better defensive seasons than me

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Hardisty @clutchfans
From the archives: January 3, 2019. Down two in Cali, #Rockets James Harden hits the game-winning three in OT right in the mugs of Dray and Klay. I overlayed the radio call on the video back then — @ca_rockets threw out his back on the call. pic.twitter.com/Zs28JTR6wi – 6:02 PM
From the archives: January 3, 2019. Down two in Cali, #Rockets James Harden hits the game-winning three in OT right in the mugs of Dray and Klay. I overlayed the radio call on the video back then — @ca_rockets threw out his back on the call. pic.twitter.com/Zs28JTR6wi – 6:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green on the Celtics and the reasoning for his belief that they’d beat the Heat even before series ended pic.twitter.com/PHjBcwf4R9 – 5:31 PM
Draymond Green on the Celtics and the reasoning for his belief that they’d beat the Heat even before series ended pic.twitter.com/PHjBcwf4R9 – 5:31 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Knowing Draymond’s hope to earn DPOTY, I asked if he felt like All-Defensive 2nd Team was a compliment or a slight. Draymond said, “It’s a slight. I think when I look at the first team, I’m not sure I can pinpoint definitely five guys that had a better defensive season than me.” – 5:29 PM
Knowing Draymond’s hope to earn DPOTY, I asked if he felt like All-Defensive 2nd Team was a compliment or a slight. Draymond said, “It’s a slight. I think when I look at the first team, I’m not sure I can pinpoint definitely five guys that had a better defensive season than me.” – 5:29 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond: “You have to embrace your path for what it is, and that’s what [Jordan Poole] has done.” – 5:20 PM
Draymond: “You have to embrace your path for what it is, and that’s what [Jordan Poole] has done.” – 5:20 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Draymond Green on making All-Defensive Second Team: “For me, it’s a slight. … When I look at the First Team, I’m not sure I can pinpoint five guys who had a better defensive season than me.” – 5:17 PM
Draymond Green on making All-Defensive Second Team: “For me, it’s a slight. … When I look at the First Team, I’m not sure I can pinpoint five guys who had a better defensive season than me.” – 5:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green sees Second-Team All-Defensive as a slight. Doesn’t see five guys who were better at defense than him this season – 5:16 PM
Draymond Green sees Second-Team All-Defensive as a slight. Doesn’t see five guys who were better at defense than him this season – 5:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Why won’t they trade for a big man? They’re too small. Why won’t they scour the buyout market? Through the relentless questions, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green didn’t blink. Neither did Kevon Looney. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:46 PM
Why won’t they trade for a big man? They’re too small. Why won’t they scour the buyout market? Through the relentless questions, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green didn’t blink. Neither did Kevon Looney. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:46 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
There are 99 players in NBA history who have appeared in at least 25 conference finals games.
The top three by winning percentage are the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, all of whom are 24-8 (.750). pic.twitter.com/QtHEzFRSqV – 3:01 PM
There are 99 players in NBA history who have appeared in at least 25 conference finals games.
The top three by winning percentage are the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, all of whom are 24-8 (.750). pic.twitter.com/QtHEzFRSqV – 3:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
IYCMI: How Warriors’ Klay Thompson navigated his two-year absence with injuries. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Bob Myers, Steve Kerr & his coaching staff share their stories of Klay’s frustration, resiliency & joy from the past two years https://t.co/BCYGxdNcbQ pic.twitter.com/cJVNcxT9bV – 7:42 PM
IYCMI: How Warriors’ Klay Thompson navigated his two-year absence with injuries. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Bob Myers, Steve Kerr & his coaching staff share their stories of Klay’s frustration, resiliency & joy from the past two years https://t.co/BCYGxdNcbQ pic.twitter.com/cJVNcxT9bV – 7:42 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Draymond Green on the Warriors’ Big Three making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years:
“No one has proven that they can move us off that spot. That’s the mindset we come into this thing with. We understand what it takes to win a championship.” basketballnews.com/breakingnews/s… – 7:20 PM
Draymond Green on the Warriors’ Big Three making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years:
“No one has proven that they can move us off that spot. That’s the mindset we come into this thing with. We understand what it takes to win a championship.” basketballnews.com/breakingnews/s… – 7:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Marcus Smart: “He’s like the guard version of Draymond.” – 4:14 PM
Steve Kerr on Marcus Smart: “He’s like the guard version of Draymond.” – 4:14 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Ranking top 15 players in NBA Finals
1. Curry (GS)
2. Tatum (BOS)
3. Brown (BOS)
4. Draymond (GS)
5. Wiggins (GS)
6. Smart (BOS)
7. Poole (GS)
8. Klay (GS)
9. Horford (BOS)
10. Timelord (BOS)
11. Looney (GS)
12. Williams (BOS)
13. White (BOS)
14. Porter (GS)
15. Pritchard (BOS) – 10:17 AM
Ranking top 15 players in NBA Finals
1. Curry (GS)
2. Tatum (BOS)
3. Brown (BOS)
4. Draymond (GS)
5. Wiggins (GS)
6. Smart (BOS)
7. Poole (GS)
8. Klay (GS)
9. Horford (BOS)
10. Timelord (BOS)
11. Looney (GS)
12. Williams (BOS)
13. White (BOS)
14. Porter (GS)
15. Pritchard (BOS) – 10:17 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors-Celtics
First matchup, Warriors 4-point win: No Klay Thompson, no Jordan Poole, no Al Horford, Derrick White was still on the Spurs
Second matchup, Warriors 22-point loss: Steph Curry hurt early, Draymond Green’s second game back from injury – 12:21 AM
Warriors-Celtics
First matchup, Warriors 4-point win: No Klay Thompson, no Jordan Poole, no Al Horford, Derrick White was still on the Spurs
Second matchup, Warriors 22-point loss: Steph Curry hurt early, Draymond Green’s second game back from injury – 12:21 AM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
I wanna know what Draymond is texting to Udonis Haslem and PJ Tucker right now … 😂 – 11:16 PM
I wanna know what Draymond is texting to Udonis Haslem and PJ Tucker right now … 😂 – 11:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
‘If you’re a competitor, you want this kind of scenario more than any other scenario that this game can provide’.
Erik Spoelstra sets the tone for Game 7 and emphasizes the Heat’s biggest motivation. And it’s not Draymond Green’s comment. #HEATCulture
sdna.gr/mpasket/970843… – 10:52 AM
‘If you’re a competitor, you want this kind of scenario more than any other scenario that this game can provide’.
Erik Spoelstra sets the tone for Game 7 and emphasizes the Heat’s biggest motivation. And it’s not Draymond Green’s comment. #HEATCulture
sdna.gr/mpasket/970843… – 10:52 AM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Jayson Tatum said he “kind of felt disrespected” when he didn’t make an all-NBA team last season. “Do I think I was one of the best 15 players last year? A thousand percent.” -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 25, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum have been selected to the 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team, the NBA announced today. -via NBA.com / May 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.