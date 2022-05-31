Draymond Green to Kevin Durant: You have to learn to listen to full takes before you get baited into tweeting, champ

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
ICYMI: Klay Thompson on Dominique Wilkins, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gay & Grant Hill giving helpful insight during his Achilles rehab. Rudy also shared with Klay what the late Kobe Bryant told him about his Achilles recovery on.nba.com/3t8tQWA – 7:50 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
From the archives: January 3, 2019. Down two in Cali, #Rockets James Harden hits the game-winning three in OT right in the mugs of Dray and Klay. I overlayed the radio call on the video back then — @ca_rockets threw out his back on the call. pic.twitter.com/Zs28JTR6wi – 6:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green on the Celtics and the reasoning for his belief that they’d beat the Heat even before series ended pic.twitter.com/PHjBcwf4R9 – 5:31 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Knowing Draymond’s hope to earn DPOTY, I asked if he felt like All-Defensive 2nd Team was a compliment or a slight. Draymond said, “It’s a slight. I think when I look at the first team, I’m not sure I can pinpoint definitely five guys that had a better defensive season than me.” – 5:29 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
KD’s definitely going to be watching the Finals with a Tatum jersey on rooting hard against Steph and the Warriors 😂 – 5:20 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green sees Second-Team All-Defensive as a slight. Doesn’t see five guys who were better at defense than him this season – 5:16 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Why won’t they trade for a big man? They’re too small. Why won’t they scour the buyout market? Through the relentless questions, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green didn’t blink. Neither did Kevon Looney. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:46 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
There are 99 players in NBA history who have appeared in at least 25 conference finals games.
The top three by winning percentage are the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, all of whom are 24-8 (.750). pic.twitter.com/QtHEzFRSqV – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Most career points in the NBA Playoffs by a player before his 25th birthday:
2,155 – Kobe Bryant (22.2 PPG)
1,761 – LeBron James (29.4 PPG)
1,564 – Jayson Tatum (23.0 PPG)
1,547 – Tony Parker (17.2 PPG)
1,546 – Kevin Durant (28.6 PPG) pic.twitter.com/2l8GE2mrTQ – 1:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
IYCMI: How Warriors’ Klay Thompson navigated his two-year absence with injuries. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Bob Myers, Steve Kerr & his coaching staff share their stories of Klay’s frustration, resiliency & joy from the past two years https://t.co/BCYGxdNcbQ pic.twitter.com/cJVNcxT9bV – 7:42 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Draymond Green on the Warriors’ Big Three making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years:
“No one has proven that they can move us off that spot. That’s the mindset we come into this thing with. We understand what it takes to win a championship.” basketballnews.com/breakingnews/s… – 7:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the third pair of teammates aged 25 years or younger to reach the NBA Finals averaging 20 PPG each.
— Tatum & Brown (2022)
— Durant & Westbrook (2012)
— DJ & Gus Williams (1979)
“They said we couldn’t play together!” pic.twitter.com/P4EhcM2Inz – 4:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The biggest free agent signings in 2019: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
Three years later – the team KD left (the Warriors) and the team Kyrie left (the Celtics) are facing off in the NBA Finals – 8:46 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
With 26 tonight, the inaugural Larry Bird ECF MVP Jayson Tatum passed Kevin Durant and Tony Parker into 3rd on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list for players under the age of 25.
First among players who entered the league at 19 or older. pic.twitter.com/Lgjyc9sqHP – 1:54 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tatum has toppled kd, giannis, and jimmy butler. next up: steph curry. what a run – 11:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum has won vs KD, Giannis and Jimmy this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/S8U999DW77 – 11:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler all played the Celtics with an injury-riddled roster.
Jimmy Butler came closer to beating them than Giannis or KD did.
I don’t know what to make of that, but it’s pretty significant for how we should think of Jimmy. – 11:20 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
The Celtics are the best team left in the playoffs. They’re better than a healthy Miami team and much better than this version limping to the finish line. They took out KD and Giannis but are 24 minutes away from blowing what might be this group’s best chance at a title – 9:59 PM
