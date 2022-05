Jaylen Brown: 'Trade talk was loud, and most of it came from Boston fans'

The Celtics got off to a slow start this season, and Brown said he couldn’t help but hear the calls to have him traded. “That trade talk was loud, and most of it came from Boston fans,” Brown told Yahoo Sports. “It’s a city that doesn’t tolerate excuses. But in reality, early in the season we had a new coach, we had a new front office, I missed about 15 games early in the season and that caused us to not be clicking on all cylinders like we wanted to be. People were impatient, so I understand. But fast forward, we got healthy, we got everybody back and now the sky’s the limit.”Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports