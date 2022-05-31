Joel Embiid undergoes surgery

Keith Pompey: Joel Embiid underwent surgery yesterday to repair his sprained right thumb, according to the #Sixers: Separately, a procedure was also performed to repair an injury to his left index finger. Neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say that Joel Embiid underwent surgery Monday to repair the torn ligament in his right thumb. Separately, a procedure was also performed to repair an injury to his left index finger. Neither is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp. – 11:15 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Per Sixers:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
76ers’ Joel Embiid underwent surgery Monday to repair his right thumb injury, per the team, and he also had a procedure to repair an injury to his left index finger. Neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp. – 11:12 AM
