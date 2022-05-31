Joel Embiid undergoes surgery

Keith Pompey: Joel Embiid underwent surgery yesterday to repair his sprained right thumb, according to the #Sixers: Separately, a procedure was also performed to repair an injury to his left index finger. Neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
