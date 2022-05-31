Kevin Durant on Draymond Green saying Stephen Curry got doubled more than Durant: This is 100% false

“They need those shiny objects for them to be able to analyze what’s going on… Steph Curry got double teamed 7X the amount Kevin Durant did…the impact he has on a game, if you don’t understand basketball, you’re going to say he needs a FMVP to validate who he is.” – Draymond Green on Stephen Curry and Finals MVP. Kevin Durant responded on Twitter: From my view of it, this is 100% false…
Source: Twitter @KDTrey5
ICYMI: Klay Thompson on Dominique Wilkins, Kevin Durant, Rudy Gay & Grant Hill giving helpful insight during his Achilles rehab. Rudy also shared with Klay what the late Kobe Bryant told him about his Achilles recovery on.nba.com/3t8tQWA – 7:50 PM
From the archives: January 3, 2019. Down two in Cali, #Rockets James Harden hits the game-winning three in OT right in the mugs of Dray and Klay. I overlayed the radio call on the video back then — @ca_rockets threw out his back on the call. pic.twitter.com/Zs28JTR6wi – 6:02 PM
Draymond Green on the Celtics and the reasoning for his belief that they’d beat the Heat even before series ended pic.twitter.com/PHjBcwf4R9 – 5:31 PM
Knowing Draymond’s hope to earn DPOTY, I asked if he felt like All-Defensive 2nd Team was a compliment or a slight. Draymond said, “It’s a slight. I think when I look at the first team, I’m not sure I can pinpoint definitely five guys that had a better defensive season than me.” – 5:29 PM
KD’s definitely going to be watching the Finals with a Tatum jersey on rooting hard against Steph and the Warriors 😂 – 5:20 PM
Draymond Green sees Second-Team All-Defensive as a slight. Doesn’t see five guys who were better at defense than him this season – 5:16 PM
Why won’t they trade for a big man? They’re too small. Why won’t they scour the buyout market? Through the relentless questions, Steve Kerr and Draymond Green didn’t blink. Neither did Kevon Looney. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 4:46 PM
There are 99 players in NBA history who have appeared in at least 25 conference finals games.
The top three by winning percentage are the @Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, all of whom are 24-8 (.750). pic.twitter.com/QtHEzFRSqV – 3:01 PM
Most career points in the NBA Playoffs by a player before his 25th birthday:
2,155 – Kobe Bryant (22.2 PPG)
1,761 – LeBron James (29.4 PPG)
1,564 – Jayson Tatum (23.0 PPG)
1,547 – Tony Parker (17.2 PPG)
1,546 – Kevin Durant (28.6 PPG) pic.twitter.com/2l8GE2mrTQ – 1:01 PM
Stephen Curry and Marcus Smart both prepping for their head-to-head NBA Finals matchup with golf. You love to see it. 🏀⛳️ pic.twitter.com/zlgUIZiZ02 – 11:57 AM
Stephen Curry gonna go break 70 before torching the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/6OjbH9Rf7g – 11:33 AM
Stephen Curry has made at least one 3P in each of his 128 career playoff games, the longest such streak in NBA history by 74 games.
He’s made multiple 3P in each of his last 34 playoff games, the longest such streak in NBA history by seven games. pic.twitter.com/uMudXTUsAE – 9:31 AM
Steph Curry reflects on the differences between his first NBA finals appearance and this one as his life has changed and family has grown over that seven year span. pic.twitter.com/rGMTu2yNsG – 10:49 PM
I was on Boston sports talk radio today previewing Dubs-Celtics with the @WEEI crew.
I was asked how the Warriors feel about the Marcus Smart/Steph Curry play. I explained they’ve moved on but many felt it was unnecessary. @bradfo disagreed.
Made for great radio 😂 pic.twitter.com/OBdae0r8YP – 9:12 PM
IYCMI: How Warriors’ Klay Thompson navigated his two-year absence with injuries. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney, Bob Myers, Steve Kerr & his coaching staff share their stories of Klay’s frustration, resiliency & joy from the past two years https://t.co/BCYGxdNcbQ pic.twitter.com/cJVNcxT9bV – 7:42 PM
Draymond Green on the Warriors’ Big Three making their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years:
“No one has proven that they can move us off that spot. That’s the mindset we come into this thing with. We understand what it takes to win a championship.” basketballnews.com/breakingnews/s… – 7:20 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the third pair of teammates aged 25 years or younger to reach the NBA Finals averaging 20 PPG each.
— Tatum & Brown (2022)
— Durant & Westbrook (2012)
— DJ & Gus Williams (1979)
“They said we couldn’t play together!” pic.twitter.com/P4EhcM2Inz – 4:32 PM
All-NBA Playoff Team
G: Steph Curry
G: Luka Doncic
F: Jimmy Butler
F: Jayson Tatum
C: Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/2psI8OB5l5 – 3:40 PM
If you missed it, Steve Kerr spoke with @RexChapman and @MrJoshHopkins about Steph Curry’s greatness, playing with Michael Jordan, the NBA’s evolution and much more: https://t.co/xqNmdR1rj1
And in this clip, he shared his biggest NBA-related pet peeve: pic.twitter.com/FBNuwE1712 – 3:16 PM
Some enjoyable Warriors stories this season: On Steph Curry’s off-season shooting routine with trainer Brandon Payne. Steph’s shots had to swish perfectly through the basket. If not, Curry did conditioning drills. https://t.co/yVUnA5pURD pic.twitter.com/YFDe3yTtot – 1:42 PM
Ranking top 15 players in NBA Finals
1. Curry (GS)
2. Tatum (BOS)
3. Brown (BOS)
4. Draymond (GS)
5. Wiggins (GS)
6. Smart (BOS)
7. Poole (GS)
8. Klay (GS)
9. Horford (BOS)
10. Timelord (BOS)
11. Looney (GS)
12. Williams (BOS)
13. White (BOS)
14. Porter (GS)
15. Pritchard (BOS) – 10:17 AM
2022 NBA Finals: Three reasons why Celtics can beat Warriors, including Boston hunting Stephen Curry
cbssports.com/nba/news/2022-… – 10:12 AM
The biggest free agent signings in 2019: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
Three years later – the team KD left (the Warriors) and the team Kyrie left (the Celtics) are facing off in the NBA Finals – 8:46 AM
Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum are favorites for #NBAFinals MVP. Everyone else is at least 11-1. Handicapping the field: usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-playof… – 8:37 AM
With 26 tonight, the inaugural Larry Bird ECF MVP Jayson Tatum passed Kevin Durant and Tony Parker into 3rd on the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring list for players under the age of 25.
First among players who entered the league at 19 or older. pic.twitter.com/Lgjyc9sqHP – 1:54 AM
Warriors-Celtics
First matchup, Warriors 4-point win: No Klay Thompson, no Jordan Poole, no Al Horford, Derrick White was still on the Spurs
Second matchup, Warriors 22-point loss: Steph Curry hurt early, Draymond Green’s second game back from injury – 12:21 AM
One big takeaway I have from the two teams playing in the NBA Finals: Their cores have been together forever. Tatum, Brown, Smart, Horford have been together since 2017 with Horford leaving for a couple of years. Curry Thompson, Green have played together since 2012 – 12:13 AM
Highlights from Golden State and Boston’s two matchups this season.
Game 1 (Dec 17): 111-107, GSW win.
Game 2 (March 16): 110-88, Bos win.
Steph Curry was knocked out of the second matchup after Marcus Smart rolled on his left foot. pic.twitter.com/OQoCpCpYcy – 12:13 AM
CONFERENCE FINALS
Official MVPs: Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum
Best players: Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler
Don’t @ me. – 11:37 PM
tatum has toppled kd, giannis, and jimmy butler. next up: steph curry. what a run – 11:29 PM
Jayson Tatum has won vs KD, Giannis and Jimmy this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/S8U999DW77 – 11:27 PM
The Celtics will target Steph Curry in the Finals like they did against the Heat defense. But the Warriors did such a good job hard hedging with Steph last round against Luka. Big challenge for Tatum and Brown to playmake out of those situations. – 11:23 PM
Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler all played the Celtics with an injury-riddled roster.
Jimmy Butler came closer to beating them than Giannis or KD did.
I don’t know what to make of that, but it’s pretty significant for how we should think of Jimmy. – 11:20 PM
Marcus Smart really thinks he’s Steph Curry in every 4th quarter. – 11:13 PM
After averaging 23.8 points against the Mavs, Steph Curry was named the inaugural winner of the Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/26/war… – 10:00 PM
The Celtics are the best team left in the playoffs. They’re better than a healthy Miami team and much better than this version limping to the finish line. They took out KD and Giannis but are 24 minutes away from blowing what might be this group’s best chance at a title – 9:59 PM
All but two (2006 and 2021) Finals since 1999 have featured at least one of the following four: Kobe, Duncan, Curry, and/or LeBron. In other words 22 of the last 24 Finals – 8:05 PM
Steph Curry on May 21, 2021: “You don’t want to see us next year.”
Steph Curry one year later in the Western Conference finals: 23.8 ppg, 7.4 apg, 6.6 rpg, 42.4% from 3, MVP nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:57 PM
After averaging 23.8 points against the Mavs, Steph Curry was named the inaugural winner of the Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/26/war… – 8:00 PM
