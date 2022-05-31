Knicks very unlikely to acquire Donovan Mitchell

League sources regularly mention New York’s main offseason focus is to improve at the point guard position, but acquiring Utah’s other All-Star, Donovan Mitchell, remains highly unlikely.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report

…. We explore Beal/Donovan Mitchell in here, and six players entering the final year of their contracts that (in my view) would be worth exploring in trade talks: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…4:15 PM

At this juncture, Bradley Beal and Donovan Mitchell are both expected to remain committed to Washington and Utah, respectively, this summer. But if any trade request did arrive, the Hawks could create as strong an offer as any suitor. -via Bleacher Report / May 24, 2022
Randle is a Dallas native, but Wesley and Knicks president Leon Rose were hired away from CAA, the agency that represents Mitchell, to pilot the franchise. And New York’s front office has so far been unable to deliver the All-Star talent coups that organizations expect former agents-turned-executives such as Bob Myers and Rob Pelinka to deliver. The Miami Heat are being mentioned as another franchise that’s closely monitoring Mitchell’s status in Utah. -via Bleacher Report / May 11, 2022

