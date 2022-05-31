Tyler Herro says 'we'll see' on potential contract extension

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s Tyler Herro on playoff lessons learned, desire to be a starter next season and his potential contract extension with the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…8:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Strus on rescinded 3-pointer, “human error makes an error”; Herro addresses slump, injury. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Erik Spoelstra addresses Lowry conditioning, Herro drop-off, Oladipo future, keeping it together. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…7:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
All the highlights from Heat exit interview day:
-Spoelstra reflects on season and gives his thoughts on roster
-Haslem on his future
-Herro on his hope to be starter next season
-Caleb Martin hopes to re-sign with the Heat
-And much more
miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…7:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Tyler Herro on playoff lessons learned, desire to be a starter next season and his potential contract extension with the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “I would like to start. I think it’s my fourth year, so hopefully I’ve earned it and we’ll see what happens.” – 4:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Max Strus on rescinded 3-pointer, “human error makes an error”; Tyler Herro addresses postseason slump, injury. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Caleb Martin on free agency; Gabe Vincent on role; Udonis Haslem on retirement; Herro on extension; Victor Oladipo’s offseason. – 3:46 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat exit interview press conferences have concluded; Spoelstra and 5 players spoke. Everything notable (and there was interesting stuff) said today by Strus, Herro, Martin, Haslem, Vincent and Spo: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…3:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Interesting stuff from Herro (on starting, contract extension, playoff run), Haslem and Spoelstra in ongoing live Heat exit interview day live blog from me and @Anthony Chiang : miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…2:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro added muscle last off-season
But says that he began losing it during the season with the amount of games they play
Says the focus now will be to sustain it after adding more – 2:29 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro said he believed he would have been good to go for Game 1 of NBA Finals if Heat advanced. – 2:28 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro on his potential contract extension says, “We’ll see.” – 2:28 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Does Tyler Herro want to start next season?
“Yeah, for sure…. I’m in my fourth year and I think I’ve earned it.” pic.twitter.com/wyV51YmOxa2:28 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro on if his focus is to start next year:
“Yeah for sure.”
“It’s my fourth year. I think I’ve earned it.” – 2:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem just spoke to the media at exit interview day. Here’s everything notable he had to say, as he remains non-committal on returning next season miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… Tyler Herro speaking now – 2:27 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Is it important for Herro to be a starter next season? “Yeah for sure. In some way I would like to start. I think I’ve earned it.” – 2:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
“Yeah, for sure,” Herro said when asked if goal now is to become a starter. – 2:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro says he hasn’t thought about what parts of his game he will focus on in the Summer:
“I know I need to get stronger.”
“That takes care of a lot of things.” – 2:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro says groin was minor issue until Game 3 against Boston and then basically became unplayable. – 2:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro mostly discussing how NBA life is so different as a focus of opposing defenses. – 2:26 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Herro: “People forget I just turned 22. As I made a jump this year, I will continue to get better. There are going to be small setbacks, where I learn. It motivates me.” Said he needs to continue to get stronger physically. – 2:25 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro says he hasn’t decided exactly what he wants to work on this summer but did say, “I know I want to get stronger. That takes care of a lot of things.” – 2:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro:
“I think people forget I just turned 22.” – 2:24 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro: “I think people forget I just turned 22. … There are going to be small setbacks where I learn. It motivates me.” – 2:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro, “The playoffs for me were kind of a weird ride.” – 2:24 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem says he tells Tyler Herro that he’s much more than a scorer:
“He’s improved with his passing. He’s getting better with his defense.”
Talks about him dealing with the attention in the playoffs – 2:11 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Everything notable that Erik Spoelstra just said in season-ending news conference, including his desire to get another chance with this roster; Oladipo; Herro; 3-point playoff decline and much more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…2:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Erik Spoelstra addresses Kyle Lowry conditioning, Tyler Herro drop-off, Victor Oladipo future, keeping it together. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…2:05 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From AM: On Lowry, a difficult few weeks, Herro and the future: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…10:41 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Obviously, Tyler Herro was hurt, but to average 20 points and shoot 40% from deep in the regular season and then average 12 points and 22% from deep in the playoffs is wild – 9:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Perspective, notes, reaction on Kyle Lowry’s postseason and where he stands. PLUS Herro, other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…5:12 PM

