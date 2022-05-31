Udonis Haslem unsure if he's returning next season, could retire

Barry Jackson: Udonis Haslem unsure if returning next season. “I will take my time and sit down the family, Pat, Micky and talk about what’s next and where it goes. Now is time to take a mental break and figure it out.”
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
All the highlights from Heat exit interview day:
-Spoelstra reflects on season and gives his thoughts on roster
-Haslem on his future
-Herro on his hope to be starter next season
-Caleb Martin hopes to re-sign with the Heat
-And much more
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Udonis Haslem about PJ Tucker’s importance earlier today:
“PJ was gonna give you everything he had 7 days a week and twice on Sunday.”
Here’s him describing his impact…
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Udonis Haslem about PJ Tucker’s impact this season:
“There’s very few players that approach the game the way I did.”
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem on Jimmy Butler’s final shot:
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem talks about the young guys putting the work in everyday super early:
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem says the only people surprised about this team is the people on TV:
Talks about voicing his opinion to the public
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem says he tells Tyler Herro that he’s much more than a scorer:
“He’s improved with his passing. He’s getting better with his defense.”
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Udonis Haslem, who turns 42 on June 9, says he hasn’t made a decision about returning to Miami for a 20th NBA season (and 21st pro season, counting the year in France).
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem on a possible return:
“I’ll take my time…I’ll see what’s next and where it goes.”
